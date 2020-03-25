 Skip to content
(Hello! Magazine)   Your next online meeting is still an hour away so gather the family around and live-stream the Northern Lights. Everybody's happy   (hellomagazine.com) divider line
minnkat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can view the Northern Lights from various locations in Iceland, Alaska, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Greenland, Tasmania, or New Zealand.
Well THAT is impressive!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Direct link.

https://explore.org/livecams/aurora-b​o​realis-northern-lights/northern-lights​-cam/
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Northern Lights powered by EXPLORE.org
Youtube CwriDd8STdI

I wonder if this live YT link works.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aurora Borealis?  At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country?

/ *sets up his tablet in his kitchen.*
// No, you can't see it.
/// third slashie for steamed clams.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [YouTube video: Northern Lights powered by EXPLORE.org]
I wonder if this live YT link works.


It does! But we haven't really hit prime time yet.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Aurora Borealis?  At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country?

/ *sets up his tablet in his kitchen.*
// No, you can't see it.
/// third slashie for steamed clams.


Dude, leave the tablet. Your house is on fire!
 
Professor Science
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

carkiller: DrunkenGator: Aurora Borealis?  At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country?

/ *sets up his tablet in his kitchen.*
// No, you can't see it.
/// third slashie for steamed clams.

Dude, leave the tablet. Your house is on fire!


No, Mother.  it's just the gorillas freezing to death.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seymour! The house is on fire!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
EVERY FARKING VIDEO ever made of the northern lights is a sped up time lapse. Just once I'd like to see it at normal speed. A livestream is welcome.
 
