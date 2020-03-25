 Skip to content
She made Cambridge give Oxford their comma. Run-on sentences run away from her in fear. She once diagrammed a sentence so brutally, the next paragraph wept. She is the is the most fearsome editor on Fark, and this is your Fark Writer's Thread
11
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I have no idea what that headline means, either.  Sometimes you sit back and let the muse do what she wants, and sometimes the muse is off doing something else so someone else takes over.  I'm just gonna move on.

Personal writing progress: not much to report.  I did a bit of outlining future work, got another two rejection letters in, sent off a few more queries.  Starting to get an idea going for this year's anthology entry.  Speaking of which . . .

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

We're still getting a good flow of submissions in the door.  I'm a bit behind on responding, so please don't worry if you haven't heard from me: the slowdown is on my end.  I'll try to get caught up today or tomorrow.

Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions page
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Day 768 of isolation. A day ending in "Y". Writing.

/haikunothaiku
 
probesport
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark about an oxford comma?
 
synithium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did Big Ben Rothlisberger rape her too?

//oops, wrong oxford
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

probesport: Who gives a fark about an oxford comma?


Certain aficionados, old-school list-makers, and me.
 
probesport
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beyondmycontrol: probesport: Who gives a fark about an oxford comma?

Certain aficionados, old-school list-makers, and me.


Why would you lie about something dumb like that?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark has editors?
 
Stone Meadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It was a dark and stormy night."
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beyondmycontrol: probesport: Who gives a fark about an oxford comma?

Certain aficionados, old-school list-makers, and me.


As well as the people who go to gentlemen's clubs to watch and/or participate in JFK/Stalin lookalike contests.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: "It was a dark and stormy night."


"And then the murders began."
 
