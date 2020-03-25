 Skip to content
(Guitar World)   A homeless combat vet had his Epiphone Les Paul destroyed by another homeless person. Guitar Youtuber Jared Dines got word, and, the video tells the rest of the story   (guitarworld.com) divider line
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see what you did there, Guitar Hero Subby.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's heavy.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I see what you did there, Guitar Hero Subby.


My girlfriend told me I should hook up the PS2 and play some Guitar Hero and beat back some of the stir-craziness.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just my mood but anyone else notice the original e-mail said "Washbur" then it turned into an Epiphone LP?

Not that it really matters...I damned near cried when I got my LP and i had to pay for it lol.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good on you for your kindness ..
 
