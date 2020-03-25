 Skip to content
(Politico)   NYC is about two days away from just stacking bodies like cord-wood in Central Park   (politico.com) divider line
71
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stack them in front of Trump Tower.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Smart.  They'll burn much better that way than if you just heaped them all in a pile. You need airflow.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're finally going to fix up the place?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're going pear shaped.

/we're so f*cked.
 
Ezimar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was assured it was just a hoax.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Smart.  They'll burn much better that way than if you just heaped them all in a pile. You need airflow.


People really miss that detail when they make a fire.  They think they can just pour more gas on it and it'll be fine.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the available morgue space in New York City fills up as the number of COVID-19 deaths increases, federal help will be available would have been available under a competent administration but Trump is a petty toddler who will fark over New York because the governor there doesn't kiss his ass enough, former senior administration official said, noting that the George W. Bush administration sent mortuary assistance in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and the September 11 attacks.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok, this thread can go 2 ways. We can pile it on NYC (and light it all ablaze), or we can express our profound sorrow at the staggering loss of life unfolding before our eyes in the greatest tragedy of our lifetimes.

I know. Welcome to fark.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: If the available morgue space in New York City fills up as the number of COVID-19 deaths increases, federal help will be available would have been available under a competent administration but Trump is a petty toddler who will fark over New York because the governor there doesn't kiss his ass enough, former senior administration official said, noting that the George W. Bush administration sent mortuary assistance in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and the September 11 attacks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fake news, we'll be open by Easter, corporations are saved, New York deserved it, suck it liberals, he's still yo president, we have to reopen to save the economy, get back to work.

yadda farking yadda.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Stack them in front of Trump Tower.


FTFY
 
peterthx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Stack them in front of Trump Tower.


A'isha P.: If the available morgue space in New York City fills up as the number of COVID-19 deaths increases, federal help will be available would have been available under a competent administration but Trump is a petty toddler who will fark over New York because the governor there doesn't kiss his ass enough, former senior administration official said, noting that the George W. Bush administration sent mortuary assistance in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and the September 11 attacks.


Well the folks at places like MSNBC were hoping and praying the economy would crash before the 2020 election...they just didn't say how.
When you wish for terrible things to happen better be more specific how they happen. Karma's a biatch.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Walker: Stack them in front inside of Trump Tower.

FTFY

FTFY


FTFY a bit more.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Stack them in front of Trump Tower.


Thus proving he can indirectly kill people on 5th avenue and get away with it.

/Saving money should never be the priority over human life
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In New York
Corona jungle where dreams are made of
So please stay inside homes
Now you're in New York New York
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Huh. So that's why my watch just turned orange. BRB.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So New York has had "only" 285 deaths over the course of a week or so, which isn't THAT many for a city that big. If they're putting this info out then sounds like they're seeing a lot more folks in pretty dire condition.
 
Juc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
it's near capacity NOW?
It's not going to slow down for weeks yet.
This is going to be nightmarish.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: In New York
Corona jungle where dreams are made of
So please stay inside homes
Now you're in New York New York


New York New York
it's a helluva town
the body count's up
and the stock market's down!
 
All Latest [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Going to have to do what some cities in Italy did. Have military vehicles haul away the dead bodies.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/ita​l​y-army-coffins-coronavirus/
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is Bagel Boss still alive?
 
darch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"It's going to be like burying cordwood," Chad told them. "If you can keep it on that level in your mind, you'll be okay. Some of you may have to vomit here at the start. There's no shame in that; just try to go someplace where the rest won't have to look at you do it. Once you've puked, you'll find it easier to think that way: cordwood. Nothing but cordwood."

"Cordwood," one of Harold's mates had said in a high, revolted, laughing voice, and Harold had turned and stumbled out past him. He went around the corner of the handsome brick building that had once been a polling place in election years and up came the Berry's apple pie filling and he discovered that Norris had been right: He really felt better without it."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Juc: it's near capacity NOW?
It's not going to slow down for weeks yet.
This is going to be nightmarish.


Once again proving that anyone who is put in charge of orgs that have to deal with this shiat should be forced to read every book about pandemics, watch every TV show about pandemics, etc.  Not because they have info on how to properly resolve them, but because they often come pretty damn close to how bad shiat really gets.
 
Marine1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: Ok, this thread can go 2 ways. We can pile it on NYC (and light it all ablaze), or we can express our profound sorrow at the staggering loss of life unfolding before our eyes in the greatest tragedy of our lifetimes.

I know. Welcome to fark.

I know. Welcome to fark.


Depends. This is all the culmination of 40 years of mistakes made at the highest levels of management in business, and a lot of that business is conducted in NYC.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Stack them in front of Trump Tower.


Isn't it bad enough that they died?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
there are a number of hockey rinks in the city
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

All Latest: [Fark user image image 721x390]


Is that Ravenclaw or Arkham Asylum?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
dan4kent.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I imagine the problem compounds as those dying of all the other things people die of are being left for longer because it's not a good time to have a funeral making it more difficult for people to plan what to do. Can't get together for a service, family can't fly in from out of state. It takes more time to decide when all your options are poor.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [dan4kent.files.wordpress.com image 500x335]


I was going to post a similar pic.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kindms: there are a number of hockey rinks in the city


And all those closed restaurants with walk in coolers.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: Ok, this thread can go 2 ways. We can pile it on NYC (and light it all ablaze), or we can express our profound sorrow at the staggering loss of life unfolding before our eyes in the greatest tragedy of our lifetimes.

I know. Welcome to fark.

I know. Welcome to fark.


3 ways if anyone bothers to read the part in the middle where a spokesperson says "We have the ability to expand pretty rapidly."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Juc: it's near capacity NOW?


In practice, what will happen is that the definitions of "capacity" and "requires hospitalization" will change.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's gonna get... aromatic.

/ take a cue from the mob and drop 'em in the East River
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Stack them in front of Trump Tower.


He wouldn't care. He'd literally step over them.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Stack them in front of Trump Tower.


Only morons think this is Trump's fault.

De Blasio said Thursday evening he would "do his damnedest" to keep schools open because of how closures would negatively affect many families and the city's social services network.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Soon, I fear
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: Walker: Stack them in front of Trump Tower.

Only morons think this is Trump's fault.

De Blasio said Thursday evening he would "do his damnedest" to keep schools open because of how closures would negatively affect many families and the city's social services network.


Starving kills people, too.

\Famine also reduces immunity
 
All Latest [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrparks: All Latest: [Fark user image image 721x390]

Is that Ravenclaw or Arkham Asylum?


North Brother Island.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Iran nods knowingly.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That's gonna get... aromatic.

/ take a cue from the mob and drop 'em in the East River


But they've about filled the East River.  What about the Hudson?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: I imagine the problem compounds as those dying of all the other things people die of are being left for longer because it's not a good time to have a funeral making it more difficult for people to plan what to do. Can't get together for a service, family can't fly in from out of state. It takes more time to decide when all your options are poor.


I was actually idly wondering about how the overpriced, predatory funeral business is handling this, based on that!

How many bodies are stored because people are waiting for better conditions? When will the home run out of overpriced coffins? Will people even bother with overpriced coffins when there is no funeral? Does the industry have lobbyists to try to advocate against  mass burials because that is practically burying money?

/I have way too much time to think about morbid things.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Nick Nostril: That's gonna get... aromatic.

/ take a cue from the mob and drop 'em in the East River

But they've about filled the East River.  What about the Hudson?


OK. We're gonna be in the Hudson.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So I saw the total was something like 190 for New York.  That's like a good weekend in Chicago.  Better pizza and morgues too I guess.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
at this point, the hyperbole is far worse than the actual COVID19, which in and of itself, is already pretty bad.

Be concerned and be observant of yourself and surroundings. Stay home, and for the love of fark, wash your stupid hands!

And stop going to Florida to give it to old people, which, this being fark, i'm sure some of you are encouraging that.

All things considered and if you compare statistics currently, we could be a whole farking lot worse off. a whole farking lot worse. Its going to get worse, of course, but, hopefully, it also starts to get a lot better in the future.

I'm hoping for Good Friday to open the country back up, all things considered, it seems like a much more appropriate date than Easter lol...

stay safe and try to keep those around you as safe as you can.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ellis Island still has a morgue and a quarantine ward.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just ship them to Jersey. No one will notice.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I make a modest proposal:

1. We load the deceased into otherwise-grounded planes at LaGuardia and JFK and fly them back to Beijing.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are 21 million less cell phone users than a few months ago in China. Wonder where they all went.
 
