(GoodSAM)   UK Farkers: If you hadn't heard, the NHS is asking for volunteers for a variety of roles. The initial target of 250k registrants has already been met, but if you're able-bodied and available, please consider helping   (goodsamapp.org) divider line
    More: Hero, GoodSAM Services, Royal Voluntary Service, NHS Volunteer Responder, use of the GoodSAM Services, NHS Volunteer Responder App, National Health Service England, personal data, important information  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world can always use grave diggers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, the NHS is running out of PPE and needs this help because they're chronically underfunded but what's getting a disease compared to that?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The world can always use grave diggers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck Yea!
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I tried to volunteer in my area of Canada but I got a nice message saying volunteers are banned at least temporarily. I can understand that they don't want non-professionals underfoot. Maybe we can take this as a sign that things are under-control-ish in my area.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm high-risk myself (swine flu nearly killed me and left me with scarred lungs), but there are a couple of old folk in the neighbourhood I'm happy to help out with shopping. They have no online presence, so I order stuff for them and pick it up from the 'click and collect' drop-off.

It's not a lot, but I'm really trying to be careful. My daughter, her partner and my grandson have had it (luckily, we haven't been to see them in weeks because it's a hundred mile round trip) and have now recovered.
 
Polyonymous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because RTFA is for losers:

Those of you biatching about PPE, advocating gravedigging, and otherwise shiatting on things should be aware that the volunteer roles are primarily ancillary and involve things like helping make sure vulnerable populations are not suffering from being socially isolated (e.g., calling them to chat), delivering parcels of medicine and food (which can be done safely with minimal human contact and sterilisation supplies), and facilitating patient transport (again, minimal PPE with proper practices).

But hey, don't let reality get in the way of your misanthropic nihilism.

coonts.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Polyonymous: But hey, don't let reality get in the way of your misanthropic nihilism.


Look at the guy believing the government!

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Polyonymous: Because RTFA is for losers:

Those of you biatching about PPE, advocating gravedigging, and otherwise shiatting on things should be aware that the volunteer roles are primarily ancillary and involve things like helping make sure vulnerable populations are not suffering from being socially isolated (e.g., calling them to chat), delivering parcels of medicine and food (which can be done safely with minimal human contact and sterilisation supplies), and facilitating patient transport (again, minimal PPE with proper practices).

But hey, don't let reality get in the way of your misanthropic nihilism.

coonts.


Here in Ontario there was a story yesterday about med students organizing themselves and other students to help run errands for doctors and nurses so they don't have to waste their time getting groceries, walking dogs, etc.  That extra hour or two to freed up for work is a substantial improvement in efficiency for minimal cost.
 
Polyonymous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Here in Ontario there was a story yesterday about med students organizing themselves and other students to help run errands for doctors and nurses so they don't have to waste their time getting groceries, walking dogs, etc. That extra hour or two to freed up for work is a substantial improvement in efficiency for minimal cost.


That's good to hear. Over here, major stores (e.g., Tesco), are setting aside blocks of time (and possibly food?) for NHS workers who haven't got time to wait in line.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Polyonymous: Because RTFA is for losers:

Those of you biatching about PPE, advocating gravedigging, and otherwise shiatting on things should be aware that the volunteer roles are primarily ancillary and involve things like helping make sure vulnerable populations are not suffering from being socially isolated (e.g., calling them to chat), delivering parcels of medicine and food (which can be done safely with minimal human contact and sterilisation supplies), and facilitating patient transport (again, minimal PPE with proper practices).

But hey, don't let reality get in the way of your misanthropic nihilism.

coonts.


No, no, no. It's all about NHS and the socialist medicins and stuff. 'Murica have PPE equipment pouring out their ears. They'll probably send some over here like some sort of 'Lend-Lease' and claim they save our asses again like the last time.

Well, except the sensible/non-troll ones won't of course.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
AEDs dispatched by drone.  Clever.  Love it.
 
Loren
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Here in Ontario there was a story yesterday about med students organizing themselves and other students to help run errands for doctors and nurses so they don't have to waste their time getting groceries, walking dogs, etc. That extra hour or two to freed up for work is a substantial improvement in efficiency for minimal cost.


Sounds like a good idea.
 
