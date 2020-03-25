 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Have you ever been to Pennsylvania?   (pennlive.com) divider line
28
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Repeatedly.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
christ. I left 50 years ago
with good reason
and I am reminded every. stinking. day. of why now that I am back
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No, but I've been in Oklahoma. Well, they tell me I was born there but I really don't remember. In Oklahoma, or Arizona. What does it matter? What does it matter?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went to Philadelphia a couple times. There is a distinct stench as you approach the city from the south.

It's been 20 years since I've been there, so maybe they've cleaned up whatever that was.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beer is food.

Food is essential.

Q.E.D.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Actually I have not. I have been to almost every state west of the Mississippi, but not many east of it.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure. Great pizza in the triangle in Pittsburgh.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I went to Philadelphia a couple times. There is a distinct stench as you approach the city from the south.

It's been 20 years since I've been there, so maybe they've cleaned up whatever that was.


I would like to go to Philadelphia to get a cheesesteak sandwich. However, the locals on here say that the one I can get from my local Jersey Mike's here in Minnesota is superior.
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, and it's still not as bad as some places. I drove in from NC, stopped in Pittsburgh first (loved it, the people were super nice). Kept driving the day...made it to Philly and found a cheap but still really nice hotel. Woke up to start heading towards NYC the next day, but fark that... fark all of that plan. It took 4 hours to get out of Philly and decided that was enough of that shiat and headed straight for Niagara Falls as fast as possible.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Casinos and amusement parks are also life sustaining according to the Governorman. Pennsylvania is a fun island in a sea of despair.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We tried taking away people's booze during an economic boom, and it gave us the strongest organized crime in our history.  Taking away people's booze during a pandemic-induced recession sounds like an even better plan.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not a bad place once you get past the religious lunatics, buggies on the road, and the occasional black smoke belching truck barreling through the street with a confederate flag swinging in the breeze somehow staying magically clean from the black smoke billowing out.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Why are beer distributors considered life-sustaining in Pennsylvania?"

Because I don't drink to live longer.  I drink so that others live longer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, but I found that drinking heavily for 20 years removed most of the mental issues from that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A:  Here's a map of Altoona with all the places in interest marked in red.
B:  There's not a mark on this map.
A:  Ever been to Altoona?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Minnesota is one of the only states where the only beer available in grocery stores is 3.2. If a SIP is ordered for Minnesota I will be hauling ass to the liquor store and getting 10 cases of beer for myself and a case of wine for my wife.
 
Opacity
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Relatives in SE PA, here's why: The state tried shutting alcohol sales down last week, it was chaos, about as close to civil unrest as normally calm people get. No one admits it, but everyone knows it, a lot of people like to have their evening beer/wine/whiskey/etc., and if that's what it takes to get the state through the crisis calmly, the state isn't going to stand in the way.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Minnesota is one of the only states where the only beer available in grocery stores is 3.2. If a SIP is ordered for Minnesota I will be hauling ass to the liquor store and getting 10 cases of beer for myself and a case of wine for my wife.


Dude, why you be disrespecting on the wife like that?

\ You need the emergency vodak as well.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's always a culture shock when you are reminded some states restrict alcohol sales to certain stores.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Casinos and amusement parks are also life sustaining according to the Governorman. Pennsylvania is a fun island in a sea of despair.


No they aren't.  Both are ordered closed.  Stop spreading misinformation.  You're not helping.

Source: https://www.mcall.com/coronavirus/mc-​n​ws-coronavirus-essential-business-list​-revised-20200320-qmw7cpxshrhcbmndxf2g​qkja5e-story.html

Page 15 of the list.  Screenshot for those too lazy to click the link:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TomDooley: It's always a culture shock when you are reminded some states restrict alcohol sales to certain stores.


Some people on here have argued that having government-run liquor stores gives them more choice. Those people are wrong, but it's quaint to see them defend their backwards states.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have you ever been to a Turkish prison?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Minnesota is one of the only states where the only beer available in grocery stores is 3.2. If a SIP is ordered for Minnesota I will be hauling ass to the liquor store and getting 10 cases of beer for myself and a case of wine for my wife.


I'd have to get more like 3 cases of wine for my wife, or it wouldn't be an even trade.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: TomDooley: It's always a culture shock when you are reminded some states restrict alcohol sales to certain stores.

Some people on here have argued that having government-run liquor stores gives them more choice. Those people are wrong, but it's quaint to see them defend their backwards states.


I knew somebody like that. I took them to the Binny's location in the South Loop.

They almost cried.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rnatalie: A:  Here's a map of Altoona with all the places in interest marked in red.
B:  There's not a mark on this map.
A:  Ever been to Altoona?


Well there's Lakemont/Boyertown/Whatever it's called right now...

/and that huge Sheetz on 17th St.
//and maybe Horseshoe Curve, if you are into trains
///but yeah, I get it
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Without beer humanity would never have survived the Middle Ages
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From the related articles, why are Home Depot and Lowes still open;
"The store rents items such as sewer augers used to unclog drains and generators...."
If you're clogging your generator you've got more issues.
 
