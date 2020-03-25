 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Naples Daily News)   Thomas Edison once said, "There is only one Fort Myers in the United States, and there are 90 million people who are going to find it out," but he didn't predict what percentage of them would get infected as his historic home continues to operate   (naplesnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Lee County, Florida, Fort Myers, Florida, Better, sale of the 640-unit Retreat, unplanned collaboration, local development, Southwest Florida, personal attacks  
•       •       •

1093 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 9:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a real prick, huh?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've vacationed in the Ft.. Myers area for over 40 years. Only recently did we bother to go to the Edison/Ford houses. They are fantastic. Two of the richest men who ever lived and their vacation homes wouldn't make a splash in a typical suburb. But in their simplicity is an odd style and glimpse into how the world has twisted things in the last 100 years. I'm not romanticizing either Ford or Edison. Ford was a nasty piece of work and Edison was eager to take credit for the imagination and genius of others. But for 1/3 of the year, they showed that the ephemera our society is do dazzled with is idiotic.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, I could really go for some bacon and eggs.
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also bet Edison didn't anticipate Fort Myers becoming known by millions of people thanks to frequent appearances on C.O.P.S.

/Watch for the neon "God Is Love" sign
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, that was a horrible... site? Article scrawl?

What even was that?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fort Myers is a shiat pit. Old people and criminals.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: Fort Myers is a shiat pit. Old people and criminals.


Couple of good restaurants though. Blanc. Doc Ford's. Skip One.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Holy shiat, that was a horrible... site? Article scrawl?

What even was that?


It was incoherent.

Why are web sites getting worse?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We've vacationed in the Ft.. Myers area for over 40 years. Only recently did we bother to go to the Edison/Ford houses. They are fantastic. Two of the richest men who ever lived and their vacation homes wouldn't make a splash in a typical suburb. But in their simplicity is an odd style and glimpse into how the world has twisted things in the last 100 years. I'm not romanticizing either Ford or Edison. Ford was a nasty piece of work and Edison was eager to take credit for the imagination and genius of others. But for 1/3 of the year, they showed that the ephemera our society is do dazzled with is idiotic.


I live 1.5 hours up 75 and always love visiting the Edison/Ford compound, despite the realities you describe, which are concerning in 2020. But the gardens are glorious, and it must have been quite a time to spend with the two of them back then.

Another interesting day trip is Echo in N. Ft. Myers where they oversee ways to teach third world countries to overcome climactic problems so they can grow crops to nurture their communities.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
... and yet, he was wrong.

Virginia has a Fort Myers, too.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Fort Myers is a shiat pit. Old people and criminals.


What about old criminals?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: zeroman987: Fort Myers is a shiat pit. Old people and criminals.

What about old criminals?

[Fark user image image 640x480]


That's Cape Coral.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Loaded Six String: I also bet Edison didn't anticipate Fort Myers becoming known by millions of people thanks to frequent appearances on C.O.P.S.

/Watch for the neon "God Is Love" sign


da fuk are you talking about?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i live in fort myers. and edison was a giant asshole who stole 80% of his "inventions" and publically electrocuted a totally healthy elephant just to insult nikola tesla.

the edison home does have a pretty cool botanical collection though.

da fak was this article about?

why was this greened?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zeroman987: jtown: zeroman987: Fort Myers is a shiat pit. Old people and criminals.

What about old criminals?

[Fark user image image 640x480]

That's Cape Coral.


Then what's Naples?

The old tax dodgers?
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

luna1580: Loaded Six String: I also bet Edison didn't anticipate Fort Myers becoming known by millions of people thanks to frequent appearances on C.O.P.S.

/Watch for the neon "God Is Love" sign

da fuk are you talking about?


Fort Myers was a frequent location on C.O.P.S. On McGregor Blvd. there is a neon sign which states "God is love" which has been an informal landmark for over 50 years. Multiple google search results if you're curious to see it.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zeroman987: jtown: zeroman987: Fort Myers is a shiat pit. Old people and criminals.

What about old criminals?

[Fark user image image 640x480]

That's Cape Coral.


Except for the burrowing owls!
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

luna1580: i live in fort myers. and edison was a giant asshole who stole 80% of his "inventions" and publically electrocuted a totally healthy elephant just to insult nikola tesla.

the edison home does have a pretty cool botanical collection though.

da fak was this article about?

why was this greened?


I've lived in the Fort Myers area for 19 years. Well, technically Lehigh, where the critters are and the light is not.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.