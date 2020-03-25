 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   You know that "miracle" drug Trump won't shut up about? Turns out not giving the drug is more effective than giving the drug. Followup tag in quarantine, Fail is social distancing, and can't use facepalm because DON'T TOUCH YOUR FACE   (bloomberg.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 3:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Meanwhile in Italy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Also subby there was another article about this. This study was small, not double blind, and did combine it with azithromicin. Also a French study showed the opposite and they are starting large scale double blind trails. I hate Trump but still let's at least stick to good science practices.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

not enough beer: Also subby there was another article about this. This study was small, not double blind, and did combine it with azithromicin. Also a French study showed the opposite and they are starting large scale double blind trails. I hate Trump but still let's at least stick to good science practices.


I will when he does ...
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

not enough beer: Also subby there was another article about this. This study was small, not double blind, and did combine it with azithromicin. Also a French study showed the opposite and they are starting large scale double blind trails. I hate Trump but still let's at least stick to good science practices.


Plus, TFA says: "The results of the study weren't statistically significant. "
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

a particular individual: I hate Trump but still let's at least stick to good science practices.

Plus, TFA says: "The results of the study weren't statistically significant. "



Had to read it more than once, but the brief extract appears to say that only three of the 30 test subjects had Covid-19 before the study commenced.

Could be super wrong, but I understand this means the study was not using hydroxychloroquine as treatment for known Covid-19 exposure, but instead was tested to see if it prevents contracting the virus in the first place.

FTA:  "The study involved 30 patients. Of the 15 patients given the malaria drug, 13 tested negative for the coronavirus after a week of treatment. Of the 15 patients who didn't get hydroxychloroquine, 14 tested negative for the virus."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's going to take awhile before there is enough data one way or the other. But by all means, giving false hope is better than nothing...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Meanwhile in Italy...

[Fark user image image 600x451]


Seeeeeeeee!  So we could turn cars into ICU units
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The study involved just 30 patients
The results of the study weren't statistically significant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: not enough beer: Also subby there was another article about this. This study was small, not double blind, and did combine it with azithromicin. Also a French study showed the opposite and they are starting large scale double blind trails. I hate Trump but still let's at least stick to good science practices.

Plus, TFA says: "The results of the study weren't statistically significant. "


TFA says the French study was 40 patients. So equally insignificant. Touting it was criminally irresponsible.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go. Someone has dared contradict Dear Leader's unparalleled medical judgment.

Defenders assemble!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: hubiestubert: Meanwhile in Italy...

[Fark user image image 600x451]

Seeeeeeeee!  So we could turn cars into ICU units


ICU units? *twitch*

/I read that as cats and Instensive Cuddle Units
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
subs that is a fairly perfect headline. congrats!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ehh, not really.  Just like with the initial French study one small study doesn't establish much of anything, and this study compared treatment with chloroquine to treatment with antivirals which aren't being used in the US.  On the other hand other studies show that those antivirals also don't improve outcomes for severe cases, so this study doesn't really show much of anything.

FTA: The 15 patients who didn't get hydroxychloroquine were treated with conventional care.
This includes bed rest, oxgen inhalation, and the use of anti-viral drugs recommended in China's treatment guidelines like lopinavir and ritonavir, and antibiotics when necessary.

What we really need are controlled studies with several groups: no antivirals and no chloroquine, chloroquine only, antivirals only, and both chloroquine and antivirals.  Add more groups for various combinations and dosages of antivirals, and various dosages of chloroquine.  Add even more groups for different levels of severity so you can see if there's a therapeutic effect for critical cases, or a prophylactic effect in milder cases or recently exposed people.

The good news is that we don't have a shortage of participants.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm calling it now.  Trump got a list of medications that the CDC told him they were trying, the damn fish tank drug was the only one made by a company whose name he could remember, so he ordered his idiot sons to quietly buy up a lot of stock through a shadow company, right before he started talking it up.  Or it was the only drug made by a company he already had stock in.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's going to take awhile before there is enough data one way or the other. But by all means, giving false hope is better than nothing...


I thought my sarcasm meter had broken under the weight of so much poeslaw, but, damn, two folks clicked the "Smart" button on this one...
 
Al!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've recently completed a study that showed 100% of cases can be prevented by a diet of cheetos, beer, wine, and oreos, supplemented with various meats, sauces, and pastas.  This study is not statistically significant, but every member of the study (one 40 year old white male) remained symptom free for the duration of the study.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait. You mean that trump is a lying scumbag?  Who knew?

Everyone. That's who.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I'm calling it now.  Trump got a list of medications that the CDC told him they were trying, the damn fish tank drug was the only one made by a company whose name he could remember, so he ordered his idiot sons to quietly buy up a lot of stock through a shadow company, right before he started talking it up.  Or it was the only drug made by a company he already had stock in.


It's nowhere near that studied or deliberate. He basically regurgitated this tweet:

NEW DATA: A French study has demonstrated evidence that the combination of Hydroxychloroquine & Azithromycin are highly effective in treating Covid-19.

The patients enrolled in the study showed complete viral eradication around the 5th day of treatment. https://t.co/WnGs5PKOpn pic.twitter.com/JZzZ66w4rL
- Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 21, 2020
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HawgWild: not enough beer: Also subby there was another article about this. This study was small, not double blind, and did combine it with azithromicin. Also a French study showed the opposite and they are starting large scale double blind trails. I hate Trump but still let's at least stick to good science practices.

I will when he does ...


You are going to follow your leader and mimic your leader's direction.

Fair enough, but you are a pussy for taking that stance, are a danger to yourself and anyone that heeds your advice on any matter.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: waxbeans: hubiestubert: Meanwhile in Italy...

[Fark user image image 600x451]

Seeeeeeeee!  So we could turn cars into ICU units

ICU units? *twitch*

/I read that as cats and Instensive Cuddle Units


You'd need to use your follow Shari'a Law and use your PIN number, but you'd get a free sandwich with au jus
 
Keeve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

luna1580: subs that is a fairly perfect headline. congrats!


I had to reread it. Holy crap, death by facepalm could really be a thing!
 
Rennisa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be honest he is so stubborn and dimwitted he'd make it an executive order to have it administered to himself if he was to become infected.

So at least we have that going for us.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Two more problems with chloroquine drugs:
1) Some people, like lupus patients, desperately need chloroquine. When the cultists start buying them up the folks whose lives and health depend on them are screwed
2) These drugs have some gnarly and often life-threatening side effects when used as directed under supervision. Rando non-physicians using them off-label? Play stupid games...
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be in the politics tab since it contains almost nothing that isn't entirely opinion on both sides?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So why is Kaiser permanente hoarding the drug?  From people who use have used it for years as ongoing treatment for their ailments?  Why not keep those people on their med, especially if it isn't proven to work on corona?  Why are doctors hoarding it by making prescriptions for everybody they know?  If there needs to months of trials and testing before anybody knows if it even might help?

And what percentage of billionaires and politicians and celebrities will have chloroquine in their system in the next two weeks?  When all this is over, do the stats.  I bet the fat old farkers in government have a better survival rate than people the same age and health who aren't part of the Overmaster class.  By a lot.  I bet the inconvenient like rand Paul and AOC and bernie get the corona and croak though.  I bet pelosi and biden and the rest of the centanarians survive.  Looking like vampires and ghouls.  Biden like a mummy just wandering around mumbling.

Because we are just flattening the curve, right?  That means everybody still gets the virus, but less people die.  It is still going to be a million or two in the US, but not 4 million.  And it hits old infirm people hard.  Old DC politicians should be constantly evacuating their intestines right now.  Shouldn't DC smell like an open sewage pit right now with those fat old bats realizing the grim reaper isn't their door.  Shouldn't brown pants be the style there right now.  They spent the week squabbling.  They don't have any fear of corona. Because they know they will live.  Their actions aren't that of people on deaths doorstep.  They are of people who think they will get elected yet again.  People who have fear get shiat done, today.  Not tomorrow.

It seems as if they have the treatment and know it.  I think they are thinning the herd.  Probably so they can keep the gravy train rolling.  SS was going to be a problem soon, and maybe if they kill enough old people they can kick the can down the road.  And look like heros at the same time.  "We saved you!  With our delayed legislation.  Worship our ancient bodies!"
 
IlGreven
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean, at least this failed to produce any benefits or downsides to the drug (other than what we already know about it) so Trump can't use "clinically proven" in his infomercials press conferences...

/And at least one Fox News show devoted its half-hour to singing its praises like an infomercial...
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Shouldn't this be in the politics tab since it contains almost nothing that isn't entirely opinion on both sides?


Only the GOP could BSAB a struggle between humans and disease.

Truly a death cult.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Here we go. Someone has dared contradict Dear Leader's unparalleled medical judgment.

Defenders assemble!


Deflectors Assemble?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.