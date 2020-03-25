 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   20 years ago, NSYNC sang a prescient song called Digital Sex, perfect for the present situation. Subby bets your mom remembers   (rollingstone.com) divider line
PirateKing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Digital sex is when you put your 1 in her 0.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Your mom was young once too. She's spent many nights alone in bed having digital sex.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Digital Underground - Sex Packets
Youtube CmvUmu4TNd4
 
tasteme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't "digital" subby's mom with a multitude of finger acceptors?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cool kids were into the Digital Sex groove long before NSYNC was a thing.
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
