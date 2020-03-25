 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   A 75 year dream has finally come true. Drivers will no longer have to pay cash to drive on the NJ Turnpike or Garden State Parkway. Of course there's a catch   (nj.com) divider line
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honor system time?
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Honor system time?


In New Jersey?

/former New Jerseyian
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they have the tech in place to do the ez pass style drive past system on plates alone.

but in the  long run  they still wanna basically attached extra fees for the "easy to the driver" way to tolls, while they save butt ton buckets of cash  on lowered labor costs for not need toll takers.


yeah tell me more about how  the market pass on anything besides the hardest fooking it can always manage to give you?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that they mail you a bill. Same as the SF Bay Area.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Honor system time?


The registered owner of the vehicle gets a bill sent to them at the address listed on the vehicle registration, so rentals could get interesting when you get the tolls added to your rental payment.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if it's one of those $0.25 tolls they're going to spend $0.55 to mail you a bill?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the catch that you're in New Jersey?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I'm guessing that they mail you a bill. Same as the SF Bay Area.


In Florida they mail you a bill with a service fee that may cost more than the toll.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: WayneKerr: I'm guessing that they mail you a bill. Same as the SF Bay Area.

In Florida they mail you a bill with a service fee that may cost more than the toll.


The article says they won't charge service fees with the bills they send.

Doesn't say they won't boot your car if you don't pay prompt.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PvtStash: they have the tech in place to do the ez pass style drive past system on plates alone.

but in the  long run  they still wanna basically attached extra fees for the "easy to the driver" way to tolls, while they save butt ton buckets of cash  on lowered labor costs for not need toll takers.


yeah tell me more about how  the market pass on anything besides the hardest fooking it can always manage to give you?


The turnpike is state-owned. It's not a market economy.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Fano: Honor system time?

The registered owner of the vehicle gets a bill sent to them at the address listed on the vehicle registration, so rentals could get interesting when you get the tolls added to your rental payment.


No problem the rental company will have ez pass on the car. Then you get the bill from the rental company.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Texas got rid of their toll attendants about 10 years ago or so and have been going 'cashless' ever since.

They claim to have saved millions of dollars each year, yet every time you turn around, there is a new toll hike
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zeaper12: ClavellBCMI: Fano: Honor system time?

The registered owner of the vehicle gets a bill sent to them at the address listed on the vehicle registration, so rentals could get interesting when you get the tolls added to your rental payment.

No problem the rental company will have ez pass on the car. Then you get the bill from the rental company.


Decades ago i worked for a medium-sized rental company (23k vehicles at peak) mostly in Florida but with locations in New Orleans, Vegas, and Atlanta and it was outright laughable how many people blew off tickets and fines because they figured the rental company would have to eat the cost.  We had about 4 full time employees who did nothing but get STACKS of tickets in the mail and figure out who the renter was and bill them along with a service fee.

Shoot, these days they could even back it up with GPS data, lol.
 
dustman81
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zeaper12: ClavellBCMI: Fano: Honor system time?

The registered owner of the vehicle gets a bill sent to them at the address listed on the vehicle registration, so rentals could get interesting when you get the tolls added to your rental payment.

No problem the rental company will have ez pass on the car. Then you get the bill from the rental company.


If you use the rental company's EZ-Pass, you'll get billed the toll plus a hefty "convenience fee".

Better to bring and use your own EZ-Pass.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What, do I have to launder the money for them?
 
