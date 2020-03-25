 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Turkish prosecutors saw into Saudi Royal family, formally charge 20 suspects in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi   (dailymail.co.uk)
97 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 1:30 AM



lolmao500 [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Erdogan, doing what should have been done years ago.

Erdogan is a total corrupt piece of shiat murdering dictator but at least he : goes against the saudis AND protected aleppo when nobody else would.


What disgusts me is that FREAKING ERDOGAN is doing things WE SHOULD HAVE BEEN DOING YEARS AGO. Really shows just how freaking disgusting and weak our ''leaders'' are.

Assad and his gang of murderers need to be dealt with in very strong way. Putin can go fark himself. If he wants to fight, murder all his troops in Syria. Let him start ww3 over this. He doesn't have the balls.The Saudi royal family has been funding and arming jihadist groups for decades. They need to pay. They need to be hunted down like the terrorists they are.Until we do this, we're no better than Putin.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  

There are factors and variables to be considered, (that you obviously don't understand) when it comes to global politics and war.
Losing ones temper and acting irrationally isn't the way to solve a complicated problem.
Charging and naming the suspects is a good step forwards. It shows the Saudi's that they cannot sweep this atrocity under the rug.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

and MBS will totally ignore this and it will be as if nothing ever happened. As it has been
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

It's been two and a half years since Khashoggi was murdered. It's been almost six years since MH17 was taken down by Russia and their pawns.
Give it time, and a new administration...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

nothing will change with a new administration. you want change you gotta start flipping tables and burning it         all down.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
28 minutes ago  

Why do you gotta go all weaver? Never go full weaver...

Plenty will change, just give it time.
Burning it all down will only encourage anarchy.
Fix what's broken; don't destroy everything and start over.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  
I am a bit befuddled. Arent embassies considered to be foreign soil of the nations that they represent? Assange was held up in the Ecuadorian embassy for years and the UK could do nothing about forcing him out (they had to wait for him to spread feces all over a wall for him to get kicked.)
 
