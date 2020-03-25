 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "Crime wave of coronavirus-related incidents have surfaced across the UK with brazen thieves stealing food supplies from the elderly and police officers being 'coughed at' in the street as the country continues to battle the pandemic"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those thieves might not be so brazen if they knew their victims might shoot them dead in self defense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of the elderly or police officers.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Those thieves might not be so brazen if they knew their victims might shoot them dead in self defense.

[Fark user image image 272x185]


No, they'd just shoot first.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russell Howard on the Papers - Mock the Week - BBC Two
Youtube Hq5_joo5l5I
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Those thieves might not be so brazen if they knew their victims might shoot them dead in self defense.

[Fark user image 272x185]


God why do assholes have to come out of the woodwork to protect their god damn guns at a time like this? Fark off, Gomer.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Happening in the States also.

NJ man arrested after allegedly coughing on Wegmans employee, claims he has COVID-19

New Jersey woman allegedly coughed on police officers and told them she had infected them with coronavirus after being arrested.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I understand that a sharp rap in the face with a collapsible baton can do wonders for that coughing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Apparently someone licked some cash and stuck in on a cashier's counter when she tried to confront him about a "2 per customer" limit.

These people need to be hit with the biggest legal hammer available.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Those thieves might not be so brazen if they knew their victims might shoot them dead in self defense.

[Fark user image 272x185]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fumb duck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bfi.org.ukView Full Size
It wasn't supposed to be a documentary
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: God why do assholes have to come out of the woodwork to protect their god damn guns at a time like this? Fark off, Gomer.


Because the cops have stopped responding to most calls.
Good luck.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Il Douchey: Those thieves might not be so brazen if they knew their victims might shoot them dead in self defense.

[Fark user image 272x185]

God why do assholes have to come out of the woodwork to protect their god damn guns at a time like this? Fark off, Gomer.


You can't protect your toilet paper if you don't protect your guns!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Il Douchey: Those thieves might not be so brazen if they knew their victims might shoot them dead in self defense.

[Fark user image 272x185]

God why do assholes have to come out of the woodwork to protect their god damn guns at a time like this? Fark off, Gomer.


I dunno.  Why do assholes think a pandemic and impending economic crisis is the time to slide money into a economic rescue bill to fun the Kennedy Center for the performing arts?

World's full of assholes.  Get used to it.  It seems like they're on the march, scared, and self serving.....
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LockeOak: Il Douchey: Those thieves might not be so brazen if they knew their victims might shoot them dead in self defense.

[Fark user image 272x185]

[Fark user image 600x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A class war in the UK!?! No it's a tragedy of the commons.
 
JNowe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Peki: Apparently someone licked some cash and stuck in on a cashier's counter when she tried to confront him about a "2 per customer" limit.

These people need to be hit with the biggest legal hammer available.


FTFY
 
