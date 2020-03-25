 Skip to content
(NPR)   Germany has fewer COVID-19 deaths because its national government did not prevent local governments from testing people   (npr.org) divider line
71
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew... Germans are efficient. 

Disclaimer : Am one.. half anyway
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag was still in isolation?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, it's funny how all it took to completely and utterly debunk conservatives whole "healthcare should be an individual choice," malarkey was one pandemic.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.


And yet they have a strong economy, strong market and high living standards.  How is that even possible?
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, there just not counting honestly.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it that you are attempting to imply that some national gov't somehow prevented local gov't from doing something.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.


Yeah, as if strip-mining the health care system to spite Obama Care was a stupid, malignant and ultimately self-destructive idea. Has Rush LImbaugh fled to Costa Rica yet? He promised!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Boy, it's funny how all it took to completely and utterly debunk conservatives whole "healthcare should be an individual choice," malarkey was one pandemic.


Evolution plays for keeps. First the Final Exam, then the lessons not learned from history.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggam: Who knew... Germans are efficient. 

Disclaimer : Am one.. half anyway


Me too but they still lost the war.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.

And yet they have a strong economy, strong market and high living standards.  How is that even possible?


Ebbil Vagina Debbil Magic.

Duh.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the 4th Estate was repeatedly challenging Trimp's briefings about the results of a yet to be given nucleotide test (a matter of national security they have no business asking) and the advisors finally relented likely due to AB tests of polling language Bush's "turd blossom" brought back into fashion to proclaim, "My doctor says I don't show symptoms," for a pathogen proven to be asymptomatic in character.

The 4th Estate's corporate control was revealed. NPR included.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.


Or Italy's or China's.
Snark aside it's actually interesting to see both the best and worst case scenarios for universal healthcare show up from this. If we tried it would be be end up like South Korea or Italy.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.


WTF are you talking about? What is this great treatment they are receiving?

Seem more like their confirmed numbers aren't artificially low because they tested more people so their numbers are closer to the true deaths per infections than another country where the number of infections is tow or 3 times the confirmed cases.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.

And yet they have a strong economy, strong market and high living standards.  How is that even possible?


Apparently they don't believe in the value of stepping over your "lessor" on the street, laughing at how pathetic they look while on the way to home to eat a steak dinner at a $1.5 million dollar condo.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump won't be able the handle it once the visuals penetrate Fox News like so many h willing women in his own sketchy past.

His final embarrassment will be the few remaining cronies around him desperately spinning his capitulations as victories.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrewCurtisJr: WTF are you talking about? What is this great treatment they are receiving?


Oxygen.  When breathing it out of the air isn't enough, you go to a hospital where it is delivered in a variety of manners ranging from a little tube under your nose all the way up to a ventilator.  It's not just a great treatment, it's SUPER great.  This is a respiratory virus and when sick the people need respiratory support.

What the f*ck did you think the ventilators were for anyway?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.

Or Italy's or China's.
Snark aside it's actually interesting to see both the best and worst case scenarios for universal healthcare show up from this. If we tried it would be be end up like South Korea or Italy.


and I can't parse my won sentence........


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The German national government, testing people.

You know who else?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: When the 4th Estate was repeatedly challenging Trimp's briefings about the results of a yet to be given nucleotide test (a matter of national security they have no business asking) and the advisors finally relented likely due to AB tests of polling language Bush's "turd blossom" brought back into fashion to proclaim, "My doctor says I don't show symptoms," for a pathogen proven to be asymptomatic in character.

The 4th Estate's corporate control was revealed. NPR included.


How many rubles did you get paid for that post?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HumanSTD: Nah, there just not counting honestly.


There? In Germany, you mean?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like doing the right thing, instead of the evil thing, because you are trying to get out of something, is less painful over the long distance.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this is the final solution.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This didn't age well at all
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: I take it that you are attempting to imply that some national gov't somehow prevented local gov't from doing something.


That would be socialism
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my area (and probably most of the US) the turnaround time for testing has increased from 3-4 days last week to 8-11 days today.  And I live in LabCorp's home state.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ocelot: geggam: Who knew... Germans are efficient. 

Disclaimer : Am one.. half anyway

Me too but they still lost the war.


you know.... give the amount they won id say they did ok 

That said.... Hilter was an asshole
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrewCurtisJr: hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.

WTF are you talking about? What is this great treatment they are receiving?

Seem more like their confirmed numbers aren't artificially low because they tested more people so their numbers are closer to the true deaths per infections than another country where the number of infections is tow or 3 times the confirmed cases.


Yup.

We are painfullyaware that the German healthcare system is working far better than ours.

Testing is the most important thing a healthcare system CAN do to fight this.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: DrewCurtisJr: WTF are you talking about? What is this great treatment they are receiving?

Oxygen.  When breathing it out of the air isn't enough, you go to a hospital where it is delivered in a variety of manners ranging from a little tube under your nose all the way up to a ventilator.  It's not just a great treatment, it's SUPER great.  This is a respiratory virus and when sick the people need respiratory support.

What the f*ck did you think the ventilators were for anyway?


Odd that that is not mentioned anywhere in the article. It's almost as if you're making it up.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cases measured in German testing facilities will be a lot lower than on the streets, if Volkswagen is involved.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am thinking that there are a lot of people in the US who are only technically still alive because they are hooked up to a ventilator right now.  Once they run our of ventilators and have to decide between helping people who actually need a ventilator, and those whose families just haven't decided to pull the plug yet, you are going to see the death toll numbers skyrocket overnight.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.


Most likely with a high testing rate we are getting closer to identifying the ratio of subclinical:clinical:fatal
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: HumanSTD: Nah, there just not counting honestly.

There? In Germany, you mean?


Forget it. That user name always checks out.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Boy, it's funny how all it took to completely and utterly debunk conservatives whole "healthcare should be an individual choice," malarkey was one pandemic.


I guess they will learn a lesson and we can have real First World health care soon!

/ Ha ha I crack myself up
// In between bouts of sobbing
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: Testing is the most important thing a healthcare system CAN do to fight this.


How you figure?

Japan didn't do a whole lot of testing and they a faring well too.

Coronavirus: How Japan keeps COVID-19 under control
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Trump won't be able the handle it once the visuals penetrate Fox News like so many h willing women in his own sketchy past.

His final embarrassment will be the few remaining cronies around him desperately spinning his capitulations as victories.


How does it feel to gloat over your neighbor's corpse?
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep seeing numbers that indicate ventilators are not all that effective. People who progress past having oxygen in their nose seem to die ventilator or not (~95 percent are dying after being connected to a ventilator)
 
garron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass testing and forced isolation for those who test positive is the only solution.

"Shelter-in-Place" is a complete joke because infected people go grocery shopping and other "essential" tasks and continue infecting others unknowingly.  Plus - it has the added benefit of letting those who test negative continue to work so we don't all starve in the next Great Depression.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: I take it that you are attempting to imply that some national gov't somehow prevented local gov't from doing something.


https://time.com/5793605/coronavirus-​t​esting-united-states/
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.

And yet they have a strong economy, strong market and high living standards.  How is that even possible?


Tax cuts for the wealthy?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrewCurtisJr: Coronavirus: How Japan keeps COVID-19 under control


Wow I did not expect the answer to be tentacle porn.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The US has only a somewhat higher total death rate than Germany per capita at this point - despite having an earlier virus introduction date than Germany. (The US population is about 4x higher than Germany.)

While testing has been better in Germany, at least up to this point, their end result hasn't been significantly better. It could change.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: When the 4th Estate was repeatedly challenging Trimp's briefings about the results of a yet to be given nucleotide test (a matter of national security they have no business asking) and the advisors finally relented likely due to AB tests of polling language Bush's "turd blossom" brought back into fashion to proclaim, "My doctor says I don't show symptoms," for a pathogen proven to be asymptomatic in character.

The 4th Estate's corporate control was revealed. NPR included.


Every time you post you seem dumber than the last time you posted.  That's an impressive streak.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The German labs got to work creating a test as soon as the Chinese published the RNA sequence of the virus.

They had a simple working test first, and the WHO recommended it for all nations that didn't have their own national labs.

The CDC decided to develop a much more complicated test in-house and wasted weeks trying to get it to work.

On Wednesday, under pressure from health experts and public officials, the CDC and the FDA told labs they no longer had to worry about the portion of the test intended "for the universal detection of SARS-like coronaviruses." After three weeks of struggle, they could now use the test purely to check for the presence of COVID-19.
 
Richard Sauce
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: DrewCurtisJr: hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.

WTF are you talking about? What is this great treatment they are receiving?

Seem more like their confirmed numbers aren't artificially low because they tested more people so their numbers are closer to the true deaths per infections than another country where the number of infections is tow or 3 times the confirmed cases.

Yup.

We are painfullyaware that the German healthcare system is working far better than ours.

Testing is the most important thing a healthcare system CAN do to fight this.


And we're not testing. I could not get tested with a severe fever and tightened breathing. Unless I was coughing AND had confirmed contact with a positive they refused to have me even come in for an assessment. Have good insurance and healthcare up here. We're hoarding tests for some reason, probably don't have nearly enough.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Deaths are going to Skyrocket. 

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hell-c​o​ming-mathematical-proof-185019616.html​

The prediction that the author made for March 26th came true today the 25th with over 800 deaths. 

These calculations imply that the American death toll will be 12,800 on April 7th and 
The total U.S. death toll by April 15th will be more than 20,000.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That, and they also have three to four times the bed space as well. Germans really don't like sick people on the streets, and the quicker they get healthy, the better all around.

It's almost as if there's something to be learned from this universal health care system that they have.


The US has more nurses and ICU space per capita than Germany does.

Extra testing lowers your death rate by finding more low-severity cases. It's unproven whether it prevents cases from becoming severe.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Deaths are going to Skyrocket. 

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hell-co​ming-mathematical-proof-185019616.html

The prediction that the author made for March 26th came true today the 25th with over 800 deaths. 

These calculations imply that the American death toll will be 12,800 on April 7th and 
The total U.S. death toll by April 15th will be more than 20,000.

[Fark user image 850x390]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 850x1275]This didn't age well at all


China has had three in 18 years.

The last mass-casualty pandemic in the US was in 1968.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Richard Sauce: And we're not testing. I could not get tested with a severe fever and tightened breathing. Unless I was coughing AND had confirmed contact with a positive they refused to have me even come in for an assessment. Have good insurance and healthcare up here. We're hoarding tests for some reason, probably don't have nearly enough.


What would testing accomplish in your situation?
 
