Here's a list of journalists who can explain the coronavirus pandemic better than most. Check out what they're saying
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fake news!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
vaticannews.vaView Full Size

"send me your little boys and girls to molest"
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
3 out of 5.. maybe.   FactCheck.org and Vox are off the list.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Forget the "journalists" and read this:

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/impe​r​ial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fell​owships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-m​odelling-16-03-2020.pdf
 
portnoyd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wish they'd share the journalists at the bottom.
 
hogans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Science reporters, eh?
 
patrick767
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dwrash: 3 out of 5.. maybe.   FactCheck.org and Vox are off the list.


Oh right. I forgot. Fact checking sites are biased against right wingers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn those facts and their liberal bias!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, they're hawt.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nicolas Kristof of the NYTimes is my go to for well-written covid information.  His only downfall is he writes infrequently.
 
John Buck 41
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a very low bar.
 
Magnus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: Also, they're hawt.


Do you have a dry cough?  High fever?  Bad eye sight?
 
dkimball
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This one works for her school paper and she touched her face...she's off the list
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Donald McNeil. Rachel's had him on a few times. Very well spoken. Reminds me a ton of Stephen King when I see him. I think he picked up on the company that's been tracking fevers.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnus: Destructor: Also, they're hawt.

Do you have a dry cough?  High fever?  Bad eye sight?


I have realistic standards.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Forget the "journalists" and read this:

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imper​ial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fell​owships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-m​odelling-16-03-2020.pdf


Stop posting that nonsense in every thread. It's already been debunked, by Bill Gates ffs.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry. They're too homely looking.
Fake news should be served with a slice of cheesecake to be believed. Because God is supposed to be a blond female. Or something.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Forget the "journalists" and read this:

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imper​ial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fell​owships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-m​odelling-16-03-2020.pdf


Well there it is.  I've been looking for that thing.

FTA:

"Analyses of data from China as well as data from those returning on repatriation flights suggest that 40-50% of infections were not identified as cases12. This may include asymptomatic infections, mild disease and a level of under-ascertainment. We therefore assume that two-thirds of cases are sufficiently symptomatic to self-isolate (if required by policy) within 1 day of symptom onset, and a mean delay from onset of symptoms to hospitalisation of 5 days. The age-stratified proportion of infections that require hospitalisation and the infection fatality ratio (IFR) were obtained from an analysis of a subset of cases from China12 . These estimates were corrected for non-uniform attack rates by age and when applied to the GB population result in an IFR of 0.9% with 4.4% of infections hospitalised (Table 1)."

I'm not sure I agree with these assumptions.
 
