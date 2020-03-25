 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   When quarantined, the Italians started singing on balconies. Kansas City started chugging beer   (thepitchkc.com)
    Beer, Chugging, Kansas City  
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kansas or Missouri?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What beer is Kansas City chugging? Corona?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations, to the Great state of Kansas!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just say Buffalonians are eating dinner on the floor.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: Kansas or Missouri?


The good one.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KC Bier is fantastic. Their Hefeweizen is simply amazing, their dunkel is great, their pils is ok, their October Fest is simply divine.
 
Big 900
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: KC Bier is fantastic. Their Hefeweizen is simply amazing, their dunkel is great, their pils is ok, their October Fest is simply divine.


Yes it is. I was in KC a little while back (ok mostly north KC and parkville), and drank  a lot of KC Bier Hefe. Also their Dunkel, which pretty damn good as well.

/Most Boulevard is fairly meh to me, but a few aren't bad.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll join them. I've got most of my 6 pack in the fridge still. I miss the shiat out of my son.

/thought I had a chance, but because the testing is so delayed, my uncle isn't comfortable with me leaving my room yet
//it's been 13 days and none of my family have come down sick yet. . .
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trust me: those Italians weren't just singing, but they were also chugging wine.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Declassify Issue: Kansas or Missouri?

The good one.


I worked in Kansas City for three weeks last year. Stayed by the plaza area, but worked downtown. Great breweries there. Boulevard was awesome. Did a bunch of breweries actually. Made it over to the Kansas side to eat what Anthony Bourdain and Paul Rudd enjoyed, twice - Joe's BBQ. Brews and BBQ. Good times.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: KC Bier is fantastic. Their Hefeweizen is simply amazing, their dunkel is great, their pils is ok, their October Fest is simply divine.


Their winter droppelbock is great, too.

Boulevard's good but badly overpriced for their "normal" beers-some of the smokestacks are priced reasonably but they do seem to be getting worse (price-wise). Tons of excellent smaller breweries around, though.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fallingcow: iheartscotch: KC Bier is fantastic. Their Hefeweizen is simply amazing, their dunkel is great, their pils is ok, their October Fest is simply divine.

Their winter droppelbock is great, too.

Boulevard's good but badly overpriced for their "normal" beers-some of the smokestacks are priced reasonably but they do seem to be getting worse (price-wise). Tons of excellent smaller breweries around, though.


Hmm. Boulevard. They had vet specials I took advantage of. Probably why I put them on top of the list - but I thought they had good brews.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think those in KC were chugging beers long before being quarantined.
 
red230
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about the Norwegians?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: fallingcow: iheartscotch: KC Bier is fantastic. Their Hefeweizen is simply amazing, their dunkel is great, their pils is ok, their October Fest is simply divine.

Their winter droppelbock is great, too.

Boulevard's good but badly overpriced for their "normal" beers-some of the smokestacks are priced reasonably but they do seem to be getting worse (price-wise). Tons of excellent smaller breweries around, though.

Hmm. Boulevard. They had vet specials I took advantage of. Probably why I put them on top of the list - but I thought they had good brews.


It's not that they're bad, just too high. Their year-round and standard (non-Smokestack series) seasonals are all very much fine but are about a dollar too high a six-pack for the quality. If I'm buying normal beers (aside from maybe boulevard's 80 Acre) and want something cheapish from Missouri I go Schlafly (yeah, I know, fark STL or whatever but I just don't care). Better quality per dollar. As far as the smokestacks some are worth the premium but others not, as the prices go up. There are a lot of hungrier breweries putting out great specialty bombers at like 60% the price.

I do get the larger boulevard packs with the experimental beers sometimes but often they're packaged with their standard pale, which is... well, it takes a really good straight Pale Ale for it not to sit in my fridge taking up space, put it that way.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh something tells me the Italians were chugging the good stuff in between verses.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dodo David: What beer is Kansas City chugging? Corona?


I hope it's from Boulevard.

/love the saison brett.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Datanerd: Dodo David: What beer is Kansas City chugging? Corona?

I hope it's from Boulevard.

/love the saison brett.


Saison Brett and whatever they're calling the barley wine now that they made the label worse (used to be Harvest Dance) are my jam.
 
