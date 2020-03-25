 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   "Knucklehead" charged with terroristic threats, harassment and obstruction after coughing on a supermarket employee and telling her he had coronavirus. The things people will do to not use their own toilet paper   (nj.com) divider line
14
    More: Asinine, New Jersey, Grocery store, United States, Police, George Falcone, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan, close personal relationship, Gov. Phil Murphy  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 2:41 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


looks like a racist and a red-hat.

https://newjerseyglobe.com/section-2/​m​an-charged-with-coughing-on-wegmans-em​ployee-telling-her-she-has-coronavirus​-has-history-of-pro-trump-racist-socia​l-media-posts/

checks out.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, my local store. We have a number of knuckleheads like this guy around here but most know how to behave in public.

I went there this morning and all the prepared food sections such as appetizing, the sandwich section etc were closed except for what was prepackaged. Now I wonder if that was because of him or they just did that as part of further restrictions, like keeping your distance at the cash registers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And they were STILL out of toilet paper!!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Son, prison is not going to be kind to you.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The use of the word "knucklehead" cracks me up. It is pretty much the only thing I call my ex when referring to him.  When my security clearance was being processed, they interviewed one of my best friends.  When asked about my ex husband, she said "Knucklehead?  I don't even remember his real name." I got a big laugh out of that when I ordered a copy of the background investigation report and saw that on the official record.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably just got fined $50 and has to pick up all the garbage
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Arrested for being an asshat seems overkill.... Just tase him for non compliance and move on

Wasting tax dollar dicking with this asshole
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alright. The employee gets 5 minutes, a big stick, and everyone has something they need to be working on over....there.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every one of these stories reminds me of Dan Savage's fine work for the Gary Bauer 2000 campaign.

https://www.salon.com/test/2000/01/25​/​savage_3/

It'd get him arrested today.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course, the employee needs to be tested. Just because this farkstick says he's not infected doesn't make it true. Hell, he may not even know it.

The cost of that test should go to the farkstick. If he wants want? Fine. Charge him for that one too.
 
nelson1352
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He can now go directly to jail where there is the COVID19.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freetomato: The use of the word "knucklehead" cracks me up. It is pretty much the only thing I call my ex when referring to him.  When my security clearance was being processed, they interviewed one of my best friends.  When asked about my ex husband, she said "Knucklehead?  I don't even remember his real name." I got a big laugh out of that when I ordered a copy of the background investigation report and saw that on the official record.


Wonder what he calls you, including the word knuckle.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

geggam: Arrested for being an asshat seems overkill.... Just tase him for non compliance and move on

Wasting tax dollar dicking with this asshole


Why not both dot jpg

And dude, crime is way down cuz everyone is home....let him go to jail and sit there as courts are largely closed.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

geggam: Arrested for being an asshat seems overkill.... Just tase him for non compliance and move on

Wasting tax dollar dicking with this asshole


Yeah, I was gonna suggest a good dose of pepper spray to "decontaminate" him, but taser works too.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.