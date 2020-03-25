 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Tampa mayor issues stay-at-home order for city residents. Still not expected to slow down Fark's 'Florida' submissions   (fox13news.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Come on Chetoo and chief justice deploy the Marines. Please. I'll even vote for your dumb face in November
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Its not going to help. Most of the homes in Florida are on wheels.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only illness you are allowed to yell at people.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.