(New York Daily News)   If you defy your area's coronavirus lockdown, you could get A: Arrested? B: Sick? or C: Eaten by crocodiles?   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can we feed the crocodiles the remaining idiots?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good with C. Do we have enough crocodiles?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Ohio they will issue you a citation and scold you.  Unless you are a minority in which case the scolding is being accosted upside your head with a baton.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop resisting motherfarker.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm good with C. Do we have enough crocodiles?


We seem to have more idiots. I think we need to import some.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make trips to the store on my motorcycle and I take the scenic route. It's for mental health reasons. Being stuck inside so much is a drag.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he won't make that mistake again, will he?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a Grue I suppose.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: In Ohio they will issue you a citation and scold you.  Unless you are a minority in which case the scolding is being accosted upside your head with a baton.


Wow. That sounds like Texas.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm good with C. Do we have enough crocodiles?

We seem to have more idiots. I think we need to import some.


Why would we need more idiots?

\ Oh.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: I make trips to the store on my motorcycle and I take the scenic route. It's for mental health reasons. Being stuck inside so much is a drag.


LOL. But we think it's okay to do it to humans for decades?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Quebec they're talking about a  maximum million dollar fine and three months in jail.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: synithium: In Ohio they will issue you a citation and scold you.  Unless you are a minority in which case the scolding is being accosted upside your head with a baton.

Wow. That sounds like Texas.


One is just slightly warmer than the other, but in general the same rules apply.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans who don't do social distancing should be made to wear Crocs in public.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was gonna be a Disney World story.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was delicious.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side at least he doesn't have to live in Rwanda any longer.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D: you get beaten but not arrested

Indian Cops Beat People Breaking Curfew During COVID-19 Outbreak
Youtube vFkXVDHwPA8
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wellreadneck: Here in Quebec they're talking about a  maximum million dollar fine and three months years in jail.


ftfm
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Crocodile - Monty Python
Youtube 8T7KWV73N3s
 
germ78
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That poor crocodile. I hope it didn't get coronavirus.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russia has been enforcing quarantines with Krokodil.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Self correcting problem
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Better than a Grue I suppose.


That's why I carry a mini flashlight on my keychain.
 
synithium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Self correcting problem


Yeah.  Not so far and not likely ever.

We are going to see more and more people act like brain dead idiots and laugh about it on my twitterfacetubeinstalink and this number will never go down until the faceless monster dies.  Which will be never.
 
