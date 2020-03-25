 Skip to content
(LAist)   A lengthy look back to how Los Angeles dealt with shutdown from the influenza outbreak in 1918. This article touches more bases than the Dodgers' lineup does, and is pretty timely too   (laist.com) divider line
    Influenza, Influenza pandemic, 1918 flu pandemic  
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's a good read.  Thank you, Subby!
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, good read.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like a how-to book of how to do it right. AND FAST!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The silent movie prequel to La La Land?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The 'what not to do' side of that outbreak.. Philadelphia didn't cancel a parade that brought 200,000 people together on the streets and 16,000+ ended up dying.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Funny cat pictures and porn?
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Funny cat pictures and porn?


Must be your advertising preferences set by your previous web page views👍
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another +1 Nice Find from me.  Gracias subby.

/pasadenan
//love the photos
 
