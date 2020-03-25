 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Doctors at at least one US hospital debate following a universal do-not-resuscitate order for coronavirus patients in order to prevent infecting themselves   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Personal protective equipment, Cardiac arrest, Hospital, Physician, Patient, dying patient, George Washington University Hospital  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As sad as this is, I'm guessing if you die from COVD-19, there's no point in bringing you back, because your lungs are still going to be toast, and there's something like a %99.999 chance that you'll immediately die again.
I remember when I got CPR certified, The instructor explained to us how to tell if someone is "really dead" as in never coming back. They made a joke about trying to breath for a severed head, and then added, "No, really, some people would try."

/Not a Dr.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.


CPR, even if done perfectly, has a very slim chance of success.  And it's almost never done perfectly.

Given what this virus does to the lungs, if someone does code, the chances are virtually nil that they'd be revived anyway.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.


Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEATH PANEL!!1!
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not want to be resuscitated.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump Death Squads.  Predicted by all right-wingers.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how many more patients they're expecting to see in the coming months, I can't say I blame them :(
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.


This.

not enough beer: Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.


And, oh, Lord, this.

The fun part, of course, is that the "death panels" finally showed up, thanks to the Republicans - not because of the ACA, but because of Trump's incredibly incompetent handling of our COVID-19 pandemic response.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 of my family members have already expressed they want DNR enforced if the times come. We are definitely not the kind to extend life unnecessarily, but. . . That's not a call I'd like to make all at once.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save me at all costs.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [Fark user image 194x259]


that image is more depressing than a ran-over pet :(
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

CPR, even if done perfectly, has a very slim chance of success.  And it's almost never done perfectly.

Given what this virus does to the lungs, if someone does code, the chances are virtually nil that they'd be revived anyway.


Chest compressions are frequently done very well in an ICU setting.  I've seen people generate 120/60 pressures with chest compressions.  If you mean CPR isn't done well out in the field, then maybe.

As to whether coding somebody is effective, it all depends on who they are and why they are coding.  If it's a sick-ass patient already on multiple pressors and renal failure and an ejection fracture of 20 percent, then yeah, coding them ain't doing much.  Even if you get them back, they code again over and over until the family gets it through their thick head that their loved one ain't coming back.

But I have coded younger patients who were otherwise healthy but had acute trauma or hemorrhage that walked out of the hospital after their code.

The thing about coding anybody is, unless you can immediately address whatever it is that caused the code (say severe hypovolemia or severe electrolyte imbalance) coding them ain't doing anything but bring the patient back briefly before their underlying problems make them code again.

In the case of coronavirus, hypoxia, pulmonary edema and cardiomyopathy (in some patients) ain't gonna be fixed anytime soon, at least not before they code again.  So yeah, unless they coded before they were intubated it's probably worthwhile to make them DNR.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10-20% of patients who need CPR in the hospital go home alive

My hospital already put out a policy on how to re-use PPE.  I was re-trained on my N95 mask a few months ago and they literally tell you "this is NOT for re-use."  Health care providers are taking increasingly larger risks getting infected themselves.  Health care providers die at disproportionate levels because of this.  But I'm not asking you to give a shiat about me or other health care providers.  Think about yourselves and your own family members.  Each one of us that gets infected or gets a significant exposure has to stay home.  What good is your hospital room and ventilator if all the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors are stuck at home on quarantine or in hospitals themselves?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.


Hollywood has told me everything I need to know about CPR. It always works and 5 minutes after you receive it, you're ready to engage in running gun battles with the minions of evil. Who could be opposed to that?
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

This.

not enough beer: Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.

And, oh, Lord, this.

The fun part, of course, is that the "death panels" finally showed up, thanks to the Republicans - not because of the ACA, but because of Trump's incredibly incompetent handling of our COVID-19 pandemic response.


You mean incompetent, like not buying 15k ventilators when your own pandemic study said that you should? I guess you can ration and beg like a bum instead
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/art​i​cles/2020/03/18/new_yorks_ventilator_r​ationing_plan_142685.html
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: 3 of my family members have already expressed they want DNR enforced if the times come. We are definitely not the kind to extend life unnecessarily, but. . . That's not a call I'd like to make all at once.


Fark that. The Grim Reaper is gonna have to drag me kicking and screaming into the grave. I would like "Resuscitate My Ass" (RMA) enforced. Splay my chest. Squeeze my ticker. Pump me like a cheap love doll. But keep going until I get gamy, damn it.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about their Hypocrite Oath?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bearishlyphat: FormlessOne: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

This.

not enough beer: Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.

And, oh, Lord, this.

The fun part, of course, is that the "death panels" finally showed up, thanks to the Republicans - not because of the ACA, but because of Trump's incredibly incompetent handling of our COVID-19 pandemic response.

You mean incompetent, like not buying 15k ventilators when your own pandemic study said that you should? I guess you can ration and beg like a bum instead
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/arti​cles/2020/03/18/new_yorks_ventilator_r​ationing_plan_142685.html


Don't be a moron. "Ooooh, look, a study made 5 years ago indicated that a number of measures, including more ventilators, may be needed if a Spanish Flu-type pandemic happens - let's latch onto that and see if Trump can deflect blame from himself by claiming that it's all New York's fault!"

Honestly, morons are still regurgitating this bullshiat?!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort them by their voting cards.  Repubs bought the ticket, I say let them crash.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: OldRod: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

CPR, even if done perfectly, has a very slim chance of success.  And it's almost never done perfectly.

Given what this virus does to the lungs, if someone does code, the chances are virtually nil that they'd be revived anyway.

Chest compressions are frequently done very well in an ICU setting.  I've seen people generate 120/60 pressures with chest compressions.  If you mean CPR isn't done well out in the field, then maybe.

As to whether coding somebody is effective, it all depends on who they are and why they are coding.  If it's a sick-ass patient already on multiple pressors and renal failure and an ejection fracture of 20 percent, then yeah, coding them ain't doing much.  Even if you get them back, they code again over and over until the family gets it through their thick head that their loved one ain't coming back.

But I have coded younger patients who were otherwise healthy but had acute trauma or hemorrhage that walked out of the hospital after their code.

The thing about coding anybody is, unless you can immediately address whatever it is that caused the code (say severe hypovolemia or severe electrolyte imbalance) coding them ain't doing anything but bring the patient back briefly before their underlying problems make them code again.

In the case of coronavirus, hypoxia, pulmonary edema and cardiomyopathy (in some patients) ain't gonna be fixed anytime soon, at least not before they code again.  So yeah, unless they coded before they were intubated it's probably worthwhile to make them DNR.


This is why it would be nice if doctors were willing (and empowered) to make this call.  But they're not.  Instead it's lawyers and politicians.  Who are by far the shiattiest of all in making decisions.  Well except for private equity managers.

/who by the way have found the flaws in our medical system and are rushing whole hog to enforce themselves at the expense of everyone else
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: I remember when I got CPR certified, The instructor explained to us how to tell if someone is "really dead" as in never coming back. They made a joke about trying to breath for a severed head, and then added, "No, really, some people would try."


A guy I work with retired from the fire department. Their policy was "Only the coroner can pronounce someone deceased" so *ALMOST* every call involved jumping in with CPR and other things.

The limitations he cited were "When the head is 20 feet from the body," and "When decomposition of the body has begun." There were a few others but I forgot. It was basically a lesson on "If they're obviously dead we don't have to do anything."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wellon Dowd: What about their Hypocrite Oath?


Um, that's the lawyers' and politicians' oath, doctors take a different one.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with this.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Toxophil: I remember when I got CPR certified, The instructor explained to us how to tell if someone is "really dead" as in never coming back. They made a joke about trying to breath for a severed head, and then added, "No, really, some people would try."

A guy I work with retired from the fire department. Their policy was "Only the coroner can pronounce someone deceased" so *ALMOST* every call involved jumping in with CPR and other things.

The limitations he cited were "When the head is 20 feet from the body," and "When decomposition of the body has begun." There were a few others but I forgot. It was basically a lesson on "If they're obviously dead we don't have to do anything."


Yep - it's that latter condition to which I was referring in my RMA post, as I had friends who took EMT courses while we were in high school and were basically told the same thing.
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already violate existing DNR instructions when the family is there screaming at them how they don't care about a DNR that may be on file  "YOU KEEP TRYING OR WE WILL SUE YOU".

Time for the pendulum to swing the other way.

/ have DNR on file
// they better not resuscitate me
/// or I'll sue them when I am well enough to contact my lawyer!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bearishlyphat: FormlessOne: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

This.

not enough beer: Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.

And, oh, Lord, this.

The fun part, of course, is that the "death panels" finally showed up, thanks to the Republicans - not because of the ACA, but because of Trump's incredibly incompetent handling of our COVID-19 pandemic response.

You mean incompetent, like not buying 15k ventilators when your own pandemic study said that you should? I guess you can ration and beg like a bum instead
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/arti​cles/2020/03/18/new_yorks_ventilator_r​ationing_plan_142685.html


So because the New York guy did a bad that makes Trump all free and clear? When this first started and he lied about how many were infected, lied about how long it would last, called it the "China" virus (is he still doing that) -- you're all good with that?

The only way Trump could fark up worse is if they gave him a Super Soaker full of COVID and he ran around (LOL) spraying every law enforcement officer and health care worker he could get his tiny little hands on
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: 10-20% of patients who need CPR in the hospital go home alive

My hospital already put out a policy on how to re-use PPE.  I was re-trained on my N95 mask a few months ago and they literally tell you "this is NOT for re-use."  Health care providers are taking increasingly larger risks getting infected themselves.  Health care providers die at disproportionate levels because of this.  But I'm not asking you to give a shiat about me or other health care providers.  Think about yourselves and your own family members.  Each one of us that gets infected or gets a significant exposure has to stay home.  What good is your hospital room and ventilator if all the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors are stuck at home on quarantine or in hospitals themselves?


Yea but the economy.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: Sort them by their voting cards.  Repubs bought the ticket, I say let them crash.


The Left is taking this one in the pants according to the geographical outbreaks.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Bearishlyphat: FormlessOne: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

This.

not enough beer: Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.

And, oh, Lord, this.

The fun part, of course, is that the "death panels" finally showed up, thanks to the Republicans - not because of the ACA, but because of Trump's incredibly incompetent handling of our COVID-19 pandemic response.

You mean incompetent, like not buying 15k ventilators when your own pandemic study said that you should? I guess you can ration and beg like a bum instead
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/arti​cles/2020/03/18/new_yorks_ventilator_r​ationing_plan_142685.html

Don't be a moron. "Ooooh, look, a study made 5 years ago indicated that a number of measures, including more ventilators, may be needed if a Spanish Flu-type pandemic happens - let's latch onto that and see if Trump can deflect blame from himself by claiming that it's all New York's fault!"

Honestly, morons are still regurgitating this bullshiat?!


We've known for far more than five years that something like this was coming sooner or later. It wasn't a single study or a single recommendation. The scientific community as a whole has been ringing this bell. And instead of getting ready, we cut back. The facts are what they are, no matter how many times anybody scream about other people being morans.
 
robertus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 60 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Sort them by their voting cards.  Repubs bought the ticket, I say let them crash.


ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Alright, I'll make ya'll a deal.

If I'm so bad off that I'm lying there with this sh*t, gasping for air and the doctor doesn't want to give me CPR out of fear of catching it, then that doctor better slam my bloodstream with enough morphine to take down Keith Richards.

Seriously, I'm ok with it.
 
Cephelo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I were to be admitted to hospital for COVID19 the very first thing I would do is demand to sign a DNR.

The last thing I want to do is get someone else infected with it. Stop being selfish pricks - if you're numbers up it's up, there is no reason to be taking anyone else with you.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about the hippopotamus oath?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: Alright, I'll make ya'll a deal.

If I'm so bad off that I'm lying there with this sh*t, gasping for air and the doctor doesn't want to give me CPR out of fear of catching it, then that doctor better slam my bloodstream with enough morphine to take down Keith Richards.

Seriously, I'm ok with it.


Fentanyl. The drug of choice is probably fentanyl. And you don't need so much of it.

/ugh. Watch them run out of supply from mercy killings. . .
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: A guy I work with retired from the fire department. Their policy was "Only the coroner can pronounce someone deceased" so *ALMOST* every call involved jumping in with CPR and other things.The limitations he cited were "When the head is 20 feet from the body," and "When decomposition of the body has begun." There were a few others but I forgot. It was basically a lesson on "If they're obviously dead we don't have to do anything


We were told to use the phrase "Injuries incompatible with life" for 'his head's over there'. If had to rely on that once, a MOP was pushing me very hard to interact with a pureed cyclist and ignore the fact that the (not at fault, not that it matters) driver of the means of pureeing was having a heart attack.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

This.

not enough beer: Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.

And, oh, Lord, this.

The fun part, of course, is that the "death panels" finally showed up, thanks to the Republicans - not because of the ACA, but because of Trump's incredibly incompetent handling of our COVID-19 pandemic response.


That's why the US is doing better than France and Spain, and is better positioned than Germany.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

Hollywood has told me everything I need to know about CPR. It always works and 5 minutes after you receive it, you're ready to engage in running gun battles with the minions of evil. Who could be opposed to that?


Evil minions.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So we've been told to forego BiPAP and go straight to RSI and field intubation to prevent aerosolization and reports are showing that BiPAP won't turn them around, so just tube them. 

Which literally means using an N95 or a reusable respirator with N95 inserts and eye protection to put a tube down someone's throat in the field.

This will be fun.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

Hollywood has told me everything I need to know about CPR. It always works and 5 minutes after you receive it, you're ready to engage in running gun battles with the minions of evil. Who could be opposed to that?

Evil minions.


Fair enough.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: What about their Hypocrite Oath?


Okay, you are a doctor in a crush of patients.

You have a guy code. You can spend 1-2 hours working on him, or help 15 other patients who will die without treatment but don't need extensive treatment. You also have limited PPE so the extreme measures taken during resuscitation are likely to infect you, leading you to infect other patients OR leave the hospital for isolation, allowing others to die because you are no longer there to treat them.

So. What about their Hippocratic oath?

How do they do the least harm?

\ I'll assume that you got bit by autocarrot there.
\\ No, there's not an easy answer here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: FormlessOne: cretinbob: I said we were going to have conversations like this. If more people knew what CPR is really like and what they do to you, there would be more DNRs.

This.

not enough beer: Yep if you ain't cracking you are slacking.

And, oh, Lord, this.

The fun part, of course, is that the "death panels" finally showed up, thanks to the Republicans - not because of the ACA, but because of Trump's incredibly incompetent handling of our COVID-19 pandemic response.

That's why the US is doing better than France and Spain, and is better positioned than Germany.


Just listening to the the lessons taught by China and Italy puts us in a better place. Thankfully, at least some of our governors were paying attention in that class.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peki: 3 of my family members have already expressed they want DNR enforced if the times come. We are definitely not the kind to extend life unnecessarily, but. . . That's not a call I'd like to make all at once.


Best wishes to you and yours.

Are your results back, btw?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that people who are intubated have a survival rate of 3%. So bringing them back from coding seems silly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thehobbes: So we've been told to forego BiPAP and go straight to RSI and field intubation to prevent aerosolization and reports are showing that BiPAP won't turn them around, so just tube them. 

Which literally means using an N95 or a reusable respirator with N95 inserts and eye protection to put a tube down someone's throat in the field.

This will be fun.


Damn. not good, and I was hoping that CPAP/BiPAP would be helpful. That make the ventilator shortage that much more critical.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thehobbes: So we've been told to forego BiPAP


Fark fark farkity fark. I'd been watching that closely. I know they'd been hoping. . .

Resident Muslim: Are your results back, btw?


Nope. "Pending." Been a week now. And I had to correct a bunch of local FB posts claiming you can get test results back next day.

At least they can see that it's pending. I'm terrified "they" just decide I'm too low risk to actually run. Doc just told me I can't leave my room until I get my test result so if they decide not to test me, I have no idea wtf to do.

/and the they is as nebulous as it sounds. . .
 
way south
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been out of the loop for a while, but did they un-invent the ambu-bag?
I'm not seeing how infection is now an issue.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I read somewhere that people who are intubated have a survival rate of 3%. So bringing them back from coding seems silly.


That was from data very early on in the Wuhan outbreak. If that was the case throughout, we wouldn't worry about ventilators because the treatment wouldn't be worth considering.

Now, surviving ARDS in general if you get bad enough to need a vent is basically 50/50, but we're not looking at 3%. While Covid-19 is similar to a bad influenza in terms of symptoms, it's a different disease and has different effects on the lungs.
 
