(The Hill)   Hogan reports majority of COVID-19 cases in Maryland are people in their 40s. In related story, Schultz reports he knows nothing...NOTHING   (thehill.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING ABOUT COVID-19, BROTHER!!!
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like any reporting on numbers shouldn't come from Hogan, it should come from Scott Steiner.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size



Like i would trust this guy
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just to come face-to-face with reality like that, it comes crashing down and it hurts inside.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hitler has Coronavirus and he is MAD!
Youtube m5R0UHGh8vA
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*sigh*
Yes, working-age adults contract the most cases of almost all non-childhood diseases, including the flu and non-seasonal coronaviruses.
Fark user imageView Full Size


However, vanishingly few 40 year-old die from it.

Don't move the goalposts.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, life expectancy in Maryland is only 50 thanks to Baltimore.
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The I-don't-give-a-fark-I'm-going-out-anyw​ay people are getting sick?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And maybe the 20 and 30 year olds are getting a fever, the flue symptoms for a couple of days and then feel better so they don't get tested?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I feel like any reporting on numbers shouldn't come from Hogan, it should come from Scott Steiner.


I'd take daily press conferences from Big Poppa Pump over Trump at this point.
 
Pinner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: To be fair, life expectancy in Maryland is only 50 thanks to Baltimore.


Letterkenny To be Fairrrrr fix
Youtube E55t0lnp_8M
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: And maybe the 20 and 30 year olds are getting a fever, the flue symptoms for a couple of days and then feel better so they don't get tested?


They don't have health insurance, like us wildly successful 40-somethings
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This should have gotten the Hero tag.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A 42-year-old GA hospital employee was found dead today from covid. She'd been dead for 12+ hours alone with her 4-year old. Cops found her during a welfare check when a relative called. Only a matter of time before derpers call the kid a crisis actor or blames the mom for being on a 'welfare call'
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kbronsito: A 42-year-old GA hospital employee was found dead today from covid. She'd been dead for 12+ hours alone with her 4-year old. Cops found her during a welfare check when a relative called. Only a matter of time before derpers call the kid a crisis actor or blames the mom for being on a 'welfare call'


expect many more of these in the comming weeks. the fatality rate for <60 might be small buts its not 0.
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 88x96]


what?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: A 42-year-old GA hospital employee was found dead today from covid. She'd been dead for 12+ hours alone with her 4-year old. Cops found her during a welfare check when a relative called. Only a matter of time before derpers call the kid a crisis actor or blames the mom for being on a 'welfare call'


Sadly, I already saw it here, yesterday, when said it was probably a heroin overdose.
 
madgonad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: A 42-year-old GA hospital employee was found dead today from covid. She'd been dead for 12+ hours alone with her 4-year old. Cops found her during a welfare check when a relative called. Only a matter of time before derpers call the kid a crisis actor or blames the mom for being on a 'welfare call'


Anyone can trigger a welfare check. That basically means an officer will come by and see if everything is okay. It doesn't mean you are on government services. My wife deals with them all the time as an attorney. Divorced parents often don't hesitate to target their ex.
 
starlost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
About 3 weeks before this starting hitting the USA hard (mid-february), basically the entire floor got sick from flu-like symptoms at work.  It came on VERY quickly, was absolutely miserable (I felt like I had malaria going between chills and feeling like I was on fire, I felt like my lungs were about to burst from the coughing, aching from head to toe), and it hit the oldest people the hardest.  And it struck virtually everyone within a day or so.

I wonder what the odds are we all got coronavirus and just didn't know it.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: To be fair, life expectancy in Maryland is only 50 thanks to Baltimore.


Reported. Lol.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake3988: About 3 weeks before this starting hitting the USA hard (mid-february), basically the entire floor got sick from flu-like symptoms at work.  It came on VERY quickly, was absolutely miserable (I felt like I had malaria going between chills and feeling like I was on fire, I felt like my lungs were about to burst from the coughing, aching from head to toe), and it hit the oldest people the hardest.  And it struck virtually everyone within a day or so.

I wonder what the odds are we all got coronavirus and just didn't know it.


Better than anyone will admit. The strain has been here for at least 2 months.
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: LewDux: [Fark user image 88x96]

what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jake3988: About 3 weeks before this starting hitting the USA hard (mid-february), basically the entire floor got sick from flu-like symptoms at work.  It came on VERY quickly, was absolutely miserable (I felt like I had malaria going between chills and feeling like I was on fire, I felt like my lungs were about to burst from the coughing, aching from head to toe), and it hit the oldest people the hardest.  And it struck virtually everyone within a day or so.

I wonder what the odds are we all got coronavirus and just didn't know it.


I'm sure you'll find cases like this all over. Until we have easy access to antibody testing we won't really know. Would we still have them by then? Who knows! Stay tuned for next week's episode!

/had a short bout of flu like symptoms including shortness of breathe and mood changes from light hypoxia
//almost two weeks from isolating myself
///exposure consisted of burning eyes and swollen lymph node the day after, then it went away to incubate
//I'm pretty sure it was hypoxia because I was lying down wondering if I would be dead the next day, then feeling an uncontrollable urge to giggle
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jake3988: About 3 weeks before this starting hitting the USA hard (mid-february), basically the entire floor got sick from flu-like symptoms at work.  It came on VERY quickly, was absolutely miserable (I felt like I had malaria going between chills and feeling like I was on fire, I felt like my lungs were about to burst from the coughing, aching from head to toe), and it hit the oldest people the hardest.  And it struck virtually everyone within a day or so.

I wonder what the odds are we all got coronavirus and just didn't know it.


I have no idea how long this has been in the country.  Last Fall, I had the same symptoms as you.  I assumed it was SARS and not CORVID.  Then, in January, my dad was diagnosed with a VERY nasty case of bronchitis (he's 75), but the doctor told him it wasn't a typical case.  Pops was down and out for over a month, but he made it.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stibium: jake3988: About 3 weeks before this starting hitting the USA hard (mid-february), basically the entire floor got sick from flu-like symptoms at work.  It came on VERY quickly, was absolutely miserable (I felt like I had malaria going between chills and feeling like I was on fire, I felt like my lungs were about to burst from the coughing, aching from head to toe), and it hit the oldest people the hardest.  And it struck virtually everyone within a day or so.

I wonder what the odds are we all got coronavirus and just didn't know it.

I'm sure you'll find cases like this all over. Until we have easy access to antibody testing we won't really know. Would we still have them by then? Who knows! Stay tuned for next week's episode!

/had a short bout of flu like symptoms including shortness of breathe and mood changes from light hypoxia
//almost two weeks from isolating myself
///exposure consisted of burning eyes and swollen lymph node the day after, then it went away to incubate
//I'm pretty sure it was hypoxia because I was lying down wondering if I would be dead the next day, then feeling an uncontrollable urge to giggle


Are you sure you didn't just eat an adult brownie by mistake?
 
hogans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We are not amused.
 
Pinner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had something right after the holidays. No fever though, or maybe it was only for a day or so. Coughing was miserable but wasn't a dry cough. Had my son give me one of his Albuterol inhalers which helped me sleep.
Mrs Pinner just got over something mid Feb. Fever, chills, body ache, awful dry cough. I haven't come down with THAT.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This thread: "I got flu/cold symptoms during flu/cold season.  It must have been COVID-19!"
 
Medic Zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To bad it's only The Hill reporting on this.

Not clicking any Hill links.
 
