(CNN)   Fiery Manhole Explosion unrelated to Taco Bell for once   (cnn.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the name of my Village People/Red Hot Chili Peppers mashup band!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Friday night at Travolta's house?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How can you be certain, subby? Maybe the guys down there had taco bell for breakfast!
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That's the name of my Village People/Red Hot Chili Peppers mashup band!


*shakes tiny fists*
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
/got nothing
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...or gay porn... according to my friend
 
gojirast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That's the name of my Village People/Red Hot Chili Peppers mashup band!


Godsdamnit, That's  exactly the one I was gonna do

/ tiny fist
// tiny fistbump
/// slashies
 
