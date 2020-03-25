 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Video of blue whale sneezing and blasting overhead research drone with salvo of snot, leaving lens covered with the prints of whales   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Aren't they rich now or something?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
No, wait, that's whale puke I'm thinking of.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Note to self: exercise selective caution when Farking & eating a toaster strudel at the same time.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images.haarets.co.ilView Full Size

prints of whales?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Salvo of Snot is the name of my 90s California punk cover band.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Breathing = Sneezing!!!!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Blue Whale Snot is the name of my BOYC funk revival band!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it doesn't blow that thing out of the sky.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
... that wasn't snot. He just doesn't like to swallow.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can someone wipe down the prints of whales?

some_beer_drinker: [images.haarets.co.il image 609x343]
Wipe down the Prince of Wales???


Fark user imageView Full Size

"I don't think so..."
 
gojirast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 "Prints of Whales"

Prince Chuck Trifecta is now in play
 
ypsifly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

