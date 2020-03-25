 Skip to content
(Univision)   The viral viral video Walmart guy is arrested and found to be non-viral   (univision.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Albermarle police, Justin Rhodes, 31-year-old man, court date, grocery store, public building, disorderly conduct, video  
Mad Morf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Neck and face tattoo tells you everything you need to know.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mad Morf: Neck and face tattoo tells you everything you need to know.


Kyle Butler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm! I wonder how they identified him. Protip:  If you choose a life of crime or being an asshole avoid tattoos and piercings that would make you easily identifiable.
 
california19842000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just imagine the scenario in jail:

"What are you in for?"

"First degree murder. What are you in for?"

"Faking an illness."
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

california19842000: Just imagine the scenario in jail:

"What are you in for?"

"First degree murder. What are you in for?"

"Faking an illness."


That's not the way to handle that. You say loudly:
"COVID-19 MOTHER FARKER!"
*COUGH COUGH COUGH*
 
khitsicker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: Mad Morf: Neck and face tattoo tells you everything you need to know.

that graphic needs to be updated for the rib cage tattoos.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

khitsicker: SuperTramp: Mad Morf: Neck and face tattoo tells you everything you need to know.

that graphic needs to be updated for the rib cage tattoos.


UGH!  That must be a painful location!  Also, what would the legend say?
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should get a covid infected prisoner and have that prisoner "push his stool in" for him...

JC
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

