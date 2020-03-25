 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Longest held American hostage declared dead in Iranian custody   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Bill Nelson, Family, United States, Bob Menendez, Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal government of the United States, Donald Trump  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 2:17 AM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Those who are responsible for what happened to Bob Levinson, including those in the U.S. government who for many years repeatedly left him behind, will ultimately receive justice for what they have done," they said.

n their statement, the family thanked Trump "and the members of his Administration - National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, C.I.A. Director Gina Haspel, and FBI Director Christopher Wray - and their staff, who have done all they could to make our family whole again."

So make up your mind already.

Unless this guy was kidnapped in another country and taken to Iran, he is no hostage.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This dude wasn't a hostage. He was a CIA contractor on some sort of unspecified mission that happened to get caught and then fell into plausible deniability land. Unfortunate for him and his family, but that is the sort of thing that happens when you do spy shiat.
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I release flock of seagulls in his honour.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: "Those who are responsible for what happened to Bob Levinson, including those in the U.S. government who for many years repeatedly left him behind, will ultimately receive justice for what they have done," they said.

n their statement, the family thanked Trump "and the members of his Administration - National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, C.I.A. Director Gina Haspel, and FBI Director Christopher Wray - and their staff, who have done all they could to make our family whole again."

So make up your mind already.

Unless this guy was kidnapped in another country and taken to Iran, he is no hostage.


?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cagey B: This dude wasn't a hostage. He was a CIA contractor on some sort of unspecified mission that happened to get caught and then fell into plausible deniability land. Unfortunate for him and his family, but that is the sort of thing that happens when you do spy shiat.


Not sure how that makes any meaningful difference.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cagey B: This dude wasn't a hostage. He was a CIA contractor on some sort of unspecified mission that happened to get caught and then fell into plausible deniability land. Unfortunate for him and his family, but that is the sort of thing that happens when you do spy shiat.


Well said.

In a very real way, it's the Iranians who are the victims in this saga.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cagey B: This dude wasn't a hostage. He was a CIA contractor on some sort of unspecified mission that happened to get caught and then fell into plausible deniability land. Unfortunate for him and his family, but that is the sort of thing that happens when you do spy shiat.


Yes because releasing videos of him in a jumpsuit begging for his life is obviously someone who is under arrest and going thru the criminal justice system.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does that mean we can end the state of emergency?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wouldn't travel to Iran with less than a CNN cameraman and a Iranian handler.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Cagey B: This dude wasn't a hostage. He was a CIA contractor on some sort of unspecified mission that happened to get caught and then fell into plausible deniability land. Unfortunate for him and his family, but that is the sort of thing that happens when you do spy shiat.

Well said.

In a very real way, it's the Iranians who are the victims in this saga.


WTF
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.