 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   In a move that's sure to not bite them in the ass, Indians are chasing doctors out of town because they fear Corona spread   (nytimes.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Gujarat, Narendra Modi, Kolkata, India, Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Modi, Delhi  
•       •       •

405 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 1:13 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Extended warranty calls are way down.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never change India.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, they didn't gang rape the women?

Progress...
...I guess?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
India is the world's Florida.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought they were leopards?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But did they accept the blankets?
 
The Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You call it Coronavirus, I call it Darwin in Motion
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe the doctors should dress up as cows?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting bitten in the ass can also spread the virus?
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Getting bitten in the ass can also spread the virus?


Not unless you draw blood.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: India is the world's Florida.


No, that's Australia.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: NewportBarGuy: Getting bitten in the ass can also spread the virus?

Not unless you draw blood.


That's either a really bad,...or really good rimjob.  Depending on your kink.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nukes.  We need to contain the spread.  If they aren't in this with us, they are the enemy.  And to be "in it" they have to not be stupid and not chase doctors out of town.  Give them 24 hours to submit to medical science.  If they don't, make them submit to nuclear science.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In about 3 weeks when it's really kicking in there, I expect the evicted doctors to issue this statement:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they go "Woo-Woo-Woo-Woo!" while they chased them?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't care how culturally insensitive this sounds but they're is something intrinsically hilarious about India.
 
AeAe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They need to do the needful
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: India is the world's Florida.

No, that's Australia.


Only two places I know where snakes crawling up your leg is considered the norm.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
India has it's problems (and plenty of them) but Indian people are some of the nicest folks you will ever deal with. They are a good ally to the US and their contributions to history are many. They invented the number Zero, for gosh sakes.

Take care of yourself, India.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.