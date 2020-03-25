 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   While Trump has been figuring out what "per capita" means, California Gov. Gavin Newsom negotiated with four major banks to suspend mortgage payments for those impacted by coronavirus   (marketwatch.com) divider line
30
    More: Hero, JPMorgan Chase, Unemployment, California, Names of large numbers, Bank, Health care, Economic Stimulus Act of 2008, Credit card  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 9:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, Bank of America are scumbags, who would have thought.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A $1200 "stimulus" would be just about 1/2 of the per capita cost of the TARP bailout (about $2400. I learned this from the closing credits to "The Other Guys", which I watched because there is nowhere to go out there.
 
fredcat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed he managed to say "exponential" today. He sounded out all four syllables.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmpfh. I was not originally particularly impressed with Newsom. That opinion is changing.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: A $1200 "stimulus" would be just about 1/2 of the per capita cost of the TARP bailout (about $2400. I learned this from the closing credits to "The Other Guys", which I watched because there is nowhere to go out there.


Great flick tho. "Bye, Sheila!"
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredcat: I noticed he managed to say "exponential" today. He sounded out all four syllables.


He sounded so pre-zi-den-chul!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now hopefully landlords trying to pay off a mortgage won't have any reason to whine to their unemployed tenants.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredcat: I noticed he managed to say "exponential" today. He sounded out all four syllables.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Blaine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: A $1200 "stimulus" would be just about 1/2 of the per capita cost of the TARP bailout (about $2400. I learned this from the closing credits to "The Other Guys", which I watched because there is nowhere to go out there.


The package is reported to be about $2 trillion - that is $6250 per capita, based on 320 million US population. $1200 to each adult, 1/2 that per minor, and the other $5000+ goes to people you now economically support.

My next  job is going to have virus protection!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: A $1200 "stimulus" would be just about 1/2 of the per capita cost of the TARP bailout (about $2400. I learned this from the closing credits to "The Other Guys", which I watched because there is nowhere to go out there.


Amazing I'm saying this about a movie of that type but those closing credits should be required viewing. And it's only gotten worse since that was out.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Hmpfh. I was not originally particularly impressed with Newsom. That opinion is changing.


I agree.  He is coming across as a compassionate leader during this.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.


Don't forget all the late payment fees they'll "accidentally" charge absolutely everyone. Also the govt document filing fees they'll add in because fark you, that's why
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.


shhhhhhh

This is not the time for bad news. This is the time for more credit card offers.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, and many of the above farkers, should find a dictionary and learn to understand the difference between "suspend" and "defer". Who am I kidding, most of them won't make it past the word "dictionary".
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.


Better than the alternative: foreclosure.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.


Interest rates are amazingly close to inflation rates, though, so it's not like they're making much off this in real dollars.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.

Better than the alternative: foreclosure.


For now, anyways.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well I prefer to be foreclosed on.  Suck it, libs.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.

Better than the alternative: foreclosure.


Much better.  And the banks will be taking huge hits as well.  Just about everything will take huge hits, excepting whoever makes PPE.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Federal Housing Finance Agency regulators ordered lenders to offer flexibility to homeowners affected by the Coronavirus, including reduced payments or a pause in payments for up to 12 months (NPR).  It affects about half of all home loans -Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac- but they have expected that the entire mortgage industry will adopt a similar policy.

According to the article, Newsom's expert negotiation tactics amounted to criticising one bank for only offering 30 days. Omg hero!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Wow, Bank of America are scumbags, who would have thought.


A blanket suspension is a dumb thing. Your bank will almost certainly be willing to work with you if you have been in good standing and just pick up the phone.

A blanket suspension just means a lot of people will end up not paying their mortgage for 3 months when they can, or think they don't have to without following the right steps.So then at the other end of this we get the million stories of "I THOUGHT I DIDNT HAVE TO PAY WHAT ARE THESE FEES\CHARGES!"

Additionally WHEN people will need those payments suspended will vary from case to case.

Your bank doesn't want your house even in good times. It sure as hell doesn't want it now. They will work with you.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.


Well yeah, nothing wrong with that provided that they give you some time to square up. Let the interest clock run, or extend the term of the mortgage. That is only fair. Its more "Hey, we aren't going to crush your credit score and get you way behind on your mortgage at the same time..."

Not "HERE IS A BUNCH OF MONEY KNOCKED OFF YOUR MORTGAGE"
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
and for the record, i'm not in CA, but got an email from my bank that services my mortgage 2 days ago (also got something similar from the bank that handles my car note). I'm not in CA, and my state doesn't have any kind of restrictions\requirements on lenders other than no foreclosures\evictions, but that is more due to the fact the courts aren't open.

Basically it said if you want a forbearance, just ask, and we will  give you one for 3 months. The interest will still run however, and after 90 days, we will reassess and determine if it needs to be extended. If it doesn't, you have 3 choices:

1. 90 additional days to square up for the 3 months you missed, in which case, nothing changes on your mortgage
2. Roll the 3 months + interest into what is left on your payment schedule. (effectively spread it across however much time you have left)
3. Extend the length of your mortgage at your current rate to square up for the missing months, + interest. (for most people in the middle of a mortgage this would mean you would have 4ish months tacked onto the end of your mortgage to make up for the 3 months you missed, due to how the interest compounds.

no hit to your credit, no change in your rate, etc. Its a very fair deal if you needed it.
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Federal Housing Finance Agency regulators ordered lenders to offer flexibility to homeowners affected by the Coronavirus, including reduced payments or a pause in payments for up to 12 months (NPR).  It affects about half of all home loans -Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac- but they have expected that the entire mortgage industry will adopt a similar policy.

According to the article, Newsom's expert negotiation tactics amounted to criticising one bank for only offering 30 days. Omg hero!


BZZT.

"Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan, and US Bank have agreed to a 90 day grace period"

For ALL mortgages, not just federally-backed ones.

So, you either can't count to four, or you're lying.  Par for you, either way; you should stick to FreeRepublic; they eat that crap up with a spoon.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Harlee: Hmpfh. I was not originally particularly impressed with Newsom. That opinion is changing.

I agree.  He is coming across as a compassionate leader during this.


Newsom is a policy wonk.

Solving a massive real world problem is like God Himself coming down and saying in his ear "go get it, tiger".
 
CaptSS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: feckingmorons: Wow, Bank of America are scumbags, who would have thought.

A blanket suspension is a dumb thing. Your bank will almost certainly be willing to work with you if you have been in good standing and just pick up the phone.

A blanket suspension just means a lot of people will end up not paying their mortgage for 3 months when they can, or think they don't have to without following the right steps.So then at the other end of this we get the million stories of "I THOUGHT I DIDNT HAVE TO PAY WHAT ARE THESE FEES\CHARGES!"

Additionally WHEN people will need those payments suspended will vary from case to case.

Your bank doesn't want your house even in good times. It sure as hell doesn't want it now. They will work with you.


THIS. 100X THIS.

I did mortgage collections for Citi for eight years. We would do everything we could to keep homeowners in their homes. Every body loses when it goes to foreclosure.

One question I wonder is when they say they will allow homeowners to pause payments, are they including the taxes and insurance (escrow) which is not the lender's money or do they mean only the principal and interest?
I realize not all mortgage payments include escrow but a large portion do.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: TwowheelinTim: CommonName2: If this is anything like Canada's banks, they defer payments but keep charging interest so they end up making more money than if you kept making regular payments.

Better than the alternative: foreclosure.

Much better.  And the banks will be taking huge hits as well.  Just about everything will take huge hits, excepting whoever makes PPE.


Funny that. The company I work for makes PPE for the military and other gov't agencies, but we shut down production anyway. It's high-tech chem/bio warfare stuff. I think it was a wise choice. The reported number of infected people in the county doubled since yesterday.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yo, Gov. Newsome!  I know you know we have our differences, but this is a great start.

Now, something to ponder on:  "Our people have to come first, and labor is in short supply.  For the foreseeable future, I am ordering a full suspension of all food exports."

Let the shiatheads in states that have campaigned on shiatting on us, have taken our money for decades, and openly disdain us live on their feedlot corn and rotting soybeans.

It's a bell that can't be unrung, but it's not like Donnie Dipshiat is going to help us.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CaptSS: One question I wonder is when they say they will allow homeowners to pause payments, are they including the taxes and insurance (escrow) which is not the lender's money or do they mean only the principal and interest?
I realize not all mortgage payments include escrow but a large portion do.


So i assume it varies from bank to bank, but in my case they made clear they would still handle all of the normal servicing (taxes, insurance, all the usual crap in your escrow), and PMI if you had it.

You are still on the hook for it obviously on the other side, because they fronted you the dough, but that was covered in the pause and their options for squaring up on the other side.

In other words, lets say my mortgage is 3k. 1k of that goes to my escrow for taxes\insurance\etc. I get a pause for 3 months.

At the end of 3 months, everyone decides, ok, we are cool to start back up again....

I'd owe them 9k, plus the compounded interest on 6k of it at my current rate. So, to make math easy, lets say that works out to 10k total i'm in the hole to the bank. (that  number will vary widly depending on how deep into your mortage is. If you only have a year or two left it will be peanuts, if you just closed 3 months ago, it might be 2 or 3k more...)

I can now choose to
1. write them a check for 10k in the next 3 months
2. Take that 10k, and spread it over however many months are left on my mortgage, and increase my payment by that amount
3. Extend my mortgage end date by 4 months or so (to account for the compounding interest)

Now, how escrow would work would vary for everyone, because you HAVE an escrow account, and it assumingly has money in it for this very reason (usually the bank wants to have a quarter of all payments from it sitting there at any time, and would consider it underfunded if it didn't). So if your escrow account depletes, while they pay your taxes\insurance\whatever, you can expect them to readjust your escrow next year or whatever your terms are, to refund it and put that buffer back in.

As you said, you don't necessarily NEED escrow, especially if you are with a good bank and have good credit, but it isn't like it really costs you anything other than some cash briefly on the sidelines, and its 2 less things i have to worry about paying.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.