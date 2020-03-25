 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Super bored? Here's 10 hours of paint drying to get your adrenaline pumping   (youtube.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought to myself, "Self, no farking way." Then the daily Trump rally came on...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, but this edit is unrated and may not be appropriate for children.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You won't believe what happens next!
This Stick Of Butter Is Left Out At Room Temperature; You Won't Believe What Happens Next
Youtube N1JI_shx3n0
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plenty of Bob Ross, too. type in "full album" and find something new, or type in your favorite musician + "Live" and listen to a bootleg concert from years ago, before they started to suck.

Youtube is a cesspool that someone tossed a handful of gems into.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We Don't Know How To Make GIFs, So We Had This Guy Make A Surprised Face 200 Times In A Row
Youtube FWTiOTvbz3o
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll save you all some time, jump to 8hrs 45mins, that's where the action really gets hot!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
puppiestheblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pffft, silly subby, you can't huff a video...
 
Elfich
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I chipped in on that Kickstarter. The person was making a complaint about the UK rating system and decided to make them watch a movie of paint drying.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: [YouTube video: We Don't Know How To Make GIFs, So We Had This Guy Make A Surprised Face 200 Times In A Row]


It's funny how he gradually slows down. I wonder if you could tell if you actually watched it straight through
 
wraith95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't think that paint was drying at all.
 
invictus2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
washing hands for 10 hours to prevent Coronavirus
Youtube V2YaEyWPWDY
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tosche Station - 10 Hour Loop
Youtube 6pzwGxU6tLI
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All shiny and chrome?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
still better than Star Trek: Enterprise
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: still better than Star Trek: Enterprise


I could go for 10 hours of T'Pol in decon.

/or at least 2-3 minutes...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the kind of excitement I had in mind when I voted for Hillary. I'm going to pour a beer and watch it later. For a few hours I can pretend I have a boring life instead living in the middle of a 300 level history class entitled "Mismanagement and the modern plague"
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Zombo.com is more fun
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZMugg: [puppiestheblog.files.wordpress.com image 600x337]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


IN THE END THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE
 
