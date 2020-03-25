 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Local organizations are mandating curfews and social distancing because of government inaction. FARK - drug cartels   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Rio de Janeiro, City of God, gang members, coronavirus curfew, Drug traffickers, low-income community, Complexo da Maré  
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Criminal organizations frequently provide services the government can't or won't. It's one of the ways they maintain support and influence in communities.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sicilia​n​_Mafia#Post-feudal_Sicily

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yamaguc​h​i-gumi#Relief_support_after_disasters
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can find better leadership anywhere you look.
 
neongoats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drug Cartels: more concerned with human life than most American right wingers.

Let that shiat sink the fark in.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How do you maintain distance when you chainsawing a mule's family for losing the shipment?  Inquiring cartel enforcers want to know.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neongoats: Drug Cartels: more concerned with human life than most American right wingers.

Let that shiat sink the fark in.


They actually give a shiat about having paying customers.

US GOP? Not so much.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Giving the label of mafia states to Eurasian tyrannies, or countries ruled by aspiring Eurasian tyrants (like Trump or Bolsonaro), is an insult to actual mafias, whose godfathers generally know better than to kill off their prey wholesale, or allow someone (or something) else to do so.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: You can find better leadership anywhere you look.


If the Mexican cartels ran my state (Minnesota) we'd likely have zero deaths of elderly chain smokers from Covid instead of our current tally of one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sepultura - Ratamahatta [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube NiwqRSCWw2g
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Misery acquainteth a man with strange bed fellows.

Would be Mafia Don and Tough Guy, The Donald must be shiatting bricks to lose the respect and honour of his would-be peers. As if he ever had anything to lose since his mentor, Roy Cohn, died a well-deserved death, outing him from the closets and smoke filled rooms of politics, lawyering, and various felonies.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Make them an offer they can't refuse, Don Corleone.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I somewhat admire the wit of the mafia don who said "I never carry a gun, but I like to keep them close to me."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Make them an offer they can't refuse, Don Corleone.


Are you talking to the Mafia Don Corleone or Dumb Don Cors-de-cowardly-lion?

I spit in his general direction.
 
stringbad [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Giving the label of mafia states to Eurasian tyrannies, or countries ruled by aspiring Eurasian tyrants (like Trump or Bolsonaro), is an insult to actual mafias, whose godfathers generally know better than to kill off their prey wholesale, or allow someone (or something) else to do so.


Imagine my surprise when I read that as "Eurovision trans"
 
gojirast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stringbad: MikeyFuccon: Giving the label of mafia states to Eurasian tyrannies, or countries ruled by aspiring Eurasian tyrants (like Trump or Bolsonaro), is an insult to actual mafias, whose godfathers generally know better than to kill off their prey wholesale, or allow someone (or something) else to do so.

Imagine my surprise when I read that as "Eurovision trans"


Thought ya' were lookin' at your browser history, didnt'cha?
 
