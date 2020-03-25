 Skip to content
"Egg prices are skyrocketing" writes dude who apparently has a secret connection where you can still buy eggs
60
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll go get them out of the yard
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
costco has eggs here
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Egg-sploding
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know quite a few people with chickens in town. They're not price-gouging, either. $3 to $4 for a dozen fresh eggs is more than reasonable for the demand. It's FCFS instead of "Rich Dick With More Money."

People trying to gouge at the beginning of this thing were called out and shamed publicly on our local FB yard sale sites. The social pressure to be neighborly and not be a dick has been surprisingly effective.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.


eggs from yard hoppin' bug munchin' chickens are the best tasting eggs. do it. it would be worth it even without the pandemic.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
if you're in the San Diego area, they have farm fresh eggs here http://happy-hens.com/
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: ecmoRandomNumbers: Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.

eggs from yard hoppin' bug munchin' chickens are the best tasting eggs. do it. it would be worth it even without the pandemic.


This is true.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.


Hmm, Kds need something to do anyway. Problem is getting the supplies to build the coop.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: ecmoRandomNumbers: Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.

eggs from yard hoppin' bug munchin' chickens are the best tasting eggs. do it. it would be worth it even without the pandemic.


Our plan here is in a couple years to transition to a small farm. I used to get fresh eggs several years ago and cannot wait to have a big garden for them to patrol for me all day so I can get my own... We also want a fruiting orchard. We already grow our own beans and squash.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: luna1580: ecmoRandomNumbers: Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.

eggs from yard hoppin' bug munchin' chickens are the best tasting eggs. do it. it would be worth it even without the pandemic.

This is true.


a really good egg, on toast or white rice, with just a smidge of salt is heavenly :)
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: ecmoRandomNumbers: Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.

Hmm, Kds need something to do anyway. Problem is getting the supplies to build the coop.


home depot and lowes are still open, check the hours, but most places consider hardware stores "essential"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: [external-preview.redd.it image 512x511]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The secret is knowing the egg man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: ecmoRandomNumbers: Spring starts soon and the feed stores should have chicks. It might be time to finally build coops. By May the grasshoppers should be all over the place to fatten up the chickens.

Hmm, Kds need something to do anyway. Problem is getting the supplies to build the coop.


I have boatloads of scrap lumber and wood, along with corrugated tin. All I'd need to buy is some chicken wire and heavy-duty staples for my electric stapler gun, and hay.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, we're gonna reopen the country on Easter..I needed to stock up for the big Easter Egg hunt
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just bought eggs at Rite Aid.. They were packed full...
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My dad has chickens.  He usually sells eggs to the neighbors and church folks, but with no church lately, he's got a ton. He brought 35 dozen into town tonight for anyone who will take them. $2 a dozen.  Same price as always.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bought eggs yesterday, no problem. Shelves were about 80% full.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We are finally catching up to demand , last night we had some left but limiting people to only 2 dozen has helped.

How many eggs do you need , is 2 dozen not enough?

Same with bread , we limit our white bread to 5 loaves and since they are only 49 cents people tend to grab a bunch.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Plenty of eggs here?
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everything You Know Is Wrong (Side B) - The Firesign Theatre
Youtube thVDjdSR7SA
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hobnail: My dad has chickens.  He usually sells eggs to the neighbors and church folks, but with no church lately, he's got a ton. He brought 35 dozen into town tonight for anyone who will take them. $2 a dozen.  Same price as always.


HERO tag!  Good on him.

/ I usually keep 4 or 5 dozen at the house
// Down to 3 dozen because the store has been out when I've gone
 
skinude1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm finally getting an ROI on the 6 yard birds.

/4 eggs a day
//in the summer
/// cause it must be done.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have 9 chickens and get about 7 to 8 eggs per day. We sell them cheap to neighbors and friends too. They are super easy to keep and even dispose of our kitchen scraps on a daily basis. No need for store bought.
 
bdub77
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of my local restaurants is selling produce right now and will deliver. Two dozen local eggs for $7.

DEAL.

/also got a bunch of other good stuff
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know what people think they're gonna do with a fridge full of store bought eggs, but I'm really glad I don't have to deal with that shiat. I've been giving them away, half a dozen at a time, to friends and family.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The local store has been out, but I bought a couple dozen before the panic... I'm good for another week or so...
Funny thing, I'm just 20 miles from Petaluma Ca which used to be known as "the egg capital of the world", and still produces a lot. Oh well, I'll manage.

I did find this for baking, but haven't tried it yet. I can deal with not having eggs for breakfast or fried rice, but some baking recipes require it. Anyway, if it meets your needs, maybe give it a shot? *shrug*
https://www.bobsredmill.com/gluten-fr​e​e-vegan-egg-replacer.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, there's an egg shortage?  I haven't seemed to have any problems getting eggs.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lots of eggs here.
Butcher still open.

And the couple that owns the couple acres of vegetable farm next to us were repairing the electric fence. Close to 6 feet tall. Yay, deer Wife pushing me to set up a plot for her. Id rather just buy them from my neighbor. Beneficial to both Neighbor and I
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My neighbor has laying hens.

8 thousand of them

18 each week and i live alone.
 
bdub77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JesseL: I don't know what people think they're gonna do with a fridge full of store bought eggs, but I'm really glad I don't have to deal with that shiat. I've been giving them away, half a dozen at a time, to friends and family.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]


I don't know about other people, but I've been making quiches, cookies, french toast, brownies. Also like, eggs.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JesseL: I don't know what people think they're gonna do with a fridge full of store bought eggs, but I'm really glad I don't have to deal with that shiat. I've been giving them away, half a dozen at a time, to friends and family.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]


are those eggs from one hen? i live in an apartment, no cluckers of my own. i always thought shell color was determined by breed, not diet or just randomness.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

styckx: I just bought eggs at Rite Aid.. They were packed full...


Of what?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Bought eggs yesterday, no problem. Shelves were about 80% full.


My experience as well.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: We are finally catching up to demand , last night we had some left but limiting people to only 2 dozen has helped.

How many eggs do you need , is 2 dozen not enough?

Same with bread , we limit our white bread to 5 loaves and since they are only 49 cents people tend to grab a bunch.


A house of four people who each eat two eggs for breakfast will go through two dozen in three days. We're supposed to minimize the time out in public, right?
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Plenty of eggs here?


Yes?

Here too?
 
CrazyGerbilLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JesseL: I don't know what people think they're gonna do with a fridge full of store bought eggs, but I'm really glad I don't have to deal with that shiat. I've been giving them away, half a dozen at a time, to friends and family.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]


It's great that you have your own chicken(s), but most people don't. We are going to eat our store-bought eggs and like them!
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had no trouble finding anything last Friday.  By Friday, we had plentiful supplies of beef, eggs, potatoes, and TP.  Not normal stock levels but nobody was fighting over them.  Last Tuesday was another story.  Last Tuesday was the reason I had to go shopping again last Friday.

I've got enough fresh food to go another week, then I'll restock assuming we're not in a full lockdown by then.  If we're locked down, I've got canned and frozen stuff.  If that runs out, I've got a bucket of freeze dried stuff I got super cheap.  When that runs out, I guess it's cannibalism.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luna1580: JesseL: I don't know what people think they're gonna do with a fridge full of store bought eggs, but I'm really glad I don't have to deal with that shiat. I've been giving them away, half a dozen at a time, to friends and family.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]

are those eggs from one hen? i live in an apartment, no cluckers of my own. i always thought shell color was determined by breed, not diet or just randomness.


I have six hens, of four or five breeds.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just paid $1.29 for a dozen, pretty much the same as they always have been.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JesseL: I don't know what people think they're gonna do with a fridge full of store bought eggs, but I'm really glad I don't have to deal with that shiat. I've been giving them away, half a dozen at a time, to friends and family.
[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]


I've been hard boiling them a 18 at a time.

I see a lot of souffle and omelette in my future.

Looking at two dozen from yesterday and this morning to wash.

I wonder if the local soup kitchen can take ungraded eggs.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Kit Fister: Plenty of eggs here?

Yes?

Here too?


SOrry, just confused about where this person lives that they're seeing an Egg shortage.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been meaning to start raising my own chickens for years.  Perhaps this is the year I actually do it
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: JesseL: I don't know what people think they're gonna do with a fridge full of store bought eggs, but I'm really glad I don't have to deal with that shiat. I've been giving them away, half a dozen at a time, to friends and family.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]

It's great that you have your own chicken(s), but most people don't. We are going to eat our store-bought eggs and like them!


Are you buying 5 times as many as usual though?

I'm not understanding why they're selling out at such a crazy rate.
 
skinink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now Vic Dibitetto is gonna have to rush out for toilet paper AND eggs!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wendy's ads keep playing all day on Vudu, Youtube, and Tubi about their fresh cracked eggs for breakfast.
 
