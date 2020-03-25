 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   January 2020: Ban plastic shopping bags. March 2020: Ban reusable shopping bags. Facepalm after careful hand washing   (boston.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Health care, Massachusetts, 1962, 1968, 2006, 1976, 1982, 1990  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 2:30 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're providing traditional grocery bags at the places where reusable bags have been banned, free of charge. Considering that grocery stores are one of the few businesses that need to remain open, removing a potential vector for contagion seems like a pretty good idea.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By this logic, clearly letting people go to work, restaurants, bars, movies, parks, beaches etc. was always a bad idea and aren't we lucky we figured that out?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I only use reusable bags at self-checkout and then I place them in the washing machine
 
Nogale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been waging a war against plastic bags for years. This week, my husband and I went grocery shopping and because of the plague decided to opt for plastic. It really drove home how much those things suck for their designated purpose -- they don't carry much, they rip easily, you either have to carry a ton or double up. I always have a reusable bag in my purse - it has a stretchy flap sewn on the handle so it rolls up into a neat bundle smaller than a pair of socks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: I only use reusable bags at self-checkout and then I place them in the washing machine


I never clean mine and think some of them could now be considered alive.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, we rediscovered why we switched to plastic wrapping and single-use containers in the first place!
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So by subby's logic, since it's appropriate for me to fire a gun downrange at a firing range when I've paid for admission during normal business hours, it's therefore appropriate for me to fire a gun in any direction under any conditions at any time?

... his family's weddings must be more exciting than an Al Quaeda barbecue after a major terrorist attack.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Hey, we rediscovered why we switched to plastic wrapping and single-use containers in the first place!


Because paper was more expensive?

Seriously, we switched to plastic grocery bags because they were far cheaper to produce than paper grocery bags - and most stores still offer paper grocery bags, although you may be charged for them.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Hey, we rediscovered why we switched to plastic wrapping and single-use containers in the first place!


Paper is better in most cases
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Our town isn't recycling anymore either.  My wife went to the dump and it was just "everything in the big hopper".
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cagey B: They're providing traditional grocery bags at the places where reusable bags have been banned, free of charge. Considering that grocery stores are one of the few businesses that need to remain open, removing a potential vector for contagion seems like a pretty good idea.


Your common sense will not be tolerated.

KAG
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Coming soon.....grocery store chic:

startrekchallenge.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Don't take your gloves off.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: This text is now purple: Hey, we rediscovered why we switched to plastic wrapping and single-use containers in the first place!

Paper is better in most cases


The bag switch came from a misguided notion about saving trees.

Ironic in this time of toilet paper hoarding.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: So by subby's logic, since it's appropriate for me to fire a gun downrange at a firing range when I've paid for admission during normal business hours, it's therefore appropriate for me to fire a gun in any direction under any conditions at any time?

... his family's weddings must be more exciting than an Al Quaeda barbecue after a major terrorist attack.


Huh?
 
Pew
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The grocery store near me ran out of plastic produce bags. It's only a matter of time before stores run out of plastic grocery bags. Then what?
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pew: The grocery store near me ran out of plastic produce bags. It's only a matter of time before stores run out of plastic grocery bags. Then what?


Can you juggle?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.