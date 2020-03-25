 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Out of desperation, NYU medical school offers early graduation to medical students so they can start treating coronavirus patients
    New York City, New York University, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York University's Langone Health  
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, the last three-six months of med school are all electives anyway including research and self-directed study. The practical aspects have been covered, so might as well advance to the job of true apprentice (intern) and start helping.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trial by fire! You live, you pass.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Match Day was last Friday. It's all senioritis after that.

Looks like NYU is covering licensing and malpractice in their own hospital.
 
blazemongr
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

RussianPotato
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kind of like what Iran did in the Iran Iraq war.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
doctor*

*NYU COVID
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

True but without an internship and residency they're about as useful as a puppy.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In WWII there were people designing aircraft parts who had been machinists and technicians in their civilian lives but lacked engineering degrees.  Senior engineers would peer review the work, which was much faster than doing it all themselves.

When peace broke out, the engineers who lacked degrees were sent to college to get them.

In an emergency you use whatever you have and whoever can do the job.  You can worry about the formal details later.
 
tchjdaedn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

What's wrong with puppies?  Puppies are nice to have around.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Send the youngest ones to the front lines, I guess.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What do you call the person who graduated last in their class from medical school?

Doctor.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nice yes, useful, no.

There is a reason deaths spike in July when the interns start.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Worst time to be a resident.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Attendings just sign off on anything the Resident presents?
 
