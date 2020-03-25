 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man doesn't understand why anyone would need so much toilet paper 'unless you have a really big butt.'   (tampabay.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Tampa, Florida, Publix's senior shopping hour, Publix stores, Northeast Park Shopping Center, Winn-Dixie stores, 67-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, Low stocks, ST PETERSBURG  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 2:09 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at Walmart here in Jax on Tuesday & they had some toilet paper in stock but a sign saying to please only get what you need. So I picked up a small pack of TP and went to finish my shopping. As I was using the self-checkout, an older gentleman pushed his cart by to another station with a couple of little things and three big packs of rolls. The employee working there to do approvals & such calmly walked over, talked to him for a minute and then wheeled the cart away with the two biggest packs still in it. I gave her a nod & a thumbs up. 

Seriously, just wait until you have one roll left before you go get some & only buy one pack of the stuff. No one needs to buy 3 Mega bundles of the stuff at a time unless you're a family of 6 that eats nothing but Taco Bell 24/7.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
<PSA>Surgical masks are great for stopping living micro-organisms like bacteria. Viral particles, not so much.</PSA>
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I gotta say, I've been wondering about the mindset of people who stockpile a four month emergency supply of TP when most of them probably have about a week's worth of food in their house.
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm always surprised at how many men don't understand how much toilet paper women need.
 
covfefe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brilett: I'm always surprised at how many men don't understand how much toilet paper women need.


Enlighten us?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're also using them as tissue, when they cry because LL loved them and left them

LL Cool J - Big Ole Butt
Youtube 84LUpG6ieis


/I know he told you he'd be true
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't understand how someone I work with is able to splatter shiat on the underside of the toilet seat, but alas, here we are.

/ prehensile anus?
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: <PSA>Surgical masks are great for stopping living micro-organisms like bacteria. Viral particles, not so much.</PSA>


Masks may not be effective in stopping a virus from being breathed in.  But, they do an excellent job of slowing it down when a carrier coughs or sneezes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I was at Walmart here in Jax on Tuesday & they had some toilet paper in stock but a sign saying to please only get what you need. So I picked up a small pack of TP and went to finish my shopping. As I was using the self-checkout, an older gentleman pushed his cart by to another station with a couple of little things and three big packs of rolls. The employee working there to do approvals & such calmly walked over, talked to him for a minute and then wheeled the cart away with the two biggest packs still in it. I gave her a nod & a thumbs up. 

Seriously, just wait until you have one roll left before you go get some & only buy one pack of the stuff. No one needs to buy 3 Mega bundles of the stuff at a time unless you're a family of 6 that eats nothing but Taco Bell 24/7.


Grocery store near me had no TP but they did have paper towels. They had a sign saying one item per customer. My choices were single rolls or a 12 pack. I took two single rolls since I didnt need a 12 pack, and figured someone else might need it more. Luckily I didn't have to explain my actions.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x386]


That's a bad thing? Your coroner already had to deal with your dead body.  Dont add skid marks on top of it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brilett: I'm always surprised at how many men don't understand how much toilet paper women need.


Going by my gf, about a roll per piss.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: I gotta say, I've been wondering about the mindset of people who stockpile a four month emergency supply of TP when most of them probably have about a week's worth of food in their house.


A number of them have been stockpiling it with the hope that it will become unavailable and they can price gouge others - some have even rented storage to fill with hoarded TP and water.
Their just and proper fate is to end up with a couple of units full of TP, a tapped out credit card, no job, and a smirking neighbor offering to take it off their hands for a penny a roll.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I normally have at least a week's worth in the house.

When I heard the virus was coming, I did not run out and buy more.

Why would I?

Why did others?

I don't get it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I only got what I need," Luis Rodriguez said as he left with one pack of the treasured tissue. "I don't know what you need all that toilet paper for unless you have a really big butt."

Luis is a Simpsons fan, I'm sure.

Bart Prank Calls Moe - I'm a Stupid Moron..... and I like to Kiss my own Butt.
Youtube rIy_RXX_VLE
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.