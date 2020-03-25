 Skip to content
(NBC News)   How is the USA dealing with the coronavirus outbreak you ask? Depends on which one of the two "US of A"s you're talking about?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so long as they infect each other and not us, who gives a fark?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
World 2: Whom Republicans trust, according to the same poll: Trump 90 percent, the CDC 84 percent, friends and family 81 percent, religious leaders 71 percent, your governor 65 percent, the national media 13 percent.

That makes no sense.  Then again my brain is functional.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We're all going to die" vs "Everything is fine".  Just let the world burn if that's the best we can do.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: so long as they infect each other and not us, who gives a fark?


You could say that about anti-vaxxers - and be just as wrong.
They will not just infect each other - they never do - it doesn't work that way.
 
Ezimar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ninety percent of Republicans trust Trump.  And they are the ruling party.

Gee, I wonder how this will end.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

enry: World 2: Whom Republicans trust, according to the same poll: Trump 90 percent, the CDC 84 percent, friends and family 81 percent, religious leaders 71 percent, your governor 65 percent, the national media 13 percent.

That makes no sense.  Then again my brain is functional.


Brain functionality is a Democratic hoax intended to fool you into thinking your brain isn't powered by the divinely guided spirit of Jesus Christ through his Prophet Donald Trump.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is literally ANYONE shocked by this?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Type A vs. Type O ?

-or-

Type B vs. Type P ?

/ Bourgeois v. Proletariat
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

enry: World 2: Whom Republicans trust, according to the same poll: Trump 90 percent, the CDC 84 percent, friends and family 81 percent, religious leaders 71 percent, your governor 65 percent, the national media 13 percent.

That makes no sense.  Then again my brain is functional.


Welcome to World 1, or as I like to call it, "the A Ark."
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "back to work, NOW!" ones will have some die-off, but the rest will continue to pass the COVID around, making it impossible for the above room temperature IQ folks to ever come out of their caves.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA:

those who aren't heeding the scientists and health experts are living in World 2.

Whom Republicans trust, according to the same poll:  . . .  the CDC 84 percent,

Sounds to me like the article is putting forth a false dichotomy.    the difference between the Rs and Ds for trusting the CDC is pretty much within the margin of error of the poll.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

enry: World 2: Whom Republicans trust, according to the same poll: Trump 90 percent, the CDC 84 percent, friends and family 81 percent, religious leaders 71 percent, your governor 65 percent, the national media 13 percent.

That makes no sense.  Then again my brain is functional.


It doesnt have to make sense, ORANGEMANBAD
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: so long as they infect each other and not us, who gives a fark?


Exactly.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: so long as they infect each other and not us, who gives a fark?


This is why we should give a fark:

1. Some of us in World 1 are going to get sick no matter how careful we are.
2. The World 1 hospitals are going to be overtaxed in the best case scenario.
3. World 2 idiots are going to make that worse.
4. World 1 hospitals and staff will have to try to treat everyone who gets sick regardless of whether or not those people think the Chinese virus is a hoax.

tl;dr People in World 2 are actively making this worse for all of us, not just for themselves.
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
US o 'Murcia!!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People have used anti-science rhetoric to push a myriad of agendas in this country for a long time. Anti-vaxxers, climate change deniers, I mean you could name countless things on both sides of the political isle. The message has consistently been not to trust science and you're seeing the results of how damaging that really can be.

I hope the states taking this seriously can become strongholds of sanity. When the dipshiats come and ask for help I got they get laughed at. I know that's wishful thinking, but a guy can hope.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: so long as they infect each other and not us, who gives a fark?


Unfortunately we are all in this together in a very real way.

The only thing that might get through to World 2 is for each one of them to experience a personal loss. Things will be very bad indeed by then. Then it will get even worse, because the virus takes time to contain.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Democrats don't trust Trump on something?  I'm shocked.

SHOCKED I tell you
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

40 degree day: FlashHarry: so long as they infect each other and not us, who gives a fark?

Unfortunately we are all in this together in a very real way.

The only thing that might get through to World 2 is for each one of them to experience a personal loss. Things will be very bad indeed by then. Then it will get even worse, because the virus takes time to contain.


And wait until this thing gets ramped up in disadvantaged countries like India. It's going to go through them like a California brushfire in a windstorm.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Been carrying around my six foot ruler.

It's amazing to see just how far six feet really is when I unfold it between myself and someone else. Always surprises both of us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New York is reporting that new infections have declined. Too soon to know for sure, but maybe they've already reached their peak.

If so, maaayyyybe this whole thing really isn't as bad as the more dire predictions had led us to think....
 
halotosis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

40 degree day: FlashHarry: so long as they infect each other and not us, who gives a fark?

Unfortunately we are all in this together in a very real way.

The only thing that might get through to World 2 is for each one of them to experience a personal loss. Things will be very bad indeed by then. Then it will get even worse, because the virus takes time to contain.


That's nearing certainty for all of us.  A few people who weren't taking it seriously suddenly started when I told them very, very sternly, "someone you know is going to die in the next few months, probably more than one."  I truly hope we can avoid that the tragedy that is coming like a freight train.  I wonder how they are going to deal with the cognitive dissonance of knowing they were warned when their sister-cousin-wife is dead and it's mostly their fault.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Been carrying around my six foot ruler.

It's amazing to see just how far six feet really is when I unfold it between myself and someone else. Always surprises both of us.

[Fark user image 570x439]


That's gotta be the most awkward sex ever.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We are about 10 minutes away from the governor ordering an SIP here in Minnesota.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What this country is experiencing definitely demonstrates the cracks in a broken plate being vibrated, if not jolted violently at times. The more exposure, the deeper the fractures etch away the bonding material.

/who's got superglue?
//or the gorilla glue?
///mom said no playing ball in the house!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Most appropriate meme evar)
 
HeadLever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: What this country is experiencing definitely demonstrates the cracks in a broken plate being vibrated, if not jolted violently at times. The more exposure, the deeper the fractures etch away the bonding material.

/who's got superglue?
//or the gorilla glue?
///mom said no playing ball in the house!


The issue here also is that the entire narrative is a fabrication with the results that push additional fracture of our political landscape.

Again, the numbers of people that trust the CDC in this poll is within the margin of error between Rs and Ds.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: You could say that about anti-vaxxers - and be just as wrong.


cloudofdust: This is why we should give a fark:


40 degree day: Unfortunately we are all in this together in a very real way.


Yes, I know - I was being facetious. Sigh.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: FirstDennis: Been carrying around my six foot ruler.

It's amazing to see just how far six feet really is when I unfold it between myself and someone else. Always surprises both of us.

[Fark user image 570x439]

That's gotta be the most awkward sex ever.


Not news -- everything about sex with me is awkward.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This disproportionately effects Republicans who don't believe in science. 
Oh well.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrsleep: enry: World 2: Whom Republicans trust, according to the same poll: Trump 90 percent, the CDC 84 percent, friends and family 81 percent, religious leaders 71 percent, your governor 65 percent, the national media 13 percent.

That makes no sense.  Then again my brain is functional.

It doesnt have to make sense, ORANGEMANBAD


I prefer "Orangeman criminally ignorant."
 
