 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Good news New Yorkers if you need some fresh air but want to avoid crowds because of the coronavirus, drop by Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, which has extended its visiting hours. Who knows, you may even get there sooner than later   (nytimes.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Brooklyn, Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Green-Wood Cemetery, New York City, Green-Wood, main entrance, Prospect Park, Fifth Avenue  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 4:05 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And, hey, the rows are at least six feet apart, so there's your handy social distancing benchmark!
 
Dakai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People are dying to get for some fresh air!
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A problem we're seeing in SE PA is that all the state parks are closed, so that is concentrating people into the few public, outdoors areas. I just want to walk in the woods with no people mucking about damnit!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least in a cemetery they're not just passed out under a bush.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's so popular, I've heard people were dying to get in!

/Tip a waitress once this whole COVID thing ends.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And, hey, the rows are at least six feet apart, so there's your handy social distancing benchmark!


You're probably thinking of the well-known "6 feet under". Usually spaces between graves is about 4 feet. Grave depth is between 4-6 feet.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's a more contemplative, less recreational one..."

It's a less It's a less recreational cemetery.  Got it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.