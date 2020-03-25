 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cameo)   Continuing in the spirit of keeping our spirits up during the coronapocalypse, one of Fark's favorite crushes, Danica McKellar, has some inspiring words for us   (cameo.com) divider line
49
    More: Cool, Danica McKellar, Baron App, mailing list, Mailing list, Inc. dba Cameo, Crystal McKellar, Share, Cameo  
•       •       •

1444 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 1:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks so much for doing this Kubo, warms my heart
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me....or is she looking into our SOULS....
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lanemeyer - My Very Own Winnie Cooper (Lyrics)
Youtube aMz_7HpmC-c
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...cringe
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel she will be corrupted if she comes here.

Winnie!  Save yourself!
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Winnie Cooper.

and unless those words are "Oh Yoda's Pen Is, why did it take me so long to realize you are the ONLY man that can make me happy" my response is "meh"...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerds? As a loser in a windowless room I take offense to that.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are awesome!  Thanks Kubo!
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cameo - Word Up (Official Video)
Youtube MZjAantupsA
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm going to have to check it out." (RE:fark.com)
"He says I'm one of Fark's favorite crushes."

Uh oh.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
channelguidemag.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: These are awesome!  Thanks Kubo!


I just thought the Milana Vayntrub (sp?) cameo yesterday was a great idea, and wanted get in on giving something back to the online community that has helped me procrastinate and laugh for a loooooong time.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]


It says, right there

Actress - Hallmark Channel

I presume that's a channel that highlights greeting cards and such.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]


Kubo.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]

[Fark user image 277x296]

Winnie Cooper.

and unless those words are "Oh Yoda's Pen Is, why did it take me so long to realize you are the ONLY man that can make me happy" my response is "meh"...


Dafuq?  My wife told me she was the child actor that played Winnie Cooper.  That ain't my wife.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was nice, thanks Kubo!

/I better book Gary Busey before someone beats me to the punchline
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the off chance she stops by. Umm. Best behavior.

Or the usual advice?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing you Farkers are even more generous than I thought what with all these opportunities to give coming along.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was epic.
Wow.
OMFG.
Kinda sad it happen because we're all doomed.
But, still epic. Thx K.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The goal should be to get Milana Vayntrub, Danica McKellar, and Rashida Jones online all on Fark at the same time.
 
frostus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very very cool. Hope she catches us on a good day!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: On the off chance she stops by. Umm. Best behavior.

Or the usual advice?


My paternal grandpa was fond of saying, "Never do anything that you wouldn't mind reading about in the newspaper tomorrow". I feel like that statement is appropriate in this instance.
 
Zero Exponent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these only play if urine the US? Cuz I get taken to a site where the play button does nuthin. Harumph.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole concept is kind of cool. One of the interesting ways the world changes with the Advent of social media sharing, greater online interaction, high bandwidth, everybody having a webcam
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for Brendan Kavanagh for the happiest music on youtube
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: On the off chance she stops by. Umm. Best behavior.

Or the usual advice?


The usual. It's not as if we could get away with pretending to be well behaved for long.

So if she is reading this then
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the place where one pitches even worse concepts for Hallmark movies?

What if this time, the town actually gets bought out; but the intrepid lead actress blackmails the nasty developers with purloined old dude noodz?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kubo: The goal should be to get Milana Vayntrub, Danica McKellar, and Rashida Jones online all on Fark at the same time.


Or at least on camera together (after C-19 testing of course), rolling around in baby oil, in various stages of undressedness...

/I'll be in my bunk
//thanks Kubo, these are fun
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kubo: Rashida Jones


If we can somehow get Angie Tribeca to read the headlines of the week, my life would be complete.

/I'm making realistic goals with all the time we have left.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now how do I tell my wife that I got Big Love from Danica McKellar this morning?

Thanks, Kubo.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jtown: ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]

Kubo.


There are no attractive women on the internet let alone Fark.

Citation: Rule 1a of the internet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is this the place where one pitches even worse concepts for Hallmark movies?

What if this time, the town actually gets bought out; but the intrepid lead actress blackmails the nasty developers with purloined old dude noodz?


What? No, seriously. Please rephrase
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Perhaps if she stops by she can talk mathy to us?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or if you're *really* into it you can read her thesis

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Smart women is sexy
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Danica McKellar, has some inspiring words

Was it: "I'm coming over later and I'll bring the Margaritas and lube."


/DNRTFA
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iheartscotch: Is this the place where one pitches even worse concepts for Hallmark movies?

What if this time, the town actually gets bought out; but the intrepid lead actress blackmails the nasty developers with purloined old dude noodz?

What? No, seriously. Please rephrase


I said they were even worse than normal Hallmark movies.

/ besides, old dude noodz is how everyone in the real world makes sure someone does something
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Danica McKellar, has some inspiring words

Was it: "I'm coming over later and I'll bring the Margaritas and lube."


/DNRTFA


Too busy looking at her FHM pictorial again?  I think you made the correct decision.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kubo: The goal should be to get Milana Vayntrub, Danica McKellar, and Rashida Jones online all on Fark at the same time.


Stop, my penis can only get so erect.
Youtube pusZXECS0mM
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She kept her clothes on the whole time

this timeline sux
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: waxbeans: iheartscotch: Is this the place where one pitches even worse concepts for Hallmark movies?

What if this time, the town actually gets bought out; but the intrepid lead actress blackmails the nasty developers with purloined old dude noodz?

What? No, seriously. Please rephrase

I said they were even worse than normal Hallmark movies.

/ besides, old dude noodz is how everyone in the real world makes sure someone does something


Stolen old man nudes? How is that black mail fuel? What shame their size? Old look? Lol at their over sized sacks?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kubo: OldRod: These are awesome!  Thanks Kubo!

I just thought the Milana Vayntrub (sp?) cameo yesterday was a great idea, and wanted get in on giving something back to the online community that has helped me procrastinate and laugh for a loooooong time.


Kudos, Kubo! I hope this becomes a Fark tradition. I may do my part after I get my finances squared away.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kubo: The goal should be to get Milana Vayntrub, Danica McKellar, and Rashida Jones online all on Fark at the same time.


But somebody in another thread said that Drew is pulling the plug soon. And I ALWAYS listen to reckless speculation.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nerd? I prefer "news aggregate connoisseur". 🤓

I also prefer Hugh Jackman, subby.

/I kid
//this is sweet
/// not kidding about Hugh.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]


Hallmark Channel, so I assume she plays the character that leaves her rich big city businessman husband for the lovable hometown hunk, and lives happily ever in the perfectly decorated Mansion/Inn/Country Estate.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]

Hallmark Channel, so I assume she plays the character that leaves her rich big city businessman husband for the lovable hometown hunk, and lives happily ever in the perfectly decorated Mansion/Inn/Country Estate.


Isn't that the Sex And The City in reverse?
#teamAiden.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x179]

It says, right there

Actress - Hallmark Channel

I presume that's a channel that highlights greeting cards and such.


Yeah, but you wanna get Premium, that gives you access to the Maxine content.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's like, by far, in my top-10 favorite actresses and experts on the connection between percolation and phase transition in statistical mechanics right now.
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kindms: She kept her clothes on the whole time

this timeline sux


Follow her on Facebook.... she often live streams her yoga workout.  (clothed, but it's at least... something)
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.