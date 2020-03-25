 Skip to content
(Twitter)   How would you like more time alone in your own private Idaho   (twitter.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
Wow Idaho has fallen for the LSM hoax. Just wow!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
The B-52's - Private Idaho
Youtube h5F3PHvnQAQ

I heard it today while driving. Such a great song.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
My Own Private Alaska - Die for me
Youtube 3At3OWBg5E8
 
MBooda
unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Musikslayer
I was born in a trunk in the Princess Theater in Pocatello, Idaho.
 
Grungehamster
Has there been a topic yet on the Governor of Mississippi overruling local governments and ending all stay home orders within state lines? You know, like an idiot?
 
Zroop
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
Good luck to all of you sneaking over here to buy weed.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
Grungehamster: Has there been a topic yet on the Governor of Mississippi overruling local governments and ending all stay home orders within state lines? You know, like an idiot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
Circusdog320: Wow Idaho has fallen for the LSM hoax. Just wow!


The coronavirus seems to have been introduced to Idaho by wealthy Californians who went to their Idaho summer homes months early, hoping to ride out the pandemic there, and brought the virus with them. Most of the first cases in Idaho were in summer-home country.

So now that the Idaho Redcaps can blame grandma's death on (((elites))) allegedly fleeing the plague-ridden globalist hellscape they created in California, the Idaho state government is okay with acting.

"California Democrats brought the Wuhan virus to Idaho, after permitting Chinese immigrants to bring it to America. President Trump, and Idaho Republicans, went into action to save our great state and its people. Who do you trust to keep Idaho safe, and keep Idaho great? I'm Joe Blowski, and I approve this message."
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough [TotalFark]
Karma Chameleon: Good luck to all of you sneaking over here to buy weed.


When we make the trek into WA, we pass by several dispensaries before we even get to the first town.  Nearly all of the cars in the parking lots have ID tags.  The authorities don't seem to be paying all that much attention.

Back on topic, I was pleased to see the governor make a good decision about this...he was due for one.  Our mayor got started on this over a week ago.
 
jtown
ThomasPaineTrain: [Fark user image 425x566]


What are you wearing, Jeremy from Boise?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
MASHUP - SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
whither_apophis
jtown: ThomasPaineTrain: [Fark user image 425x566]

What are you wearing, Jeremy from Boise?


Carhartts and Punisher t-shirt
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
