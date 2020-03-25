 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Get down with the shutdown because it's the least bad option and the 'choose economy' folks look a lot like leopards   (theatlantic.com) divider line
74
    More: Obvious, Thomas Friedman, light of the economic damage, number of people, Donald Trump, World Health Organization, President Donald Trump, need of lifesaving treatment, public figures  
•       •       •

1321 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 10:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the government can't sustain the people through a 90 day emergency, they don't deserve to be the government.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the government can't sustain the people through a 90 day emergency, they don't deserve to be the government.


It's less can't than "don't wanna".
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "we choose the economy" folks are not being entirely honest?!

I'm glad The Atlantic is here to tells us these things.  Chewie, take the professor in the back and plug him into the hyperdrive...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing is, if you count all the asymptomatic people... the real death rate is probably less than a percent.

In italy we've seen that 99% of people dying were more than 65 years old and had at least one underlying condition.

So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine. But of course we wont do that because old people vote, have all the money and control most governments. So old people are more important than the rest of society apparently.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't get why people are in such a rush to get back to work. Can't they just tighten their belts and rely on their $180,000 annual investment income like everybody else?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the government can't sustain the people through a 90 day emergency, they don't deserve to be the government.


The federal government is headed by someone who doesn't deserve to be there? The hell you say!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Let it be state by state.

And when a few hundred thousand die, maybe then they'll learn.

And if they don't, they'll keep dying.

I don't care anymore. This is obviously a huge issue to anyone with a clue, and I have neither the time nor the tolerance to teach the terminally idiotic anymore.

You think this is fake news? Get out there! Work! Party! Live!

And don't you dare come begging to me when you need help.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the government can't sustain the people through a 90 day emergency, they don't deserve to be the government.


"the people" aren't their concern, the corporations are. If they thought they could get away with it and make a decent profit, a pretty good set of the assholes in charge would kidnap you in your sleep, grind you into mush and sell your remains as canned dog food.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Marcus Aurelius: If the government can't sustain the people through a 90 day emergency, they don't deserve to be the government.

It's less can't than "don't wanna".


Yeah this.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're at the point where we have to choose to pull the lever to either prevent the train from hitting one person or ten people and we have people that want to pull a lever that will somehow kill all eleven but keep the train car clean and safe.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine


so we're going to test 330 million people now?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nope. Let it be state by state.

And when a few hundred thousand die, maybe then they'll learn.

And if they don't, they'll keep dying.

I don't care anymore. This is obviously a huge issue to anyone with a clue, and I have neither the time nor the tolerance to teach the terminally idiotic anymore.

You think this is fake news? Get out there! Work! Party! Live!

And don't you dare come begging to me when you need help.


Except that farks all of us since the virus doesn't skip democrats.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You poors get back to work. I'll be in my bunker.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point, yes, there will be a cold-hearted, rational decision about the acceptable death toll in service of the economy. We make those decisions all the time. (We could virtually eliminate traffic fatalities by imposing a national speed limit of 10 mph with strict enforcement, but we don't want to.)

But that time is not now and it's not close. We're talking about millions. Seven digits, two commas.
 
phlegmjay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MinatoArisato013: Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.


While I don't want to defend Friedman's main idea-we should absolutely prioritize human life-herd immunity comes from a significantly large enough section of the population being immune such that the disease is effectively unable to be transmitted. That can come from a vaccine or from enough people having previously contracted and survived the disease.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Thing is, if you count all the asymptomatic people... the real death rate is probably less than a percent.

In italy we've seen that 99% of people dying were more than 65 years old and had at least one underlying condition.

So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine. But of course we wont do that because old people vote, have all the money and control most governments. So old people are more important than the rest of society apparently.


Jesus, no....

Yes 50% of carriers are asymptomatic BUT first, it's not just old people who get symptoms and require hospital care.  NYC is publishing stats showing 56% of emergent cases are under 50.

That often means oxygen or two weeks on a breathing tube.

So 80% of people going back is still a MASSIVE vector for millions of Americans of all ages in the hospital and hundreds of thousands if not millions die.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nope. Let it be state by state.

And when a few hundred thousand die, maybe then they'll learn.

And if they don't, they'll keep dying.


Depending on how bad it gets by state, this might change the number of representatives some states will have after the 2020 census.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nope. Let it be state by state.

And when a few hundred thousand die, maybe then they'll learn.

And if they don't, they'll keep dying.

I don't care anymore. This is obviously a huge issue to anyone with a clue, and I have neither the time nor the tolerance to teach the terminally idiotic anymore.

You think this is fake news? Get out there! Work! Party! Live!

And don't you dare come begging to me when you need help.


Uh no. The best hope remains to have a broad-ranging quarantine, with a massive financial relief package. States don't have nearly the ability to raise money that the Federal Government does, so we absolutely need things to happen at a federal level.
 
phlegmjay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phlegmjay: MinatoArisato013: Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.

While I don't want to defend Friedman's main idea-we should absolutely prioritize human life-herd immunity comes from a significantly large enough section of the population being immune such that the disease is effectively unable to be transmitted. That can come from a vaccine or from enough people having previously contracted and survived the disease.


To clarify: I think we should prioritize human life and maintain social distancing and more aggressive methods.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are at the "this is the Rapture folks; how dare you attempt to undermine it?" phase with some of these crazies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MinatoArisato013: Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.


Woah. Slow up. Don't you dare call him an economist. Friedman doesn't have ANY qualifications as far as I can tell
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate getting sick, even a cold can keep me on the low for weeks but it's nice to know there's a world turning to jump back on to when I feel better.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I need to know about the "choose economy" people is that Greg Abbott is one.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phlegmjay: MinatoArisato013: Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.

While I don't want to defend Friedman's main idea-we should absolutely prioritize human life-herd immunity comes from a significantly large enough section of the population being immune such that the disease is effectively unable to be transmitted. That can come from a vaccine or from enough people having previously contracted and survived the disease.


The problem is naturally built immunity takes far too long for it to be worth a damn for the most susceptible to the disease.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nope. Let it be state by state.

And when a few hundred thousand die, maybe then they'll learn.

And if they don't, they'll keep dying.

I don't care anymore. This is obviously a huge issue to anyone with a clue, and I have neither the time nor the tolerance to teach the terminally idiotic anymore.

You think this is fake news? Get out there! Work! Party! Live!

And don't you dare come begging to me when you need help.

Uh no. The best hope remains to have a broad-ranging quarantine, with a massive financial relief package. States don't have nearly the ability to raise money that the Federal Government does, so we absolutely need things to happen at a federal level.


Well then I got bad news for you.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nope. Let it be state by state.

And when a few hundred thousand die, maybe then they'll learn.

And if they don't, they'll keep dying.


If the idiots were just hurting themselves, I wouldn't care. Much. In general I don't see it as the job of government to protect grown-ass adults from injuring themselves by their unwise choices.

The problem is that the lives of the rest of us depend on people using common sense and following the advice of experts.  And a lot of "the rest of us" live in places like Oklahoma and Alabama, believe it or not.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the government can't sustain the people through a 90 day emergency, they don't deserve to be the government.


I'm sure once they get done with their ongoing fight over the stimulus package that includes like $1,200 per adult, they'll get right around to implementing something that would take care of all bills and expenses for people who can't afford them for the next 90 days. Assume they'll be delivering my unicorn any day now, too.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: We are at the "this is the Rapture folks; how dare you attempt to undermine it?" phase with some of these crazies.

[Fark user image image 425x548]

[pbs.twimg.com image 810x268]

[pbs.twimg.com image 829x420]


"Lead the way, asshole" seems like a reasonable response.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: We are at the "this is the Rapture folks; how dare you attempt to undermine it?" phase with some of these crazies.

[Fark user image image 425x548]

[pbs.twimg.com image 810x268]

[pbs.twimg.com image 829x420]


(0 o) you know liberty also goes away if your dead.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

phlegmjay: MinatoArisato013: Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.

While I don't want to defend Friedman's main idea-we should absolutely prioritize human life-herd immunity comes from a significantly large enough section of the population being immune such that the disease is effectively unable to be transmitted. That can come from a vaccine or from enough people having previously contracted and survived the disease.


There's a big flaw with this, and that's we don't know yet if you actually become immune to COVID-19 after being infected. There's some evidence showing only a weak, short-lived immunity to COVID-19 after catching it, allowing re-infection.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/​m​g24532754-600-can-you-catch-the-corona​virus-twice-we-dont-know-yet/
 
kbronsito
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Letting people die is good for the economy. Funeral homes employ casket manufacturers and florists and urn makers and grave diggers. All those workers will put money back into the economy. And of course undertaker is a wonderful career path with potential for advancement into professional wrestling.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine

so we're going to test 330 million people now?


Yes. We should. Crank up the test kits.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Marcus Aurelius: If the government can't sustain the people through a 90 day emergency, they don't deserve to be the government.

I'm sure once they get done with their ongoing fight over the stimulus package that includes like $1,200 per adult, they'll get right around to implementing something that would take care of all bills and expenses for people who can't afford them for the next 90 days. Assume they'll be delivering my unicorn any day now, too.


Your still waiting on your unicorn as well. I swear UPS is falling down on the job.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine. But of course we wont do that because old people vote, have all the money and control most governments. So old people are more important than the rest of society apparently.


The danger in that approach is the possibility that this damn thing mutates if we let it spread unabated among that 80+% of the population.  The less it spreads, the less likely it is we'll have to deal with it again in 6 months.

Viruses are not static.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine

so we're going to test 330 million people now?

Yes. We should. Crank up the test kits.


of course we should. but how
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: lolmao500: Thing is, if you count all the asymptomatic people... the real death rate is probably less than a percent.

In italy we've seen that 99% of people dying were more than 65 years old and had at least one underlying condition.

So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine. But of course we wont do that because old people vote, have all the money and control most governments. So old people are more important than the rest of society apparently.

Jesus, no....

Yes 50% of carriers are asymptomatic BUT first, it's not just old people who get symptoms and require hospital care.  NYC is publishing stats showing 56% of emergent cases are under 50.

That often means oxygen or two weeks on a breathing tube.

So 80% of people going back is still a MASSIVE vector for millions of Americans of all ages in the hospital and hundreds of thousands if not millions die.


How many of those are obese? Have diabetes? Vape? Smoke weed?

To make a real decision, as Fauci said, we need more data. Of course the GOP are nutjobs who want everybody to go catch it and die so they can make money off workers again without any regards for people's safety.

1. Make real statistics with all the data in Italy/NYC/Florida/South Korea... forget most of the data from China, its worthless since China lies, A LOT.
2. Use that data to see who can go back to work without danger
3. Crank up the hospitals capacity the more you can before that
4. Crank up the test capability to be able to test millions of people
5. You can't go to work until you've been tested
6. All those who are living with people at risk or are at risk get $$$ from the gov till we have a vaccine
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One would think the "greatest economy in history" would be resilient enough to handle a couple months off.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well how good will the economy be if 60% of the population gets sick all at once and clogs the hospitals. Yeah doubt much work will get done then other than dying and cremation. That will take longer to recover from than this.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine

so we're going to test 330 million people now?

Yes. We should. Crank up the test kits.


You hear that, everyone? We found our solution -- just test everyone in America now! It's so simple.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine

so we're going to test 330 million people now?

Yes. We should. Crank up the test kits.

of course we should. but how


Roche makes machines that can test 5000 people per day. The gov should take the rights to the machine, give it to every company that can produce it so we can have a machine or two in every hospital/town in the country.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Posted this yesterday
 
payattention
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
geekbikerskum -And a lot of "the rest of us" live in places like Oklahoma and Alabama, believe it or not.

I am sure others will tell you to just move where the health is... or just use your bootstraps. But we both know this is being used as a culling mechanism at this point. After all.. older people may vote those weasels into office, but once that deranged lunatic declares himself king for life, we will see who is left to stop him. Won't we?

Also, you and yours be well and stay vigilant... as you said, it is not those who are doing the right thing that are the problem...

not enough beer - Well then I got bad news for you.

Tell me about it...*sarcasm*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: There's a big flaw with this, and that's we don't know yet if you actually become immune to COVID-19 after being infected. There's some evidence showing only a weak, short-lived immunity to COVID-19 after catching it, allowing re-infection.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/m​g24532754-600-can-you-catch-the-corona​virus-twice-we-dont-know-yet/


I don't even know where to start but you know. Here's JAMA.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama​/​pages/coronavirus-alert

Here's the New England Journal of Medicine.

https://www.nejm.org/coronavirus

Here's the Lancet

https://www.thelancet.com/coronavirus​

All have made all of their journal articles/letters/comments regarding Covid-19/SARS-CoV-2 public.

Find citations for the hypothesis that we won't become immune.

BTW, if we won't? The right answer is to stop the lockdown and just go out there and accept that the human lifespan is dropping hard, because the only way to not get it would be to isolate from any human contact forever.
 
phlegmjay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: phlegmjay: MinatoArisato013: Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.

While I don't want to defend Friedman's main idea-we should absolutely prioritize human life-herd immunity comes from a significantly large enough section of the population being immune such that the disease is effectively unable to be transmitted. That can come from a vaccine or from enough people having previously contracted and survived the disease.

There's a big flaw with this, and that's we don't know yet if you actually become immune to COVID-19 after being infected. There's some evidence showing only a weak, short-lived immunity to COVID-19 after catching it, allowing re-infection.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/m​g24532754-600-can-you-catch-the-corona​virus-twice-we-dont-know-yet/


Absolutely true. Which is partly why I don't support Friedman's idea.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nope. Let it be state by state.

And when a few hundred thousand die, maybe then they'll learn.

And if they don't, they'll keep dying.

If the idiots were just hurting themselves, I wouldn't care. Much. In general I don't see it as the job of government to protect grown-ass adults from injuring themselves by their unwise choices.

The problem is that the lives of the rest of us depend on people using common sense and following the advice of experts.  And a lot of "the rest of us" live in places like Oklahoma and Alabama, believe it or not.


Its the inverse of the GOP talking head on TV mocking the deaths in NYC because its a blue area.... like, first that's ghoulish already, but you know Republicans live there, too, right?  Its not 100% Dem same as Alabama isn't 100% Republican (much as it might feel like it sometimes).
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: lolmao500: ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine

so we're going to test 330 million people now?

Yes. We should. Crank up the test kits.

You hear that, everyone? We found our solution -- just test everyone in America now! It's so simple.


I never said now. I said over time.

All you needed to fight the nazis was build more tanks and planes than them. We did so. We beat them.

We can do it. We have the industrial capacity to do it. We have the machines to do it. All we need is someone willing to do it... and it aint that treasonous fark in the WH thats for sure
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: ElwoodCuse: lolmao500: So 80%+ of people could go back to work and the rest stay isolated till we have a vaccine

so we're going to test 330 million people now?

Yes. We should. Crank up the test kits.

of course we should. but how

Roche makes machines that can test 5000 people per day. The gov should take the rights to the machine, give it to every company that can produce it so we can have a machine or two in every hospital/town in the country.


ok but no one in the government wants to do this
 
Marine1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: MinatoArisato013: Similarly, in light of the economic damage that the current response is causing, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argued that we need "less herd mentality and more herd immunity." His proposal basically boils down to accepting that the majority of Americans will be infected: "Let many of us get the coronavirus, recover and get back to work-while doing our utmost to protect those most vulnerable to being killed by it."

HERD IMMUNITY COMES FROM HAVING A VACCINE YOU farkING LAZY SACK OF shiat ECONOMIST.

Woah. Slow up. Don't you dare call him an economist. Friedman doesn't have ANY qualifications as far as I can tell


Bud, no economist does.

This is the same profession that 30 years ago was saying there was no real downside to packing up all of the factories in the Midwest and Ontario and sending them to China. We literally created this crisis ourselves by listening to them. We handed a ton of global influence to a totalitarian regime that didn't believe in slaughterhouses but did believe in the quack medicine you get from chopping up some animal for glands in a crowded market. Why? Because we needed more cheap plastic shiat than the Pacific Ocean can handle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.