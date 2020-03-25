 Skip to content
(St. George News)   Here's a good idea: don't hide in a farking dumpster on trash pickup day
    More: Dumbass, Utah, Cannabis, Narcotic, Brayden Bowler of Las Vegas, state Route, Reynaldo Alvarez, Beaver County Sheriff Cameron Noel, report of an attempted home invasion  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" that's a waste of a perfectly good white boy"
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Subby.  But it's not like I'm going to risk taking Uber of Lyft right now.

Necessity is the mother of invention.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass Glenn
 
Two16
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: " that's a waste of a perfectly good white boy"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: " that's a waste of a perfectly good white boy"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dumpster sounds like exactly the right place for them subby.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Self-correcting problem.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"They're gang affiliated people out of Las Vegas," Noel said. "Dangerous, dangerous people."

The people in those mug shots certainly don't look dangerous. What gang are they in exactly? This one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A decade ago this dipshiat stole two laptops from the Walmart in my hometown, then hid in the dumpster for hours. He eluded the police, but sure enough he got picked up by a trash truck and hauled off. He called a friend from inside the truck, who called the cops on him. He got crushed twice before they got him out. Spent weeks in the hospital before getting sentenced to six months for the theft. I suspect it was not worth the attempt. Pretty sure the story was on Fark...

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ernest Scared Stupid (1991 movie clip) Going out with the trash
Youtube Pq-aJvNf0I8
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
musingsofamiddleagedgeek.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's time for another

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oops
Youtube vlEqqnc8y5s
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.