 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   Subby, a physician, just got his N95 mask today and it is supposed to last through the entire pandemic. In the meantime ICE just ordered 45,000 N95 masks for the approximately 5,000 agents working on the southern border   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
110
    More: Asinine, Immigration to the United States, Health care, Personal protective equipment, Public health, N95 masks, Immigration, San Francisco Bay Area, health care workers  
•       •       •

936 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 10:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



110 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you want to reach out via email, subby, I could send a few of the ones the wife is making. As has been discussed, these aren't surgical grade N95, but it's something to wear when you aren't directly in the face of a patient, and might help the supply stretch a little longer. Besides, we found some pretty fun fabric.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you can find a can of Lysol, spray that biatch down at the end of the day and put it in a freezer bag, wipe the out side of the bag.  Let it stay in there about an hour, then take it out to air out over night.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
STFU, Socialist.  Those brave, brave baby-snatchers and rapists down at the border need them way more than "doctors" and "nurses" dealing with a "pandemic".
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Republican fascism at its best.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OMFG I want to scream. Seriously our government is so incompetent. This should have been planned for.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been looking into whether it is possible to sterilise and reuse these masks, but there is so much conflicting advice. Half an hour in an oven at 70c seems to have many advocates, but who knows? Is a sterilised and reused mask "not as good as new" but "better than nothing"?

I have some I bought a year ago, but I haven't worn then, not even now, but if things start to get even worse maybe I'll dig them out.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I took a painters mask from the garage and opened the removable filters on both sides. I cut out pieces of a hepa filter from a vacuum bag for allergies. Supposedly this is rated at 99 instead of 95. Not the easiest thing to inhale through. But I have to go to the store later this week and my wife has an underlying respiratory condition and I don't want to catch anything. Unload all in the basement and wipe it down with bleached water before bringing it upstairs. Through all my clothes in washer and shower. I already work from home. Any thoughts from farkers who understand this better than me...the sciecncey part?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: OMFG I want to scream. Seriously our government is so incompetent. This should have been planned for.


Not incompetent. Greedy. And narcissistic. And corrupt. And amoral.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question ... why do the masks wear out?  Is it that the filters get loaded or is it, like gloves, where you should change masks with every patient?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is subby's wife also Morgan Fairchild?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Requesting doesn't mean getting, subby.  They might be waiting months to get them, although probably not years.
 
terminationshok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminally incompetent.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob The Nob: Serious question ... why do the masks wear out?  Is it that the filters get loaded or is it, like gloves, where you should change masks with every patient?


They were not made to be used for more than 6 hour at a time. Cleaning them breaks them down, the filters don't work as well and were not meant to be reused.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ordered" ≠ "received"
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are essential and are doing God's work.

You are a liberal hoax.

You need to be hurting the right people in order to matter in the Republican world.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local massive teaching hospital is asking the public to donate masks and ventilators.

/ Yeah, we're fuqqed.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: If you want to reach out via email, subby, I could send a few of the ones the wife is making. As has been discussed, these aren't surgical grade N95, but it's something to wear when you aren't directly in the face of a patient, and might help the supply stretch a little longer. Besides, we found some pretty fun fabric.


Same offer Subby. Mine are three layers of cotton fabric based on the Providence Seattle request they later retracted. 6.5X9 inch start size with 1.4 inch elastic in some very bright colors.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope
STFU, Socialist.  Those brave, brave baby-snatchers and rapists down at the border need them
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Requesting doesn't mean getting, subby.  They might be waiting months to get them, although probably not years. "

The party of family values folks! Protecting thugs who destroy families and making it easier to kill the most vulnerable among us.

*BIG ROUND OF APPLAUSE*
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Is subby's wife also Morgan Fairchild?


You know who Morgan Fairchild wouldn't fark? Assholes who don't have any concept what's happening within hospitals in affected areas in the US.
 
Kairam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, if it helps, the CDC and FDA are leveraging other (notably sanely led) countries' evaluation of respirator mask options that approximate N95 qualifications. In addition, they've got some limited guidance at the bottom of the following article on effectiveness of using substitute/non-rated masks:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/hcp/respirators-strategy/crisis-al​ternate-strategies.html
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear ya subs, I'm on a fire truck in the same situation. Good luck, bro/sis.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is unclear whether undocumented immigrants who are arrested or detained would receive masks.

Oh, it's clear, rest assured. It is clear.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The extra 40,000 are for bartering.
For every 20 undocumented persons a sanctuary city gives up
they will receive one mask.

stchucky.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is unclear whether undocumented immigrants who are arrested or detained would receive masks.

a reporter has one job...
this one was out fishing...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Protecting thugs"

The party of progress, ladies and gentlemen, where "progress" is defined as ensuring that criminals escape any kind of consequences for their crimes!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: "Protecting thugs"

The party of progress, ladies and gentlemen, where "progress" is defined as ensuring that criminals escape any kind of consequences for their crimes!


Trump was cleared by the Senate, so yeah.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: OMFG I want to scream. Seriously our government is so incompetent. This should have been planned for.


It was planned for.  By a black guy, unfortunately.  And, worse...he wore a tan suit once.  And then a lady in a PANTSUIT stored her emails the same way a Republican did, and we can't have THAT.

So now doctors have to die.

You understand, I'm sure.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICE is probably the least "essential" thing in this entire country. Why has that entire, worthless department of psychopaths not been laid off already?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: "Protecting thugs"

The party of progress, ladies and gentlemen, where "progress" is defined as ensuring that criminals escape any kind of consequences for their crimes!


Enough about the impeachment, we all know your fat guy got away with it.

Damage control time.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: NotThatGuyAgain: Is subby's wife also Morgan Fairchild?

You know who Morgan Fairchild wouldn't fark? Assholes who don't have any concept what's happening within hospitals in affected areas in the US


I doubt subby is a physician, maybe they actually are, but requested is not received and the title reads like a typical Fark rage bait title.

Besides, poopyhead, I have no interest in farking a 70-year-old.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: If you can find a can of Lysol, spray that biatch down at the end of the day and put it in a freezer bag, wipe the out side of the bag.  Let it stay in there about an hour, then take it out to air out over night.


good advice in many situations
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: OMFG I want to scream. Seriously our government is so incompetent. This should have been planned for.


They are very competent.  This is by design.  He. Said. He. Was. Gonna.

This is how you run the country like a business.  It's a Turmp business, but still.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: It is unclear whether undocumented immigrants who are arrested or detained would receive masks.

a reporter has one job...
this one was out fishing...


Or, they just refused to answer.

Pretty sure we all know the answer anyway.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: OMFG I want to scream. Seriously our government is so incompetent. This should have been planned for.


And yet so many think handing more control over to them is a good idea.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: PC LOAD LETTER: NotThatGuyAgain: Is subby's wife also Morgan Fairchild?

You know who Morgan Fairchild wouldn't fark? Assholes who don't have any concept what's happening within hospitals in affected areas in the US

I doubt subby is a physician, maybe they actually are, but requested is not received and the title reads like a typical Fark rage bait title.

Besides, poopyhead, I have no interest in farking a 70-year-old.


Yes, much like trolls, we know there are no physicians on Fark.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: It is unclear whether undocumented immigrants who are arrested or detained would receive masks.

a reporter has one job...
this one was out fishing...


From the stats the immigrants are probably more endangered from American citizens working for ICE than vice versa.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: "blahblahblah


Oh, look...Team "15 cases soon to be zero" is here.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Money is not looking for a cure
God Money is not concerned about the sick among the pure
God Money, let's go dancing on the backs of the bruised
God Money is not one to choose
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Innocent Messicans should not be exposed to American Trumpers, or the death rate in ICE child hostage camps will soon surpass the death rate in San Marino or the Vatican, which have few cases, but thousands of case per million residents.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: NotThatGuyAgain: PC LOAD LETTER: NotThatGuyAgain: Is subby's wife also Morgan Fairchild?

You know who Morgan Fairchild wouldn't fark? Assholes who don't have any concept what's happening within hospitals in affected areas in the US

I doubt subby is a physician, maybe they actually are, but requested is not received and the title reads like a typical Fark rage bait title.

Besides, poopyhead, I have no interest in farking a 70-year-old.

Yes, much like trolls, we know there are no physicians on Fark.


I'd like to think a doctor understands the concept of requested does not equal received.  In order to maintain my world view, I think subby stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we do if the government gives them to ICE?

Like. . . for reals. . . they only sent 4k to NY. . .
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: STFU, Socialist.  Those brave, brave baby-snatchers and rapists down at the border need them way more than "doctors" and "nurses" dealing with a "pandemic".


Yeah, they're on the front line protecting us from refugees while you're only dealing with "sick" people.

/I think I just threw up in my mouth typing that
//best of luck subby
///may we all outlive the incompetence of Trump
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whats the consensus on paint / welding fume masks and cartridges? because amazon and McMaster Carr is showing some p100 stuff in stock.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG REQUESTED IS NOT THE SAME AS RECEIVED!!

OMG ANTIFA! HERE COMES ANTIFA!!
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, there is a dentist in Montana you might want to Call. https://m.fark.com/goto/1075582​9/www.k​pvi.com/news/national_news/happy-accid​ent-allows-billings-dental-practice-to​-share-its-face/art
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sorry subby has to deal with this nonsense.   It's truly a garbage society we live in.

/wish I could offer you better
 
FLoridaDon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd, i am really surprised a Doctor of all people would not be in pole position on the mask purchasing front.

Even I was able to stock pile masks for the employees in my store. How the heck did a Doctor of all people get caught so flat footed?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey submitter: Maybe try a UV sanitizer?

https://mobile.twitter.com/larrychu/s​t​atus/1241842040519843840

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Obviously, very preliminary, but promising. Any port in a storm, I guess. (Not valid for fish tank chloroquine)
 
Displayed 50 of 110 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.