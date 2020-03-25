 Skip to content
(AP News)   Can a divided America come together, step up and sacrifice for this war on coronavirus?   (apnews.com) divider line
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol. No, of course not.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone is at home jerking off or farking so I'm sure it'll happen at least once... Oh, is that not what you meant?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is only one side, facts and science. Not liking facts and science doesn't change them at all, even calling them bad names has no effect.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, I think we can. I think if America can drop this bitter partisan rancor that is ruining everything, we can all come together, get back to work and fix the economy, and ban abortion once and for all. Unfortunately, some people just can't let go of their partisanship.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No. There's too much money to be made in being the bimbo blond voice of un-reason.
And this is just a handful of the whores of Babylon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So far, it doesn't look good.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Um, no....
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, if half of us are dead.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Magic Conch says "NO"
Youtube LQyDNs8ZzHI
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are utter complete farking morons who will die for their lemming like following of the pandemic pied piper.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you have to ask, then the answer is no.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's divided because half of them worship the moron who said it was a hoax, that it'd be gone "when it gets warm", and who now wants to end the quarantines.  I'm gonna go with "not bloody likely".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We are united in fighting the hoax.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've often wondered about that.

In books from the WWII era we can read about scrap metal drives, paper drives, victory gardens (yes, I've seen the plans posted in many pandemic threads). People tried to make car tires last as long as possible so rubber could be used for the war effort. Lots of food items and other products (e.g. gasoline) were strictly rationed.

And the conclusion I reached is this: no. Not only no, but hell no. People lose their minds when their locations get a little bit of snow, and they get angry and aggressive over the smallest inconveniences. There is no way the people of today's US could ever return to anything approaching WWII austerity. They can't even stay home without complaining.

Some people could do the austerity thing; I'm not saying no one is capable of that. But it certainly wouldn't be everyone, and it most likely wouldn't even be a majority.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: and ban abortion once and for all.


Poe's Law dammit
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The answer to a question in a headline is always no.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No because America is the land of caring more about $$$ than people. Its a whole land of Menendez brothers, who would kill their own parents if it meant they get more dollars.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Lol. No, of course not.


I saw the headline and thought "Hmm, I'll just post 'LOL' in the comments". Of course the boobies is the only required post as always.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They decided to step up and sacrifice old and those not in perfect health for money
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Considering the sheer number of people who will do everything within their power to prolong this public health crisis and actively try to make an already very bad situation worse, even at the cost of their own lives and the lives of their families, just on the faintest whisper of hope that their actions might cause a person they don't like the slightest bit of pain or suffering or inconvenience, I'd say that the odds of unification for the greater good are not particularly favorable.


tldr lolno
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not as long as the president of the country keeps insisting it's all a plot to hurt him politically.

This should not be a partisan issue, but one side is determined to make it one. Even W would be handling this better at this point.
 
camaroash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even the Beehive State is still buzzing with ignorant religious bullshiat. I'm not the least bit surprised, at this rate.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Lol. No, of course not.


This. Everyone in line today was fine until Derpy McMeeeeeee walked right up behind the last person and began they old crowding-to-make-the-line-move trick. Store manager asks him to back off at which point he snaps the manager isn't six feet from him white privelege asshattery racism Trump etc. I had enoug and told him to fark off and stfu, be a man, we're all in this together. Idiot wanted to fight and called me a "pot head" -- in a legal state. Gadzooks what a put-down! We're yelling, others are amused, in jumps Angry Black Youth who hates us two white guys and just wants the line to go faster for HIM dammit. He threatens to fight me, the guy telling the Fox News twit to knock it off and be a part of the solution instead of a jackass. Nope, the arseholes flock together in these timese so here's a Con and a Gangsta out to kill me for standing up for the emplyees. That's when the Manager stepped in and told those two farkers they can shop elsewhere and I was trying to stand up for them.

This is every farking day in poor neighborhoods. We're out of stock in almost all of our stores. Not just TP and hand sanitizer. We're starting to run out of other things now. For example pasta has been wiped out at the three places I can get to. There are other massive blank spaces on shelves. it's apocalyptic in my poor neighborhood as all of the goods are going to the suburbs and gated communities first. We can't even stand in line anymore without wanting to kill each other simply because we can't crowd like packed rats in a sewer pipe.

/ Americans deserve every single bit of this -- this is on us now.
// Frankly I'm this close to renouncing my citizenship and becoming a non-person.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So we'll round up all the Japanese Chinese people and put them in camps, just like WW2.
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The difference today, in my opinion, is that people don't go along with the bullshiat if there are not included in the benefits. Why the fark would you 'sacrifice' for the benefit of the country if you've been screwed by the country all your life? In the old days, such as during WWII, no one but the mainstream had a voice or a choice. Everyone went along because everyone had to go along.

This is why sharing the wealth, respecting the rights of others, not killing people just because they're different. and generally just making an effort to make everyone feel welcome and included all these years would have been a good idea. At times like these all that earned good will would have paid off.

But no, fark anyone who isn't the right color, religion, sexual orientation, or gender right? Now trying to rally everyone is much harder than it needed to be.
 
