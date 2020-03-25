 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "Hola, señor comerciante. Por favor, venda a mi perro algunos Cheetos, del tipo naranja, no de los rojos, están demasiado calientes. Tiene $20 en su collar. ADVERTENCIA: Morderá si no se trata bien. Su vecino del frente". (pics)   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, 2003 singles, Dog, English-language films, The Help, Twitter, Snack food, Antonio Muoz, help of his pet chihuahua  
•       •       •

1030 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 6:42 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
no quiere taco bell?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
donde esta, casa de Pepe?

/steve martin
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
El Fako.
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's going on? I don't read German so well
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, this didn't happen.
 
70Ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could at least got him some doggie treats, But he had to cut him out.
Five people, one Guitar!
Youtube EjA7BCKZ1Ag
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Um, how is that dog going to carry anything heavier than a tube of lipstick?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: Um, how is that dog going to carry anything heavier than a tube of lipstick?


Half of all dogs are already carrying a tube of lipstick.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You do not want to piss off a Chihuahua. They will draw blood in the blink of an eye.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Goddammit.  Now I want Cheetos.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Goddammit.  Now I want Cheetos.


the Aldi knock off is way better. And by better I do mean better, it's not better because it's worse, i'm not a hipster. I prefer the texture and the flavor over cheetos. doesn't hurt that it's cheap, either.
 
petec
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read that in Cheech's voice, I'm still laughing...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I should learn more spanish.

/ I recognize just enough to have no idea what it's actually talking about
 
cwheelie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I should learn more spanish.

/ I recognize just enough to have no idea what it's actually talking about


Que?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I should learn more spanish.

/ I recognize just enough to have no idea what it's actually talking about


No comprende, it's a riddle
Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I should learn more spanish.

/ I recognize just enough to have no idea what it's actually talking about


Hi Mr. Cashier:
Please send by my dog some Cheetos of the orange type, not of the red, they are too hot. He has $20 in his collar. WARNING: He will bite if you don't treat him well. 
Your neighbor out front

/literal translation, best I can
//only had to look up "demasiado"
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peki: AquaTatanka: I should learn more spanish.

/ I recognize just enough to have no idea what it's actually talking about

Hi Mr. Cashier:
Please send by my dog some Cheetos of the orange type, not of the red, they are too hot. He has $20 in his collar. WARNING: He will bite if you don't treat him well. 
Your neighbor out front

/literal translation, best I can
//only had to look up "demasiado"


I stumbled not knowing 'perro'


Would've made more sense  About the $20 in the collar.

/and now I know the word
// I took Japanese in school
 
GodComplex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I should learn more spanish.

/ I recognize just enough to have no idea what it's actually talking about


My limited experience is that any native speaker you'd associate with also speaks English. And anyone who doesn't speak English is rather hostile and belligerent to non native speakers.

Unless you really like Spanisg media, then go for it.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.