 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Possibly some goodish news from New York   (independent.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Followup, New York City, Hospital, New York, hospital beds, Virginia, United States, U.S. state, New Jersey  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 4:21 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New York hospital admission rates for Covid-19 decreasing

So people are just saying, "Fark it, I'll die at home"?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What if the hospitals are simply too full to admit those in need of treatment, or too busy dealing with the sick to worry about bean counting?
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: New York hospital admission rates for Covid-19 decreasing

So people are just saying, "Fark it, I'll die at home"?


The headline is misleading. Admission rates are still increasing. The rate of increase is decreasing.
 
Pinner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump to use this as proof that churches should be packed at Easter to celebrate his victory over the virus in 3...2...1...
 
oldfool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure the dead are coming back to life
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What if the hospitals are simply too full to admit those in need of treatment, or too busy dealing with the sick to worry about bean counting?


That's my guess.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the density control plan could be working.

Dunno, DeBlasio is still mighty dense. Any denser and he'll collapse into a singularity of incompetence.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: New York hospital admission rates for Covid-19 decreasing

So people are just saying, "Fark it, I'll die at home"?


Or they're testing fewer people, therefore they don't have the CV.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Over by Easter, just like Trump said!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: New York hospital admission rates for Covid-19 decreasing

So people are just saying, "Fark it, I'll die at home"?


Don't mean this as a slam on NYC, but it being as it is there's going to be dead bodies tucked away all over.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: New York hospital admission rates for Covid-19 decreasing

So people are just saying, "Fark it, I'll die at home"?


Not impossible, but not likely, unless they're unable to actually get to the hospitals. Then again, that may have been true from the beginning.

Most likely is that transmission is slowing because of increased isolation. You know, exactly how we expected it to work!

But I won't deny that this could be a transient effect or something leading to basically a counting error.

I'd love to see clarification. They said "COVID-19 admissions" but surely they're not leaving people sitting on the stoop sick while the test is run? But if overall admissions is dropping, that's a sign that they're getting control.

Next few days will tell.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now we need to keep this going for two weeks for all the asshats who traveled over Spring Break.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.