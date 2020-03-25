 Skip to content
(Peoria Journal Star)   Somebody called the cops on an adult boutique that was offering curbside service during Illinois' coronavirus shutdown   (pjstar.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If charges are filed, I'm sure the defendants will get off
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it plays in Peoria...

... you probably can't fap to it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're talking about hand jobs because who pays for porn?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Peorians will just have to get by with their Hentia.

cs.phncdn.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hope they're talking about hand jobs because who pays for porn?


Sex toys.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I guess Peorians will just have to get by with their Hentia.

[cs.phncdn.com image 850x590]


Ironically, Iowans aren't actually misspelling 'corn teens'.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hope they're talking about hand jobs because who pays for porn?

Sex toys.


Okay, that's fair.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.


Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.


Get 'me delivered unwrapped, by drone if you want to freak out your neighbours.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get 'em, dammit Autocorrect!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.


Are they amongst the things with a month wait in some areas even with Prime?  Not researching.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.


But not CBD . Odd.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I guess Peorians will just have to get by with their Hentia.

[cs.phncdn.com image 850x590]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnesotans have to search to find stepporn?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I guess Peorians will just have to get by with their Hentia.

[cs.phncdn.com image 850x590]


Lots of chain smokers in Michigan and West Virginia, it seems.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would you rather have your UPS guy know you bought a dildo, or the nice gentleman at the adult boutique?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they're going to have to switch from curbside service to driveby service.

Moped Scooter Dildo Prank
Youtube keEIsXqCCGI
 
3rd Burglar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heh.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

3rd Burglar: [Fark user image image 425x522]

Heh.


What a time to be alive.
 
3rd Burglar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: 3rd Burglar: [Fark user image image 425x522]

Heh.

What a time to be alive.


Practice safe social distancing.

It's the responsible thing to do.

Posting that wasn't. I realize now it may be NSFW.

Crap. Sorry
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 750x919]
Would you rather have your UPS guy know you bought a dildo, or the nice gentleman at the adult boutique?


I once went shopping for bachelor party props, elected by virtue of generally not giving af, and among other items, bought a giant 2 foot long latex dong that would have given a stallion self-confidence issues.

On the way out the door, the two smirking, chain-smoking ex-cougars behind the counter said, "You be careful with that, you hear?"  "Ya, don't hurt yourself."

It was frat-boy obligatory, but not that funny.

I'd rather deal with the UPS guy.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.

Get 'me delivered unwrapped, by drone if you want to freak out your neighbours.


Sky Pilot
Sky Pilot,
Ordering more
On the fly.
Drop a dildo, after dildo, after dildo,
In your pie!
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

3rd Burglar: [Fark user image image 425x522]

Heh.


I don't remember any actual vibrations
and buzzing sounds from any of my girlfriends vaginas.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
BOOOOOOO!

FLESHLIGHTS MATTER!!!
 
madgonad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.


If you can wait 5-6 weeks for delivery.
 
madgonad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 750x919]
Would you rather have your UPS guy know you bought a dildo, or the nice gentleman at the adult boutique?


Both would be intimidated by the size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: I guess Peorians will just have to get by with their Hentia.

[cs.phncdn.com image 850x590]


Who goes on Pornhub and tries to do a search for "porn?" That is like going to Google and trying to do a search for "search engine."
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love a good boutique call.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: bughunter: I guess Peorians will just have to get by with their Hentia.

[cs.phncdn.com image 850x590]

Who goes on Pornhub and tries to do a search for "porn?" That is like going to Google and trying to do a search for "search engine."


You'll break the Internet if you do that!
 
germ78
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lots of religious nutters in central IL. It wouldn't surprise me if one of them took offense and snitched.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.

Get 'me delivered unwrapped, by drone if you want to freak out your neighbours.


Exactly what the hell did you order?!
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What part of "take-out" do these busy-bodies not understand?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In-person Adult video rental? Now there's a growth industry....
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.

Get 'me delivered unwrapped, by drone if you want to freak out your neighbours.


Dunno, if you were delivered unwrapped, drone or not, I don't think the neighbors would freak out really. You might, but they wouldn't.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

3rd Burglar: [Fark user image image 425x522]

Heh.


The FLight is actually better than the real deal.

Wish I could buy a RealDoll, I ponder if I can do a Kickstarter
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In West Peoria, born and raised
In a porn shop is where I spent most of my days
Buying mag stacks to masturbate to, shooting fat loads in the private booth...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: I guess Peorians will just have to get by with their Hentia.

[cs.phncdn.com image 850x590]


Maybe Nevada and Ohio are not mistakes, it could be women searching for Mothers I Fark Like.
 
Chevello
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Who doesn't love a good boutique call.


This one right here deserves more than the one funny I can give.
 
3rd Burglar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

madgonad: alex10294: Super Chronic: If only there were some way to get porn without leaving the house.

Pro tip: Amazon sells dildos too.  lol.

If you can wait 5-6 weeks for delivery.


My eBay order, placed yesterday, should be here tomorrow :-D
 
