(Rolling Stone)   Meet Joe Exotic: an openly gay polygamist tiger wrangler-turned-felon singing country songs. Truly a voice for our times   (rollingstone.com) divider line
    Academy of Country Music, Hank Williams, Jr., zookeeper-country singer Joe Exotic, Country music, English-language films, Dixie Chicks, Hank Williams, Tiger  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seeing as how this was on my fb feed a little while ago -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
an openly gay polygamist tiger wrangler-turned-felon

I think I can say with 100% confidence that those words have never been uttered in that particular order before.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Didn't he run for president in 2016?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Didn't he run for president in 2016?


Yep
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Carole totally fed her husband to the tigers.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This show looks whack as hell.
 
Two16
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those poor animals.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does he train face-eating leopards or what?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dont forget extortionist, animal abuser, relationship abuser and attempted murderer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are you sure he is not just a carnie felon turned tiger-wrangler instead of the other way?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side


A few months back I read a super detailed in depth article about the guy. He's batshiat insane
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is it with gay guys and tigers?
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: proving that just because you're out of your mind doesn't mean you can't come close to being elected.

I'd say that 90% of our politicians are proof that you CAN be elected if you're out of your mind.
Pre-requisite for the job, really.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From another article:

Joe Exotic's real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. While he's known by the nickname Joe Exotic, the unconventional zookeeper was born in 1963 as Joseph Schreibvogel but obviously that doesn't make for a good stage name.5 hours ago

I thought he looked French Canadian, but I will accept German seeing as he has a thing for gay tiger-wrangling.

Mind you, Passage could be a French Name, although Maldonado looks Spanish to me.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Murflette: propasaurus: I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side

A few months back I read a super detailed in depth article about the guy. He's batshiat insane


No doubt. But there's also concentric circles of insane around him. His toothless husband. Insane. 'Doc' Antle. Insane. Doc's tiger/sex cult. Insane. Even Carole is a loon.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With the amount of coverage that stupid Netflix doc is getting you'd think it was The Office or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side


Welcome to America.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: From another article:

Joe Exotic's real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. While he's known by the nickname Joe Exotic, the unconventional zookeeper was born in 1963 as Joseph Schreibvogel but obviously that doesn't make for a good stage name.5 hours ago

I thought he looked French Canadian, but I will accept German seeing as he has a thing for gay tiger-wrangling.

Mind you, Passage could be a French Name, although Maldonado looks Spanish to me.


Maldonado is his husband's name, I believe.
 
jbuist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Ambivalence: Didn't he run for president in 2016?

Yep


Is it too late to give him the job?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
brantgoose


I thought he looked French Canadian, but I will accept German seeing as he has a thing for gay tiger-wrangling.

How does he know when the tiger is gay?
 
suid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Openly gay" "polygamist".  (head explodes!)  There's an oxymoron for the ages.

Unless he means that he's married to a bunch of guys..
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Carole totally fed her husband to the tigers.


Oh wait, holy shiat. Big Cat Rescue in Florida??

For those playing the home game: DO NOT SUPPORT THIS RESCUE.

In addition to the massively sketchy disappearance of her husband, it's been previously stated that they eventually want to eradicate big cats from zoos, and they go on disinfo campaigns against other big cat rescues.

Is it good someone is taking care of the cats? Yes. But there is some seriously sketchy shiat happening with this rescue. Research up, it's weird as fark.

/"I'm scared of my wife and I'm telling the police that and that she has a gun" aaaaaand he's gone
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side


Rick Kirkham, the guy who was filming the reality show is the only person I feel bad for.

Also, wait till you get to Carole's second husband.
 
Veloram
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Does he train face-eating leopards or what?


If face-eating leopards could be trained, we wouldnt be in this mess to begin with
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: brantgoose


I thought he looked French Canadian, but I will accept German seeing as he has a thing for gay tiger-wrangling.

How does he know when the tiger is gay?


Funny, but there's a piece in the first episode where the interviewer is talking to Joe in front of a tiger enclosure with 2 tigers. He asks 'are they trying to mate?'
Joe responds 'they're both boys, we don't discriminate around here'
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hasn't country music just been mad-libbed since 1960?
It's Mr Potato Head music.
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

propasaurus: brantgoose: From another article:

Joe Exotic's real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. While he's known by the nickname Joe Exotic, the unconventional zookeeper was born in 1963 as Joseph Schreibvogel but obviously that doesn't make for a good stage name.5 hours ago

I thought he looked French Canadian, but I will accept German seeing as he has a thing for gay tiger-wrangling.

Mind you, Passage could be a French Name, although Maldonado looks Spanish to me.

Maldonado is his husband's name, I believe.


As is Passage
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ringshadow:

/"I'm scared of my wife and I'm telling the police that and that she has a gun" aaaaaand he's gone

Did you see Joe's video for his song "Here Kitty Kitty"??? Because holy shiatballs it's epic!

This series totally scratched the itch left after McMillion$ ended.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm two episodes into this show, it's freaking crazy!

Regarding the people in this doc: I don't think there's a writer alive that could dream up these absolute freaks.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: propasaurus: I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side

Rick Kirkham, the guy who was filming the reality show is the only person I feel bad for.

Also, wait till you get to Carole's second husband.


Kirkham worked for Bill O'Reilly's old tabloid TV show, and brought that depth of production savvy to help Joe get his message out. Well, sure, it was just to an audience of 80 viewers on the Internet, but still.
The only person so far I feel somewhat sorry for is the gal that seems to have gotten out of Antle's sex cult.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beyondmycontrol: propasaurus: brantgoose: From another article:

Joe Exotic's real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. While he's known by the nickname Joe Exotic, the unconventional zookeeper was born in 1963 as Joseph Schreibvogel but obviously that doesn't make for a good stage name.5 hours ago

I thought he looked French Canadian, but I will accept German seeing as he has a thing for gay tiger-wrangling.

Mind you, Passage could be a French Name, although Maldonado looks Spanish to me.

Maldonado is his husband's name, I believe.

As is Passage


Yeah he took the last name of his second and third husbands to make bill collecting harder.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Irving Maimway: propasaurus: I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side

Rick Kirkham, the guy who was filming the reality show is the only person I feel bad for.

Also, wait till you get to Carole's second husband.

Kirkham worked for Bill O'Reilly's old tabloid TV show, and brought that depth of production savvy to help Joe get his message out. Well, sure, it was just to an audience of 80 viewers on the Internet, but still.
The only person so far I feel somewhat sorry for is the gal that seems to have gotten out of Antle's sex cult.


Yeah, she's a good egg.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

suid: "Openly gay" "polygamist".  (head explodes!)  There's an oxymoron for the ages.

Unless he means that he's married to a bunch of guys..


Yeah, that's what it means
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The tiger is all "Yeah, I know. You need earplugs to look at this guy's shirt."
 
ieerto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: brantgoose


I thought he looked French Canadian, but I will accept German seeing as he has a thing for gay tiger-wrangling.

How does he know when the tiger is gay?


When it wears suspendees and a brar, sleeps all night, works all day, etc.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: With the amount of coverage that stupid Netflix doc is getting you'd think it was The Office Orifice or something.


ftfy
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OldRod: an openly gay polygamist tiger wrangler-turned-felon

I think I can say with 100% confidence that those words have never been uttered in that particular order before.


I think that is how Siegfried and Roy were introduced during their holiday sing along.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No. This asshole should get no goddam attention at all. Anybody who keeps private tigers needs to be fed to them. Anybody that desperate for attention should be lobotomised and given a job in the white house. Anybody who goes out in public like that should be flambéed. Crimes against hair, crimes against clothes, crimes against big cats, crimes against language, crimes against crimes against nature... hell, let's invent time travel and irradiate all four of his grandfathers' balls. Just cleanse the hominid line of this fleck of bellowing offal.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
SUID:
"Openly gay" "polygamist".  (head explodes!)  There's an oxymoron for the ages.

Unless he means that he's married to a bunch of guys..

That's exactly what he means (he is only married to 2 guys that I know of)
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I'm only one episode in. It's farking crazy. Each character introduced is worse than the last. Like there's not a single good person involved on any side


So the Redneck Seinfeld?
 
maxx2112
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yesterday, I hadn't heard of this guy.

Today, I've seem him in several internet memes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ 14:59?
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're two episodes in and it is easily the craziest thing I've seen in ages. Like stated above, all the major players are absolutely insane. I wish I'd paid more attention in my psych classes to try to diagnose them. Cult leaders, fetishists, multiple-limb amputees, gun nuts, and some pretty animals all in one show.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I find it a bit disturbing that I already know who this is.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image image 653x489]

What is it with gay guys and tigers?


It's one way for them to get some pussy!
 
