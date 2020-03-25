 Skip to content
Mike Huckabee on on Waffle House closings: "God help us all, the end is near"
33
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish someone would smother him.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im glad we have the country's 4th best game show host running things instead of the person who has dedicated her professional political career to issues of health care.

When I think of all the stupid, inbred racists who voted for Trump because they thought he actually gave a shiat about them dying off by the thousands because of his bungling incompetence, well, its one of those things that would be sad if it wasn't so funny.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read somewhere that Waffle Houses used to not have front door locks. I think it came up in a story about trying to keep people out of one after a robbery, so they could process the crime scene.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huck-o-Humor 2000 cranked out another good one.

Just be careful with those 80 column cards, Mike.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah!

Plague, Comet, gonna be a trifecta pretty soon, then a quinella, then a....   See where this is heading?

In the back of the Bible out front should have told ya!
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Waffle House closing is definitely the 4th horseman."

On a sticky horse he rides.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, he really said that? He's higher on the white trash index than I thought.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I wish someone would smother him.


And scatter and chunk him.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Huckabee is a dumb motherfarker. The whole country is essentially on fire and he's mocking the part he doesn't care about.
 
Northern
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I've never been to a WH, and don't take MH seriously.  He also failed as a father.  His purpose in life to me is to act as a living reminder that false piety is a real thing.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He's a jerk but he's not wrong about Waffle House,

https://kottke.org/19/09/how-does-waf​f​le-house-stay-open-during-disasters
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Huckabee is a dumb motherfarker. The whole country is essentially on fire and he's mocking the part he doesn't care about.


What's his Fark name?

One of us. One of us.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waffle house sucks. French fries, you assholes. Serve them.
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mike Huckabee is on my (long) list of people I wish other people would ignore.
 
The Brains
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: Waffle house sucks. French fries, you assholes. Serve them.



Yes, they should totally add fryers (which would require the reconfiguration of every single store at great, great cost) because they don't have your unimaginative grease sponge of choice (that you can't mix onions and jalapenos into)

Username checks out.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he only would have thought and prayed harder...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think this is what, the 5th sign of the apocalypse?

"the person who has dedicated her professional political career to issues of health care."  Who's that?  Hillary dedicated her professional political career to becoming president.

/Some people need to understand tongue in cheek... sheesh.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Brains: colon_canoe: Waffle house sucks. French fries, you assholes. Serve them.


Yes, they should totally add fryers (which would require the reconfiguration of every single store at great, great cost) because they don't have your unimaginative grease sponge of choice (that you can't mix onions and jalapenos into)

Username checks out.


I love their hash browns. WH is the first place I go to eat whenever I go back to GA to visit.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go lick some doorknobs, Mike.
 
Stone Meadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't get the Waffle House attraction. Every one I've ever seen has these dripping grease covered windows.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/grosses me out
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: I don't get the Waffle House attraction. Every one I've ever seen has these dripping grease covered windows.

[Fark user image 850x477]

/grosses me out


You mean condensation? The water that forms on glass when there's a big difference between the temperature inside and the temperature outside and high humidity?

What are you, 9 years old? Seriously?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mike Huckabee is sooooo fat his end is near everybody.

When he sits around the Waffle House, he really sits AROUND the Waffle House.

/got nuthin
//but he is really fat
 
The Brains
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was going to drink this ice water until I realized that the glass was covered in grease!!!


mediashower.comView Full Size
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey fat boy. Neither you nor your bloated obese progeny need anymore waffles.

Ever.
 
The Brains
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rarely do I ever farkie somebody, but this one has to be saved.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(In Waffle House yellow, of course)
 
ComaToast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would check the Big Mac Index instead. It measures how worldwide economies are shiatting bricks right now.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I wish someone would smother him.


Smother him?  With what?  Quick-drying cement?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: I don't get the Waffle House attraction. Every one I've ever seen has these dripping grease covered windows.

[Fark user image image 850x477]

/grosses me out


Mmmmmm, grease
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Diogenes: I wish someone would smother him.

Smother him?  With what?  Quick-drying cement?


That works
 
