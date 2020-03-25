 Skip to content
(Twitter Donald Trump)   Coronavirus is a media hoax   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark]
The real hoax is this "President".
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
Jesus Christ, what an asshole.
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"FALSE FLAG!!! CRISIS ACTORS!!! CRISIS FLAG!!! FALSE ACTORS!!! I AM VERY INTELLIGENT AND NOT AT ALL CRAZY"
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
To be honest, I am a real person and would love to get to work.  However, I am also an intelligent person so know that sometimes the safety of myself, my loved ones, friends and coworkers is more important than me wanting to get out out of the house.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
So, in other words: people who don't want themselves or their families to contract a potentially deadly pathogen are not real people.
 
MFK [TotalFark]
If there was anyone left in the US still pretending that Trump wasn't only viewing this crisis through the prism of if it makes him look good or bad, this should make short work of those notions.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
Nice knowing you guys.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
If the key to your re-election depends on you opening the country early, and potentially killing thousands of your citizens, you have your math wrong.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
Every day, Trump* has a chance to become a true president and take charge of this catastrophe, calming the public and bringing various factions together to unite in a concerted effort to overcome this with as few deaths as possible.

Every day, Trump* does just the opposite.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
MFK: If there was anyone left in the US still pretending that Trump wasn't only viewing this crisis through the prism of if it makes him look good or bad, this should make short work of those notions.


It's not just Trump, it is the entire GOP politician/pundit/media class
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
"The real people"
fark you, Donald
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
it will be detrimental to my election success.

And there it is.

His success is more important than your life.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
MFK: If there was anyone left in the US still pretending that Trump wasn't only viewing this crisis through the prism of if it makes him look good or bad, this should make short work of those notions.


Unfortunately, his base honestly equate themselves with him.  If he is mocked and ignored, that somehow invalidates them.  And they will not and cannot allow that.  It's classic "cutting off your nose to spite your face" mentality.  If they stay home, they feel mocked by their leader, as if he were coming into their very lives.  If they follow their leader, they seriously risk their very lives.  They cannot comprehend that he not only doesn't know them, he doesn't care to know them.

I didn't vote for Obama, but if I ran into him at a store, I would not immediately assume we were buds.  Even if he spoke to me and shook my hand.  Trumpanzees truly think he knows them and wants to hang out with them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
I read that in Alec Baldwin's imitation voice. Now you did too.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
OldRod: Every day, Trump* has a chance to become a true president and take charge of this catastrophe, calming the public and bringing various factions together to unite in a concerted effort to overcome this with as few deaths as possible.

Every day, Trump* does just the opposite.


To be fair, I don't think he can. He just isn't capable of leadership. Man is too far gone.

However, there are plenty of adults around him and they need to control him. Dude is president, not king.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
This "man" will be solely responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths if he insists on doing this.

The media will have nothing to do with that, just as they have had nothing to do with him being such a sleazy whiny criminal piece of shiat all this time.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
What a god damned asshole.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
He doesn't appear to understand that the lockdown orders are coming from the state governors and he has no authority to rescind them.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
California is not re-opening any time soon.  Im hearing rumors of 3 mos, at least, from my colleagues.
He cant make us.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
raerae1980: California is not re-opening any time soon.  Im hearing rumors of 3 mos, at least, from my colleagues.
He cant make us.


I'd say most are gonna do two to three months.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
revrendjim: He doesn't appear to understand that the lockdown orders are coming from the state governors and he has no authority to rescind them.


Fixed that for you
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Circusdog320: it will be detrimental to my election success.

And there it is.

His success is more important than your life.


Or the entire country, any aspect of it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
This tweet and his other similar comments are downright dangerous.  Avoiding spreading a pandemic should not be a farking partisan issue!
We are so farked. Trumpers will disobey statewide orders just to stick it to the libs because of shiat like this.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
Thanks for letting us all know how this is affecting the only person who matters to you, you farking asshole.
 
mongbiohazard
Toxophil: Jesus Christ, what an asshole.


After he's gone, don't ever forget just how many of your fellow Americans pretty Mich worshipped him. Way. Too. Many.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
Oh and what everyone else said: THIS ISN'T UP TO HIM.

farking moron.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Oh my god. The guy is really losing it.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
Papa Nurgle's getting antsy.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Don't you get it? This isn't about the coronavirus. This is about him!!!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
raerae1980: California is not re-opening any time soon.  Im hearing rumors of 3 mos, at least, from my colleagues.
He cant make us.


Literally just received email from my employer that our authorization for remote work has been extended 11 days to April 17. I suspect that won't be the last extension either.

The thing I start to worry about after about a month is whether supply chains are going to hold. Are we going to be able to get staple supplies? I've already started stocking up on stuff besides TP, like soap.
 
WTP 2
"the hoax" is a hoax...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
The all powerful media has suckered the rest of the world into this as well?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
Smelly Pirate Hooker: Oh and what everyone else said: THIS ISN'T UP TO HIM.

farking moron.


The shelter in place orders aren't up to him, but too many idiots listen to him and his followers will make it more difficult just out of spite. Plus, it ensures that red states will be quick to reopen. And that will still lead to problems for other states that actually take this seriously.
 
kb7rky
God, what I want to say is going to earn me a visit from the SS Secret Service.

So, dry fark him in the ass with a syphilitic cactus.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
Terrible news today as President Trump has died from an apparent mishap in which he appears to have swallowed his own shiat, re-shiat out the ingested shiat, eaten it again, shiat it out again, ingested it again, and so on and so forth for what appears to have been many hours. The strain of this disgusting act was too much for his bloated diabetic fatbody, which has exploded in a massive shiat detonation, covering the walls of the White House bathroom in more shiat than has been seen in many, many lifetimes. Close friends of the racist pig-person that used to be the president said that, had he somehow lived though the shiat explosion, he surely would have attempted to eat even more of the shiat in order to keep the shiat-eat-shiat cycle going indefinitely.
 
Uranus
your daily Trump update : Still a thoroughly uselles c*nt
 
Airius
People keep talking in thousands... you all do realize that we are looking at over 3 million dead before this is over, and if we have been competent less than that but still not just thousands.
 
neongoats
Well it's nice to know trump and moral-free, ethics-free idiot reprobate garbage human voters don't even consider people at risk for covid complications people now.

It's time to bulldoze everything Trump loves. Every-farking-thing. And then when we're done with that, we ruin the hopes and dreams of right wingers, who are sitting out in their manor houses in the country hoping everyone else dies off so they can pick the flesh off the dead.

When we're all done burying our vulnerable family, we're coming for everything you love, right wing. Every-farking-thing.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
edmo: The all powerful media has suckered the rest of the world into this as well?


The footage from Italy is just VFX.
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


/that stands for "visual effects"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Did donations to your campaign fund dry up when you tanked the stock market, Cheetolinni? Aww, too bad!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
We do more testing than anyone else? JFC this clown is literally infuriating.
 
nytmare
This is Trump admitting that his focus is re-election over the health and safety of US citizens.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
Destructor: Oh my god. The guy is really losing it.


And ironically, he never wanted to win it.

/we are so Trumped
//proud of this starting on farkdotcom when I said we needed a word beyond farked
///Trumped bigly
 
ypsifly
My neighbor is an ICU nurse and the talk we had this morning has me a little freaked out.  Its a good sized hospital and they are nearing capacity with nowhere near enough masks to go around for staff.  She thinks she herself getting the virus is more when than if.
 
waxbeans
SpecialSnowFlake: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]"FALSE FLAG!!! CRISIS ACTORS!!! CRISIS FLAG!!! FALSE ACTORS!!! I AM VERY INTELLIGENT AND NOT AT ALL CRAZY"


Never mind this guy said under oath that he should not be taken serious.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
My crushing depression today came from realizing exactly how many people there are in this country who truly have zero compassion for others. Like, zero. Like if they saw a man choking at the same time they saw a $20 bill blowing in the wind, they would let the man die to chase down the $20. They literally do not give a shiat if millions die just as long as their standard of living doesn't take too big a hit. So friggin' many of them.

I don't know how these people are raised, that this is okay. I used to think most people would care enough to help others who are suffering. Now I know that that is not the case for far too many people if it negatively impacts their own life in any way. God this sucks.

And we put their psychopath champion and role model in charge of the whole ball of wax.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.