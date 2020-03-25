 Skip to content
(Advertising Age)   ∩∩cDonalds
18
    More: Interesting, McDonald's, Creativity, Ad Age, Agency DPZ&T, logos of famous brands, own workers, Golden Arches, creative director Jure Tovrljan  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
slashfilm.comView Full Size


Arcs are off limits
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm Mc Avoding it!
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Umm so they ordered new signs and had people make them and put them up in the middle of a pandemic? Seems like their priorities might need to be adjusted.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [slashfilm.com image 750x422]

Arcs are off limits


That's a lot of underboob.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hooray for corporate pandering!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look!  It's the Jayne Mansfield Memorial!
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this one of those IHOb things; that as soon as the "promotion" is over, things will go back to normal and they will never speak of it again?
 
covfefe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Corporate Goatse!
 
GDubDub
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I dont get it.  What is there point?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The original McDonalds had separate arches that were actual arches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GDubDub: I dont get it.  What is there point?


That thar point?
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Intersection intersection c Donald's?

What's the order of operations on that?
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It looks like a kerning error.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just had a flashback to set theory notation.  Shudder.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
it's a panderemic
 
eviljimbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
better call would be to provide relief for their workers, but yeah thats AWESOME
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How's about just a single arch?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Woooot
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This has to be fake news, I was told that COVID-19 goes away in hot weather and we all know that Brazil is its summer right now.
 
