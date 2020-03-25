 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(A Berklee Dad)   Talented kids from Berklee College of Music create a video mashup of many voices and instruments doing Jackie DeShannon's classic "What the World Needs Now"   (berklee.edu) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Burt Bacharach, Berklee student Shelbie Rassler, Boston Conservatory, Jackie DeShannon, online classes, team Burt Bacharach, rest of the semester, World Needs  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Talented, too, was whoever put that together.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  Awfully dusty in here. Excellent work.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good that they're practicing not having a job.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I wouldn't worry about it though, it's not a big college town.
 
tmyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any of them folk singers?
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah....I was expecting:

Cracker - Teen Angst (What The World Needs Now)
Youtube 1n8rfFRvIH0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I was Jackie's biggest fan, back in the day
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All the kids at Berklee are talented, they wouldn't be there otherwise.

Great job!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Frantic Freddie: All the kids at Berklee are talented, they wouldn't be there otherwise.

Great job!


I was at a show in Allston once, and before starting the singer admitted that the band were more nervous than usual because it was one of those shows where they knew many in the crowd were Berklee kids, and could play their songs better than them (and the trombone player was sick so they all had to chip in to fill his part).
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's all well and fine, but if someone has a last name like Rassler, I expect to see them prove that they deserve it.  What's all this singing?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cabbyman: It's good that they're practicing not having a job.


Berklee is the music school best known for producing working musicians.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Talented, too, was whoever put that together.


Found Yoda's username.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.