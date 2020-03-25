 Skip to content
'Cacophony of coughing': Inside NYC's virus-besieged ERs
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The thing about the US medical system is that every feature of it is designed to maximize profit and cut costs. There's no spare capacity in the system by design because, by design, no-one wants to pay for it.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On their best day, you do not want to be in a NYC ER.
 
Spindle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Megadeth album ever
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."
/10 out of 10!
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Cacophony of coughing' is the name of my all-octogenarian acapella Severed Heads tribute band.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry.


Your local ER will be like this in a week or two, depending.
 
Myria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're totally going to be open for business by April 15, mhmm.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myria: We're totally going to be open for business by April 15, mhmm.


No, believe me, President Trump is absolutely right that we'll be open by May 1st. You don't believe me? Just wait until Memorial Day!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: The thing about the US medical system is that every feature of it is designed to maximize profit and cut costs. There's no spare capacity in the system by design because, by design, no-one wants to pay for it.


Which nation has a 9x reservoir of spare capacity?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?


I suspect the ER is their health care provider.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fear mongering accomplished
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?


They'll still tell you to go to the hospital if you're really really sick.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?

I suspect the ER is their health care provider.


That's (not really) fine, but they aren't supposed to show up if they have symptoms.

At least that's the direction I've seen here in WA.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we start seeing any sort of mass deaths (which we will), I still have a hard time imagining anything other than a nationwide lockdown. Maybe I'm wrong - after all, things can always get worse.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?


Considering that people, all over the country, aren't listening to what they've been advised to do, are you really that surprised?
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe shelter at home orders aren't as effective when people live 4 to a studio apt.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?

Considering that people, all over the country, aren't listening to what they've been advised to do, are you really that surprised?


Who do the 65M without insurance call?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Once we start seeing any sort of mass deaths (which we will), I still have a hard time imagining anything other than a nationwide lockdown.


Maybe. We didn't in 1918 -- it was run at state/county/city levels, and that was with a wartime government.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: The thing about the US medical system is that every feature of it is designed to maximize profit and cut costs. There's no spare capacity in the system by design because, by design, no-one wants to pay for it.


No-one including, let's be clear, state and Federal governments.

For things the government takes seriously - like electrical power - the government pays for capacity.  For example in NY, there is an electricity market where current electrical needs are met by suppliers.  And there is a separate capacity market where the state buys capacity from electrical suppliers... who are then required to offer that on the market every day (doesn't have to be bought and generated, just offered).  The result of the above is if the capacity is needed, the capability is there.

The above example is commercial, but in a pure public system like single payer, the need to pay for capacity doesn't go away.  Governments are either willing to pay for that capacity or they aren't, and in the US for heatlhcare, historically they have not.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wendigogo: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?

Considering that people, all over the country, aren't listening to what they've been advised to do, are you really that surprised?

Who do the 65M without insurance call?


Try 27.5 million people or 8.5% of the general population.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pic from waiting room:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: gaslight: The thing about the US medical system is that every feature of it is designed to maximize profit and cut costs. There's no spare capacity in the system by design because, by design, no-one wants to pay for it.

No-one including, let's be clear, state and Federal governments.

For things the government takes seriously - like electrical power - the government pays for capacity.  For example in NY, there is an electricity market where current electrical needs are met by suppliers.  And there is a separate capacity market where the state buys capacity from electrical suppliers... who are then required to offer that on the market every day (doesn't have to be bought and generated, just offered).  The result of the above is if the capacity is needed, the capability is there.

The above example is commercial, but in a pure public system like single payer, the need to pay for capacity doesn't go away.  Governments are either willing to pay for that capacity or they aren't, and in the US for heatlhcare, historically they have not.


The US energy grid has a 20% excess supply.

If you assume 7% of the US population will need a hospital admission (10% hospitalization rate, 70% acquisition), you're at 60% excess on the your annual hospitalization rate, and if it occurs across three months, you're at 550% over-capacity.

No one maintains that much headroom.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Wobambo: Once we start seeing any sort of mass deaths (which we will), I still have a hard time imagining anything other than a nationwide lockdown.

Maybe. We didn't in 1918 -- it was run at state/county/city levels, and that was with a wartime government.


Did we understand as much about transmission back then? I know Americans are dumb, but I don't think they're so dumb they'd mindlessly go along with millions dying while other countries show dealing with this like intelligent adults works. Cause if they are, oh my god I need to get out of this place.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wendigogo: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?

Considering that people, all over the country, aren't listening to what they've been advised to do, are you really that surprised?

Who do the 65M without insurance call?

Try 27.5 million people or 8.5% of the general population.


My mistake.

Yeah, we can just ignore those 27.5 million. They're clearly not important. I was worried that we were, you know, actually talking about a lot of people!
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: The thing about the US medical system is that every feature of it is designed to maximize profit and cut costs. There's no spare capacity in the system by design because, by design, no-one wants to pay for it.


This is the case in other systems as well.  In Canada, where they have public healthcare, you can be penalized monetarily for calling an ambulance for a non-emergent situation.  Ambulances are a finite resource, and every ambulance wasting their time on your broken finger that you could've just had someone drive you to urgent care for is potentially someone else's life saving care.  They're not going to have 600 ambulances idling and waiting to go at all times because someone might call 911 for a minor injury.

It's not all that different in an emergency room.  There are plenty of public and non-profit hospitals that are having the exact same issues because paying people to sit on the sidelines is something that taxpayers and elected officials don't want, either, because they also have bottom lines to tend to.  Pay a doctor to sit around waiting for a 100 year epidemic or put that money into a myriad of other things that hospitals also need much more urgently?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

gaslight: The thing about the US medical system is that every feature of it is designed to maximize profit and cut costs. There's no spare capacity in the system by design because, by design, no-one wants to pay for it.


Back in reality

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Myria: We're totally going to be open for business by April 15, mhmm.


Well, since it's three days after Easter, maybe the dead will have risen by then.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wobambo: This text is now purple: Wobambo: Once we start seeing any sort of mass deaths (which we will), I still have a hard time imagining anything other than a nationwide lockdown.

Maybe. We didn't in 1918 -- it was run at state/county/city levels, and that was with a wartime government.

Did we understand as much about transmission back then? I know Americans are dumb, but I don't think they're so dumb they'd mindlessly go along with millions dying while other countries show dealing with this like intelligent adults works. Cause if they are, oh my god I need to get out of this place.


Some of it was because people couldn't work remotely in 1918. Some of it was because there was a war on, and not producing and not moving things around was simply not an option. Some of it was because pandemics were just more common prior to the 1950s and people just got on with life.

This doesn't mean things were wide-open. It just means shutdowns were at the city or state level. Denver, Seattle, Green Bay, and the Texarkana area shut down for months. Chicago for weeks. At its height, Chicago was losing 700 people per day.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bhcompy: In Canada, where they have public healthcare, you can be penalized monetarily for calling an ambulance for a non-emergent situation.


Oh, they penalize you in the US, too.
 
patrick767
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Read a Twitter thread yesterday from Dr. Craig Spencer at NY Presbyterian hospital. He's also on the board of Doctors Without Borders USA. He treated ebola patients in Africa a few years back, contracted ebola, and was treated in NY. He talked about what a typical day is like at the hospital now and concluded with, "I survived ebola. I fear Covid-19." CNN story on it here.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wendigogo: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wendigogo: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't the orders to stay home and contact your health care provider if you had symptoms?

Considering that people, all over the country, aren't listening to what they've been advised to do, are you really that surprised?

Who do the 65M without insurance call?

Try 27.5 million people or 8.5% of the general population.

My mistake.

Yeah, we can just ignore those 27.5 million. They're clearly not important. I was worried that we were, you know, actually talking about a lot of people!


That is considerably less than the ridiculous number you provided. No one said anything about ignoring anyone.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: gaslight: The thing about the US medical system is that every feature of it is designed to maximize profit and cut costs. There's no spare capacity in the system by design because, by design, no-one wants to pay for it.

Back in reality

[Fark user image 850x1062]


No problem, friend. I'm talk about capacity not acuity. Secondly, the US tends to define critical care beds differently from everyone else, probably because if there's even a hint that they didn't go all out, clouds of lawyers will blot the sun. US ICU beds can often defined by staffing availability not how the patient in it needs to be treated.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: Pic from waiting room:

[Fark user image 640x274]


I thought Snake Plisskin was dead from coronavirus.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: [Fark user image 482x630]


I too can come up with utterly obtuse charts if the need rises. Mine would look like a middle finger though.

What exactly is that supposed to prove? That we have a large population? What would China's number be? You'd think you'd count the percentage of those infected who have passed, not of a generic 100,000.
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jurodan: MugzyBrown: [Fark user image 482x630]

I too can come up with utterly obtuse charts if the need rises. Mine would look like a middle finger though.

What exactly is that supposed to prove? That we have a large population? What would China's number be? You'd think you'd count the percentage of those infected who have passed, not of a generic 100,000.


A log graph of infections, deaths, and recoveries per capita would be intriguing.
 
